Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 9:33am
Nollywood actor Emeka Ike’s rumoured South African girlfriend, model Yolanda Pfeiffer meets with actor's kids in abuja.
The actor rumoured girlfriend was given the privileged to meet Emeka Ike’s kids here in Nigeria and their reunion was special as the innocent looking children abandoned by their mother long ago look very happy with her.
See more photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/emeka-ike-steps-south-african-girlfriend-yolanda-pfeiffer-kids/
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 9:34am
the gal no even fine
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 9:47am
emeka Fore head be like dj cuppy own -back of spoon
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Surulady: 10:09am
friendlyadvice:Happiness matters beauty is secondary
Go and get small sense
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by miracool946: 10:14am
cute
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 10:29am
Surulady:see now you are so bitter because your babe no fine. ugly galfrnds and happiness dont go hand in hand
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by DONFASZY(m): 10:33am
Dis gal needs deliverance in a way n so confuse wit decision
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 11:34am
Grâce to grass in both carrier n choice of women
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:17pm
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Destined2win: 12:17pm
Emeka Ike's ex wife is an excuse of a woman
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by penteon1: 12:17pm
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by sexdoll: 12:17pm
well, it's still a rumour so let me just comment my reserve.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by tum25: 12:17pm
after 3 na wa oo
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by zakim(m): 12:18pm
Good looking kids
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by toe0: 12:18pm
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by nwanneni: 12:18pm
Not really impressed by that NIKA shoe her son is putting on.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by MrBONE2(m): 12:18pm
Lovely Africans
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by geostrata(m): 12:18pm
hmm
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by herraph: 12:19pm
friendlyadvice:
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.
Personally, I've dated very pretty red bone chicks. But the person I fell for was not half as pretty like my exes .
Thats how life is my brother. We find love in the strangest places
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by DevilPrada: 12:20pm
Always marrying foreigners
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by henrixx(m): 12:20pm
Time is 12.20pm... Today is slow
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by metroid(m): 12:20pm
OP your heading points to the kids as hers but the story says the kids are his
OP wat a gwan?
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 12:20pm
My brother, every new woman welcomes evey 'good and bad' from her man but once she steps in, she will become a terror.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by loosecanon50(m): 12:21pm
Him son wear NIKA shoe....no be only us the change affect
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by marvin905(m): 12:21pm
hope he finds happiness..
so the mother this children left them wow
wait for what
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by BanevsJoker(m): 12:22pm
MJBOLT:You type like someone who lives at Ikorodu.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Etuagievin(m): 12:23pm
friendlyadvice:. Good heart is the ultimate my brother. Beauty fades. It's stinks staying with a beauty queen with a bad character.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 12:27pm
His ex-wife is way prettier
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Beno3: 12:29pm
Fear pastors... They can ruin peoples homes because of their interests. And women are their tools. Emeka Ike wouldn't have been in this mess if not for pastorised wives.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by nadesh: 12:30pm
Beno3:Are u sure
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 12:31pm
Emeka Ike, be more careful of south African woman as they could be more dangerous than our women and they have no dignity whatsoever, they will sleep with you, brother, senior brother, Dad, etc. is all like a fun to them and they see nothing wrong in it, a word is enough for the wise one.
|Re: Emeka Ike, Yolanda Pfeiffer And Her Kids Step Out Together (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 12:31pm
Destined2win:
And you an excuse of a man. Dumbass.
