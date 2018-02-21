₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,438 members, 4,096,181 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 12:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) (2743 Views)
|13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by hennyholla17(m): 6:36am
the Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ogba, Lagos State, has sentenced 13 cart pushers to five months’ imprisonment for violating the state environmental law.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/lagos-court-jails-13-cart-pushers/amp/
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by kokozain(m): 6:41am
Lagos is now meant for high income earner
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by hungryboy(m): 6:51am
Am not against Ambode enforcing his environmental laws, but jailing cart pushers who are just trying to eke out a living isn't fair.
His Government should enroll them in skill acquisition centres for training to acquire a decent skill and give them startup capital after the are through with their training rather than jail 'em.
Nigerian jails don't rehabilitate you, it destroys you
4 Likes
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 12:15pm
Ok
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by bobokeshington: 12:15pm
wow
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by holluwai(m): 12:16pm
Not nice
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by okito: 12:16pm
And polithiefians are walking free? Sad poetry!
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by TreasuredGlory: 12:16pm
Please, please and please, tender justice with mercy for God's sake. D job itself is demeaning, and they got engaged in it cos there was no alternative. To get that 20k is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle. God will have mercy on you too in Jesus mighty name. None of your generations will be involved in cart pushing as a means of livelihood in Jesus mighty name. Amen. You can then enrol them in any skill acquisition centre.
4 Likes
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by Mferah: 12:17pm
Lagos hustle story
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by BabyApple(m): 12:18pm
This is Lagos
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by tivta(m): 12:18pm
heheheheheheheheh
megacity
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by noobias(m): 12:19pm
No development is without casualties.
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by rawtouch: 12:19pm
blame visionscape..
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 12:20pm
hungryboy:
Why
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by GreenArrow1(m): 12:20pm
Kai! This brought tears to my eyes. I know some will say they broke the law and I'm aware. Don't blame me, sometimes you just have to take a pause when your humanity pokes at you. *wipes tear* What a country.
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by wittyt98(m): 12:20pm
eyah!
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by stiles009(m): 12:24pm
jailing someone who's tryn to make the best of a sad situation is totally inhumane. These are people persevering, and just passing-by the best legally way they could. They didn't opt to be robbers nor beggars and yet they are being crucified. whatever happened to rehabilitation over incarceration? whatever happened to welfarism? what exactly will this preach to the less privileged?
Trump was right, a shithole it is.
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by uruego(f): 12:26pm
what is the government's alternative plan towards removing dirtss from the street. Just take a look at Lagos Streets, it stinks.
1 Like
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by carrepairs: 12:28pm
We service, repair and implement maintenance on ALL KINDS OF CARS At POISE AUTO CLINIC and our services:
Alignments
Alternator
Damage Brakes Check
Engine ringing, installations and repairs
Clutches repairs
Collision repairs
Fleet Service maintenance
Fuel System repairs
Glass Heating and Cooling Hoses Inspections
Overhauls
Maintenance Mechanic
Mufflers
Power Steering issues fixing
Radiators repairs…
And Kinds of Auto Repairs, Maintenance and servicing
Call us today: O 9 O 6 1 6 2 3 2 9 9……
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by suco01(m): 12:28pm
One sided governor. how many of his clean lagos initiative has he jail...
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by maestroferddi: 12:28pm
There was a country!
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by manikspears: 12:36pm
GreenArrow1:
that was deep bro, that was deep
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by oyb(m): 12:37pm
Not cool.. These ones will become robbers
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by Godyke(m): 12:39pm
These hard working young men are just being jailed because they are cart pushers and not for reason that they dumped refuse somewhere. What of those heaps of refuse currently littering the entire metropolis, why hasn't there been any arrest and conviction of all the persons responsible. Law for the weak and poor
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by PETUK(m): 12:41pm
They are not pushing anything if they are not pushing drungs
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by Hafeezcodex1(m): 12:42pm
instead of providing them a job to make their living, "na jail hun nah dey give them", God dey ooo, and his watching you all, this world is becoming uncomfortable place more and more, may God help us, where civilian pay tax, and the tax is used to buy firearm, tanker, helicopter, trucks teargas and other fight equipment, and yet those wicked mother called government used these things that was paid for by civilian to fight against the same civilian when they protest on what they don't want, this inst good is called injustices act. God almighty will pay you all on what you did n't do right. amen.
|Re: 13 Cart Pushers Jailed In Lagos (Photo) by realmindz: 12:50pm
So many emotional people on this thread...
Grow up guys, they are just cart pushers....
lemme wear my bullet proof before they come for me
(0) (Reply)
Falana Threatens To Sue Buhari Over Killings, Destruction Of Farmlands By Fulani / Kitchen Cabinets Online / Alabama On Verge Of College
Viewing this topic: TreasuredGlory, express101, ayokenny37(m), Oturutax, muzeze77, Crystaldy, fineroad, Olukeji, Dessydemmy, edujoy(m), chikeze(m), Givenchy23, papie123, datguru, skedman(m), Blackfire(m), charliestone, busky101(m), imami00, omonale, Notatribalist(m), daamazing(m), kalu01(m), davidflames(m), Youngherry(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9