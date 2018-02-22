Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out (10164 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



I think we really have to be careful in this country concerning our imported products.



Friends, I'm here again oh. I just realized this evening that close to 2 months, I have been eating plastic rice. Since today was the last day for our fasting n prayer, when I got back from my usual bizness, I decided to parboil the rice, that when I get back from church, I will come n prepare jollof rice. On getting back from church, I made the stew n when it's time for me to pour the rice I used my hands n noticed that it was like rubber. I decided to practicalise what I used to see online, only for me to see that it was bouncing so hard ���

Sometimes we don't see the unseen battles and miracles God fight for us. The testimony of being alive is a great one.

Since regulatory bodies ain't doing their duties, please friends let's be careful n watch what we eat because we are what we eat

Source: Haykaymeny John, A Facebook user cries out after discovering she's been eating plastic rice for a while now.I think we really have to be careful in this country concerning our imported products.Source: https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1162364113866743&id=100002794967640&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1162364113866743%3Atl_objid.1162364113866743%3Athrowback_story_fbid.1162364113866743%3Athid.100002794967640%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1519891199%3A-4985626788317123214&__tn__=%2As-R 3 Likes

People asking for the stew are mad 9 Likes

More photos

How does someone eats plastic without knowing? 18 Likes

Omo, you are housing a plastic factory in your belle.

What? Lets be more careful oo 1 Like

What do they mean by plastic rice?

Na wa 1 Like

Gerrarahia!!! And you are not dead

Let's go back to local rice biko..





At least there is no local plastic rice 1 Like

This time around let us just blame Okorocha

And u still dey alive?



I hail una. 1 Like

Dis is sewious.

So this plastic rice really exist

It doesn't make economic sense for a producer to mould plastic rice in place of grown rice.



I therefore infer that the lady is eating a genetically modified cross between Abakaliki rice and Basmati rice. 11 Likes 1 Share

I blame the president

that is why i will for ever cherish my Abakaliki rice

Isupaefugbemi00:

this is wrong 2 Likes



MyPWisINCORRECT:

Basmati Some people don't know.

Where is the stew?....i need the stew





And why will you be eating plastic and cant know for that long





If you want to tell a lie then tell a lie that is believable You have been eating plastic rice for the past 2 months and you're alive to tell the story?If you want to tell a lie then tell a lie that is believable

U say 3 Likes

Isupaefugbemi00:

Take this picture down. In sane countries, you'd be arrested for this. Take this picture down. In sane countries, you'd be arrested for this. 1 Like

Isupaefugbemi00:

this ain't proper why upload an unclad pic of the child online, kindly take it off this ain't proper why upload an unclad pic of the child online, kindly take it off 2 Likes

Isupaefugbemi00:

Guy recieve sense now.....is this ur younger brother.haba Guy recieve sense now.....is this ur younger brother.haba 1 Like

Isupaefugbemi00:

Remove the Child's unclothed picture from the internet Remove the Child's unclothed picture from the internet 1 Like

Brooke60:

People asking for the stew are mad









dem wan try the rice whether e make sense dem wan try the rice whether e make sense











Come and Buy Plastic Beans too my dear.... and d time that u r Eatinq it, u don't know that it was Plastic shayCome and Buy Plastic Beans too my dear....

This is serious.

Nawa o.

..





Meanwhile Guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toy's..