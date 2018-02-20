₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Over 40 trucks were burnt, yesterday, at Mercedes Benz Market, Nkpor, near Onitsha Anambra State.
Although no life was lost, most of the vehicles displayed for sale were consumed by the inferno.
This Coming barely one week after fire gutted Ekene Polytene Manufacturers Market in Onitsha.
General secretary of the State Amalgamated Market Traders Association (AMATA), Mr. Chuma Eruchalu, who was conducted round the scene of the incident by the chairman of the market, Mr. Chukwujekwu Elobi, described the fire as disastrous.
He said that nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire because there was electricity in the place, adding that the fire destroyed vehicles worth hundreds of millions of naira.
He stated that when he got the information about the fire incident, he immediately contacted the fire service at Building Materials Market, Ogidi, who responded promptly but could not contain the fire. He said that he also contacted fire service at Main Market for support, but when they got there, their vehicle broke down and could not do anything to stop the raging fire.
He noted that it would have been more disastrous if the fire had spread to the shops, but he thanked God that the fire service stopped it at the garage after it had destroyed the vehicles displayed for sale as well as those parked for commercial purposes.
He urged government and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the victims who lost all they had to the fire.
The victims, Mr. Chijioke Okafor, Ogbonna Omata, Christian Chukwuonu and Emma Omeiyi, who were devastated by the fire, said that some of the vehicles destroyed were newly coupled vehicles for sale. They appealed for financial assistance from the government and others to start life all over again.
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by dacouse(m): 12:36pm
Too bad
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by YorubaGirl500: 12:37pm
Nigeria is a mess
Legit below
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by Millz404(m): 12:37pm
B
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by clems88(m): 12:37pm
I hate Glo
Back to this topic , so this is how someone becomes poor I see village people at work there
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by BruncleZuma: 12:37pm
Sad
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by Etihadstore: 12:38pm
So sad
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by gegee(m): 12:38pm
na wa o
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by easyfem(m): 12:38pm
Its only wen I put my browser into desktop , that is wen I can view nairaland ... What is going on
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by Brightolanton(m): 12:39pm
clems88 poost=65223346:
Please what is funny in the misfortune of others. Don't be inhuman.
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by tino22(m): 12:39pm
Ndo umu nwanne m. It's well my people. God grant you the heart to contain the lost. Starting life all over again is no play. Success
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by ZombieBuster: 12:40pm
Buhari effect is everywhere
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by Peromnia: 12:40pm
nawao
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by clems88(m): 12:41pm
Brightolanton:brother no vex I was just trying to book space so my fasted finger touched the open teeth
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by DevilPrada: 12:42pm
Thank God no live was lost.. Life is worth more than billions
|Re: Fire Guts 40 Trucks In Onitsha Market by FreshMekanik: 12:43pm
ok
