Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by 7Ebisco: 12:01pm
Suspected militants have allegedly beheaded a soldier attached to the Joint Task Force (JTF).
They killed three civilians.
The incident occurred in Etim Ekpo Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.
The Nation learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday in a shootout.
It was gathered that security operatives launched a raid on militants’ hideout at Obon Ebot village in Etim Ekpo Council.
JTF stormed the community to arrest a wanted militant’ leader, popularly called ‘Aboy Ikpor’, and his gang.
He was alleged to have masterminded the Ikot Ekpene Prison jailbreak last month in which 40 inmates escaped.
“The suspected militants ambushed the soldier and killed him. They chopped off his head and dumped his body at Urua Obo Inyang market, Akpan Udotim, a resident of Ikot Unna village, said.
He said three civilians, including a woman, were killed by suspected cultists at Udianga Enem, Ikot Obioma and Uruk Ata 11 in Etim Ekpo Local Government.
The Commander of JTF team in-charge of Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Oruk Anam, Ika and Ikot Abasi local governments, Major Mohammed Husseini, confirmed the incident, but denied that the deceased was a soldier.
He said: “The deceased was just our informant. We gave him military camouflage so that he could lead us to the camp.
“The informants were three. We gave them military camouflage to lead us to the camp to arrest some of the suspects, who escaped from Ikot Ekpene Prison. When the deceased heard gunshots, he attempted to escape because he was afraid. He was hit by stray bullets.”
Militants loyal to their deceased leader Akaniyene Jumbo, alias ‘Iso Akpafid’, who was killed by the military last month, have kidnapped Ekikere Hanson Ukpekpe, a teacher at St. Joseph Primary School, Iwukem.
The teacher, from Ikot Obioma village, was abducted by the ‘Red boys’ on his farm, after returning from his base in Ukanafun.
It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded N1 million ransom.
A source said: “Such a huge amount won’t be easy for the victim’s family to raise. The man and the wife are primary school teachers.
“Because of the crises in the community, the man evacuated his family to Ukanafun, but only returned temporarily to farm. He was unlucky to be abducted on his farm by hoodlums.”
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by tunjiajayi: 12:17pm
For akwa ibom, the military should carry out operation " dog bite"
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by mema900: 12:29pm
Signs of joblessness
God help me
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by amani63(m): 12:29pm
RIP brotherly
The problem you got is you became a soldier in a country that don't value you and your reputation
RIP ONCE AGAIN
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by BruncleZuma: 12:29pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by judecares1: 12:29pm
|Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 12:30pm
so much for a comment coming from the Nigerian army. You are only useful as far as you manage to stay alive while working for them . Immediately you are taken down by the enemy, they disown you as a man despises his poo after pooing.
shithole army
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by ZombieBuster: 12:30pm
tunjiajayi:
While they carry out operation handshake on the Fulani herdsmen....
You must be from that side
I guess you know exactly where am referring to
Bunch of ass lickers
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by Princeofnigeria(m): 12:31pm
Lies, weak Nigeria military
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by swissobed: 12:31pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by ZombieBuster: 12:31pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by 12submarine(m): 12:31pm
Misleading headline. The deceased is not a soldier but an informant who was given military uniform as a camouflage.
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by ta4ba3(m): 12:31pm
Let's see how dat gworo chewing Dullard would react to dis
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by Stevengold(m): 12:31pm
It's a pity.
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by Tboysalau(m): 12:31pm
they will avenge definitely.
|Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by mopsi: 12:31pm
Hmmm. it is well with this country ooo.
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by vengedre(m): 12:31pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by amani63(m): 12:32pm
ZombieBuster:
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by Dearlord(m): 12:32pm
One Head For U And Many Head For Me
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by YorubaGirl500: 12:32pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by BruncleZuma: 12:33pm
ZombieBuster:Otuocha means white "feline creature"...
|Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by 12submarine(m): 12:34pm
amani63:He is not a soldier. If you read half before making comment, you will not die. No reward for early commenters.
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by heendrix(m): 12:35pm
when did the nation's millitary suddenly become police in handling civilian crisis never seen a government as worst as this one
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by ify2001016: 12:36pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by careytommy7(m): 12:39pm
Those comments by the Army spokesman is totally unbecoming.
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by fratermathy(m): 12:41pm
There are no militants in Akwa Ibom. Call them what they are: CRIMINALS!
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by Haric(m): 12:41pm
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by engrjacuzzi: 12:42pm
we say no to war.... God let our leaders preach about peace ,unity and oneness instead and let us save our resources without having war as a bargain
Re: Militants Behead Soldier In Akwa Ibom by walexix(m): 12:44pm
tunjiajayi:. Operation dog bite abi? You want them to kill our soldiers and eat them thinking they are dog
