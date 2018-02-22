Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Sevilla Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) On 21st February 2018 (14960 Views)

Sapiosexuality:

Will Mou park the bus today or hire a train? You say?? You say??

bench anybody feeling big. bibidear, proudlyngwa, SONofnezzar, sirfee. sure winning today. see lineup, I love Jose

Doubt we will play to win here. A draw suits us well considering how poor we play in Spain. GGMU!

pogba in for it.



no one messes with mourinho



mctominay is a joy to watch.

Not contented with this lindeloof smalling partnership ....GGMU....

mou is a mad man I swear. What he's telling us is "to hell with pogba. Their fada!!" I hope McTominay won't disappoint him.



Pls anybody coming here expecting Man Utd to play attacking football should pls wake up o. It is Man Utd playing, not Man City. Don't quote me o, I can't shout

0-3 Nah e sure pass

Very strange line up

Kyase:

see lineup, I love Jose bench anybody feeling big.

bibidear, proudlyngwa, SONofnezzar, sirfee.

Pogba on the bench again

beware man u,dnt score all yah goals today,save a consolatory goal for sunday wen chelsea will definitely rape u.

make we give them thenical knock out

SONofnezzar:



and I like it, the dude was feeling too important nowadays.

Pogba is slaying on the bench for now





The boy is overrated jare! Check out his stats in juventus and you will agree with me Seriously how the fvck did Man utd pay 89 million for that boy that only knows how to open dencia's legsThe boy is overrated jare! Check out his stats in juventus and you will agree with me

Kyase:

and I like it, the dude was feeling too important nowadays. Why would Mou keep starting Young ahead of shaw and Smalling ahead of bailly



Why would Mou keep starting Young ahead of shaw and Smalling ahead of bailly

Mhen I just taya....I ain't watching this game cos I know I might have heart attack





Pogba all his life has always wanted to play the attacking midfielder role, today that Man Utd are playing two attacking midfielders, Mourinho benches Pogba. _Fucking hilarious

I hope they don't disappoint 1 Like

Kyase:

see lineup, I love Jose bench anybody feeling big.

bibidear, proudlyngwa, SONofnezzar, sirfee.

hi dear,i hope manutd make us happy tonyt

Bibidear:

hope too. how are you?

Kyase:

i am fine and u

SONofnezzar:



Why would Mou keep starting Young ahead of shaw and Smalling ahead of bailly



young is a big match player, bailey just returned from surgery, Pogba was ill week, because united refused to add some cash on him.

Bibidear:

where you left me.

Please who have pop corn for sell mourinho and his wrong tactics

Kyase:

lol,see u oooo

sevilla 1 vs 3 man utd CORRECT SCORE 1 Like

Bibidear:

na lie? you just abandon me all this days.

Kyase:

young is a big match player, bailey just returned from surgery, Pogba was ill week, because united refused to add some cash on him. He has a problem with Mou



He has a problem with Mou

Forget illness

SONofnezzar:

He has a problem with Mou

we can sale him to Madrid who's he?

Please where can I stream the match on phone please

Let's go Sevilla 2-0