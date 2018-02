Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Messi Breaks Goalless Record Against Chelsea To Equalise After Willian’s Opener (10195 Views)

And that’s that folks!



Lionel Messi’s goal means its advantage Barcelona heading to Catalunya in three weeks time.



and look what it means now for chelsea







A dedication to all die-hard-chelsea fans. 45 Likes

Go beat gong take announce am. Mtchewwwwwwwwwww......................... 3 Likes

lol... goalless record. I pity Chelsea against barca in camp nou though 25 Likes 1 Share

Lucky goal 10 Likes 3 Shares

Good for him.





Blues for life! 8 Likes

Game wasn't what most people hoped for

Hate him or love him....He's simply the best



Not like a tap in footballer 104 Likes 5 Shares

Must u open trend for rubbish 1 Like

Naso... God loves messi 32 Likes 1 Share

Before the match, I was jus laughing when Chelsea fans were busy giving me 10reason why Barca wil not win the match..... Unfortunately, "Messi has never scored us" was part of their reasons 22 Likes

King Lionel Messi.... God's chosen one 21 Likes 1 Share

Op this your cancer-inducing grammer sef





Messi could have scored more goals if not that he doesn't know how to use his right leg...





#Good one 1 Like





http://sportseries.net/football/chelsea-1-barcelona-1-lionel-messi-saves-barca-after-willian-wonder-strike/ Another record from messi here:

Lionel Oluwabamise Messi













Slayer of the whole........... (complete it). 29 Likes 1 Share

Last time we went to camp nou we won... #cfc 4 Likes

Dry and lucky goal! 7 Likes

freebuddy:

Go beat gong take announce am. Mtchewwwwwwwwwww......................... Lol Lol

Good for him..messi makes record,messi breaks record.



I don't care were the return leg will be played,either camp nou or Bonny camp,I know for sure Chelsea will win the return leg. 5 Likes

Barca FIA life



Me and messi now to Chelsea fans now 2 Likes

D tie is not yet over



Messi scoring or not wot matas is hu progress 2 d next phase..



Barcelona will still b set parking in Dia own backyard 2 Likes

Barça had d possession as usual

Chelsea had more chances 3 Likes

ibnchokomah:

lol... goalless record. I pity Chelsea against barca in camp nou though Bro we always get positive result there, so nothing dey happen. Chelsea for life. Goodnight