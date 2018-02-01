₦airaland Forum

Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments

Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Angelanest: 9:42am
Kano Pillars' defender, Chinedu Udoji has died at the age of 28, after being involved in a ghastly motor accident. The centre-back, who captained Enyimba to win the 2014 Federation Cup and 2015 Nigeria Professional Football League titles, passed away on Sunday after he was involved in a car crash.

He was on parade as Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw with the People’s Elephant at the Sani Abacha Stadium, and on his return to club after visiting his former teammates at Enyimba suffered the tragic fate. He is survived by his parents, wife and two little children.

His former teammate at Enyimba club, Anaemena Ifeanyi, has recounted Udoji's last moments. Read below;

I can't explain it, Udoji called me dat he is coming to see me n d team, moments afta d match... We went n eat together in his car dem he brought me back to our hotel... He gave me d tins he brought for me ... N told me He is going to see our doctor....i showed him d doctors room....

N entered my room n slept off by den it was 9:38pm.. Little did I no it was my last time of seeing n being wit my brother....life is not fair.... Rest on bro... Chinedu Udoji... May God accept ur peaceful soul.... Amen.... Lesson to everyone dat is still breathing, we don't own our lives..d time is short...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/chinedu-udoji-dies-in-fatal-car-accident-ex-enyimba-teammate-recalls-last-moments.html

Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by agwom(m): 9:44am
May his soul rest in peace... cry cry cry

Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Unluckrees(m): 10:05am
Amen
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by penteon1: 12:18pm

Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by ffome(m): 12:19pm
Rise and shine in heaven bro.


More kit to your leg bro
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by amani63(m): 12:20pm
RIP bro
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by DevilPrada: 12:20pm
May God grant his family the fortitude to bear
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Robisky001: 12:21pm
RIP!!!
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by ZombieBuster: 12:21pm
Buhari sef sad
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Rolly83(m): 12:22pm
The injuries on him were damn serious!! It was indeed a brutal accident
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Mathematical(f): 12:22pm
cry
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by heckymaicon(m): 12:22pm
Rest in Peace bro...
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Adefemiaderoju1: 12:23pm
What a big lost to his wife and family at large, RIP.
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by ZombieBuster: 12:23pm
Rest in the bosom of the Lord for Healthy knows the best
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Onyenna(m): 12:23pm
So heartbreaking!!

May his soul rest in peace, Amen...

Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by ipobarecriminals: 12:25pm
embarassed chai!see preg wife/lil girl ooo.Afta a month or so,his club/friend gi forget d young family .
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by alphaconde(m): 12:25pm
find peace wherever u are
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by okonja(m): 12:26pm
28 or 38? undecided undecided
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Princeofnigeria(m): 12:28pm
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by Cantshout: 12:30pm
but this social media sha! revealing his body to the whole world is inhuman and a disgrace to his family.
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by ZombieBuster: 12:32pm
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by OGHENAOGIE(m): 12:34pm
but yyy ll De post this man dead body like this Na
Re: Late Chinedu Udoji: Enyimba Star Recounts Last Moments by delzbaba(m): 12:34pm
so who violated a dead body by taking pictures, people have lost their souls.

