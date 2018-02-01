₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Amagite3: 9:28am
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is 30 today, 22nd February and have shared this stunning new photo on her Instagram page.
In 2014, the actress starred in her first feature film Knocking On Heaven's Door. She won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the 2015 romantic drama film Falling.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/adesua-etomi-shares-stunning-new-photo-turns-30.html
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by tropaz(m): 9:31am
Ftc
Happy birthday to banky p*ssy
They say a Congo shined can never be unshined....
I don see your yansh
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by MrRhymes101(m): 9:57am
Wow! Older than she looks... Wedding MC
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by femolacqua(m): 10:10am
Happy birthday
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by donstan18(m): 10:19am
30?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by itspzpics(m): 10:30am
Hbd
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by amani63(m): 10:50am
That small girl with ugliness 30 (no criticism meant)
Wonders shall never end
Well HBD
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Blackfyre: 11:41am
Happy birthday to her.
Expecting my cake..
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by curvilicious: 11:42am
Am coming lemme look at it well before i comment
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by MhizAJ(f): 11:42am
She looks way younger than her age
That's cool
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Taiwotaye: 11:43am
this girl is hot
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by turner3(m): 11:43am
amani63:Just shut up...
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by slightlyMad(f): 11:43am
Shey this babe fine like that ni abi it is my eyes.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by GudluckIBB(m): 11:43am
curvilicious:
belle never enter no need to look well
monitoring spirit
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Julius2214(m): 11:43am
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Euouae: 11:44am
amani63:
Children of nowadays
Our education has really declined in your generation. If not, you should have known that "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder"
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by xwin(m): 11:44am
Banky dey enjoy I swear
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by magiki(m): 11:45am
OK, Happy birthday to you baby
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by amani63(m): 11:45am
Euouae:you are right bro
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by bettercreature(m): 11:45am
MhizAJ:She looks older than 30
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by AnodaIT(m): 11:45am
xwin:Enjoy wetin, wey the yansh
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Melian(f): 11:46am
Just 30? Mehn I'm old o
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Rick9(m): 11:46am
I wish I had met Adesua before banky
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by abiodunalasa: 11:46am
Soft work...
Banky W dey enjoy o
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Melian(f): 11:46am
bettercreature:
My point exactly
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by konvict007: 11:46am
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by amani63(m): 11:46am
turner3:can't you see where I said
No criticism meant or you are a blind man
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by Jigba(f): 11:47am
She doesn't even look 30 , she looks younger
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by DollarAngel(m): 11:47am
For Nairalanders
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by magabounce(m): 11:47am
happy byday
|Re: Adesua Etomi Celebrates 30th Birthday Today With A Cute Photo by joystickextend1(m): 11:49am
Happy birthday
