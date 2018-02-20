Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) (7512 Views)

The actor rumoured girlfriend was given the privileged to meet Emeka Ike’s kids here in Nigeria and their reunion was special as the innocent looking children abandoned by their mother long ago look very happy with her.



See more photos below....







the gal no even fine 4 Likes

emeka Fore head be like dj cuppy own -back of spoon

friendlyadvice:

the gal no even fine Happiness matters beauty is secondary

Go and get small sense Happiness matters beauty is secondaryGo and get small sense 40 Likes 2 Shares

cute

Surulady:

Happiness matters beauty is secondary

Go and get small sense see now you are so bitter because your babe no fine. ugly galfrnds and happiness dont go hand in hand see now you are so bitter because your babe no fine. ugly galfrnds and happiness dont go hand in hand 2 Likes

Dis gal needs deliverance in a way n so confuse wit decision

Grâce to grass in both carrier n choice of women





Emeka Ike's ex wife is an excuse of a woman Emeka Ike's ex wife is an excuse of a woman 3 Likes

well, it's still a rumour so let me just comment my reserve.

after 3 na wa oo

Good looking kids 1 Like

Not really impressed by that NIKA shoe her son is putting on.

Lovely Africans

friendlyadvice:

the gal no even fine

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

Personally, I've dated very pretty red bone chicks. But the person I fell for was not half as pretty like my exes .



Thats how life is my brother. We find love in the strangest places Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.Personally, I've dated very pretty red bone chicks. But the person I fell for was not half as pretty like my exes .Thats how life is my brother. We find love in the strangest places 4 Likes

Always marrying foreigners

Time is 12.20pm... Today is slow 1 Like





OP wat a gwan? OP your heading points to the kids as hers but the story says the kids are hisOP wat a gwan? 2 Likes

My brother, every new woman welcomes evey 'good and bad' from her man but once she steps in, she will become a terror.

Him son wear NIKA shoe....no be only us the change affect 1 Like



so the mother this children left them wow

wait for what hope he finds happiness..so the mother this children left them wowwait for what

MJBOLT:

emeka Fore head be like dj cuppy own -back of spoon You type like someone who lives at Ikorodu. You type like someone who lives at Ikorodu.

friendlyadvice:



see now you are so bitter because your babe no fine. ugly galfrnds and happiness dont go hand in hand . Good heart is the ultimate my brother. Beauty fades. It's stinks staying with a beauty queen with a bad character. . Good heart is the ultimate my brother. Beauty fades. It's stinks staying with a beauty queen with a bad character. 3 Likes

His ex-wife is way prettier

Fear pastors... They can ruin peoples homes because of their interests. And women are their tools. Emeka Ike wouldn't have been in this mess if not for pastorised wives.

Beno3:

Fear pastors... They can ruin peoples homes because of their interests. And women are their tools. Emeka Ike wouldn't have been in this mess if not for pastorised wives. Are u sure Are u sure

Emeka Ike, be more careful of south African woman as they could be more dangerous than our women and they have no dignity whatsoever, they will sleep with you, brother, senior brother, Dad, etc. is all like a fun to them and they see nothing wrong in it, a word is enough for the wise one.