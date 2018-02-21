Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) (2743 Views)

the Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ogba, Lagos State, has sentenced 13 cart pushers to five months’ imprisonment for violating the state environmental law.



The offenders, who were arrested on Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Egbeda areas, were arraigned by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps on Tuesday.



PUNCH Metro learnt that officials of the agency, led by the Corps Marshal, LAGESC, ACP Daniel Isiofa (retd.), raided the areas from 11.30pm to 3am during which the suspects were arrested.



They were subsequently taken to the court and arraigned on one count of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.



The magistrate, Ogundare Olayinwola, who delivered the judgement, sentenced the men to five months’ imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.



It will be recalled that 33 residents of the state had in January been sentenced to different terms of imprisonment for violating the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law 2017.



The Public Affairs Officer of LAGESC, Alabi Rahmat, in a statement, said the agency would continue to clamp down on violators of the environmental law.





“LAGESC warns residents of Lagos to desist from illegal dumping of refuse and waste on major roads, highways, medians and all other unauthorised places to avoid causing serious environmental nuisances and jeopardising the intention of the state government to ensure a sustainable, cleaner, healthier and safer environment.



“The agency’s Corp Marshal, Isiofa, urges Lagosians to make proper use of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative refuse and waste bins that have been strategically positioned in different areas. They should also dispose their refuse at designated pick-up points across the state. The Lagos Island West District pick-up points are Jankara, Pelewura, Idumota, Oluwole, Apongbon and PZ,” she said.

Lagos is now meant for high income earner 1 Like

Am not against Ambode enforcing his environmental laws, but jailing cart pushers who are just trying to eke out a living isn't fair.



His Government should enroll them in skill acquisition centres for training to acquire a decent skill and give them startup capital after the are through with their training rather than jail 'em.





Nigerian jails don't rehabilitate you, it destroys you 4 Likes

And polithiefians are walking free? Sad poetry!

Please, please and please, tender justice with mercy for God's sake. D job itself is demeaning, and they got engaged in it cos there was no alternative. To get that 20k is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle. God will have mercy on you too in Jesus mighty name. None of your generations will be involved in cart pushing as a means of livelihood in Jesus mighty name. Amen. You can then enrol them in any skill acquisition centre. 4 Likes

No development is without casualties.

blame visionscape..

Why Why 1 Like

Kai! This brought tears to my eyes. I know some will say they broke the law and I'm aware. Don't blame me, sometimes you just have to take a pause when your humanity pokes at you. *wipes tear* What a country.

eyah! 2 Likes

jailing someone who's tryn to make the best of a sad situation is totally inhumane. These are people persevering, and just passing-by the best legally way they could. They didn't opt to be robbers nor beggars and yet they are being crucified. whatever happened to rehabilitation over incarceration? whatever happened to welfarism? what exactly will this preach to the less privileged?

Trump was right, a shithole it is. 1 Like

what is the government's alternative plan towards removing dirtss from the street. Just take a look at Lagos Streets, it stinks. 1 Like

One sided governor. how many of his clean lagos initiative has he jail...

There was a country!

Not cool.. These ones will become robbers

These hard working young men are just being jailed because they are cart pushers and not for reason that they dumped refuse somewhere. What of those heaps of refuse currently littering the entire metropolis, why hasn't there been any arrest and conviction of all the persons responsible. Law for the weak and poor

instead of providing them a job to make their living, "na jail hun nah dey give them", God dey ooo, and his watching you all, this world is becoming uncomfortable place more and more, may God help us, where civilian pay tax, and the tax is used to buy firearm, tanker, helicopter, trucks teargas and other fight equipment, and yet those wicked mother called government used these things that was paid for by civilian to fight against the same civilian when they protest on what they don't want, this inst good is called injustices act. God almighty will pay you all on what you did n't do right. amen.