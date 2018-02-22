₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by IamFisherman(m): 7:57pm On Feb 21
Sapiosexuality:You say??
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:03pm On Feb 21
see lineup, I love Jose bench anybody feeling big. bibidear, proudlyngwa, SONofnezzar, sirfee. sure winning today.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Josh64(m): 8:04pm On Feb 21
Doubt we will play to win here. A draw suits us well considering how poor we play in Spain. GGMU!
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by holuphisayor(m): 8:09pm On Feb 21
pogba in for it.
no one messes with mourinho
mctominay is a joy to watch.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Allylic(f): 8:12pm On Feb 21
Not contented with this lindeloof smalling partnership ....GGMU....
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by szen(m): 8:12pm On Feb 21
mou is a mad man I swear. What he's telling us is "to hell with pogba. Their fada!!" I hope McTominay won't disappoint him.
Pls anybody coming here expecting Man Utd to play attacking football should pls wake up o. It is Man Utd playing, not Man City. Don't quote me o, I can't shout
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by EMMYNENTLY: 8:12pm On Feb 21
0-3 Nah e sure pass
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by bettercreature(m): 8:15pm On Feb 21
Very strange line up
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 8:16pm On Feb 21
Kyase:Pogba on the bench again
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by laydoh(m): 8:17pm On Feb 21
beware man u,dnt score all yah goals today,save a consolatory goal for sunday wen chelsea will definitely rape u.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Smarkie: 8:18pm On Feb 21
make we give them thenical knock out
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:18pm On Feb 21
SONofnezzar:and I like it, the dude was feeling too important nowadays.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by spirited1: 8:22pm On Feb 21
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by aieromon(m): 8:23pm On Feb 21
Reporting for duty.....
Pogba is slaying on the bench for now
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 8:24pm On Feb 21
Seriously how the fvck did Man utd pay 89 million for that boy that only knows how to open dencia's legs
The boy is overrated jare! Check out his stats in juventus and you will agree with me
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 8:25pm On Feb 21
Kyase:Why would Mou keep starting Young ahead of shaw and Smalling ahead of bailly
Mhen I just taya....I ain't watching this game cos I know I might have heart attack
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Shukusheka(m): 8:25pm On Feb 21
Mourinho is _fucking crazing yo.
Pogba all his life has always wanted to play the attacking midfielder role, today that Man Utd are playing two attacking midfielders, Mourinho benches Pogba. _Fucking hilarious
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 8:26pm On Feb 21
I hope they don't disappoint
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Bibidear(f): 8:28pm On Feb 21
Kyase:hi dear,i hope manutd make us happy tonyt
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:30pm On Feb 21
Bibidear:hope too. how are you?
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Bibidear(f): 8:31pm On Feb 21
Kyase:i am fine and u
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:31pm On Feb 21
SONofnezzar:young is a big match player, bailey just returned from surgery, Pogba was ill week, because united refused to add some cash on him.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:32pm On Feb 21
Bibidear:where you left me.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by IAmAmbrose(m): 8:33pm On Feb 21
Please who have pop corn for sell mourinho and his wrong tactics
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Bibidear(f): 8:33pm On Feb 21
Kyase:lol,see u oooo
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by juseto: 8:34pm On Feb 21
sevilla 1 vs 3 man utd CORRECT SCORE
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:34pm On Feb 21
Bibidear:na lie? you just abandon me all this days.
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 8:37pm On Feb 21
Kyase:He has a problem with Mou
Forget illness
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Kyase(m): 8:39pm On Feb 21
SONofnezzar:we can sale him to Madrid who's he?
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by sheyizy1: 8:44pm On Feb 21
Please where can I stream the match on phone please
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by scantee(m): 8:44pm On Feb 21
Let's go Sevilla 2-0
|Re: Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 by Cadec007(m): 8:45pm On Feb 21
SONofnezzar:just chill i think he values a win against chelsea over this game.........for this game an away goal would do the trick just like last season!!
