Source; Kano Pillars' defender, Chinedu Udoji has died at the age of 28, after being involved in a ghastly motor accident. The centre-back, who captained Enyimba to win the 2014 Federation Cup and 2015 Nigeria Professional Football League titles, passed away on Sunday after he was involved in a car crash.He was on parade as Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw with the People’s Elephant at the Sani Abacha Stadium, and on his return to club after visiting his former teammates at Enyimba suffered the tragic fate. He is survived by his parents, wife and two little children.His former teammate at Enyimba club, Anaemena Ifeanyi, has recounted Udoji's last moments. Read below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/chinedu-udoji-dies-in-fatal-car-accident-ex-enyimba-teammate-recalls-last-moments.html