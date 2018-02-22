₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by superior494(m): 9:45am
Haykaymeny John, A Facebook user cries out after discovering she's been eating plastic rice for a while now.
I think we really have to be careful in this country concerning our imported products.
Friends, I'm here again oh. I just realized this evening that close to 2 months, I have been eating plastic rice. Since today was the last day for our fasting n prayer, when I got back from my usual bizness, I decided to parboil the rice, that when I get back from church, I will come n prepare jollof rice. On getting back from church, I made the stew n when it's time for me to pour the rice I used my hands n noticed that it was like rubber. I decided to practicalise what I used to see online, only for me to see that it was bouncing so hard ���
Source: https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1162364113866743&id=100002794967640&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1162364113866743%3Atl_objid.1162364113866743%3Athrowback_story_fbid.1162364113866743%3Athid.100002794967640%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1519891199%3A-4985626788317123214&__tn__=%2As-R
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Brooke60(f): 9:49am
People asking for the stew are mad
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by superior494(m): 9:50am
More photos
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by BiGVEEN58(m): 11:57am
How does someone eats plastic without knowing?
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Omotaday(m): 11:57am
Omo, you are housing a plastic factory in your belle.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by blessedmeme: 11:57am
What? Lets be more careful oo
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by thorpido(m): 11:57am
What do they mean by plastic rice?
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by dogstyle007(m): 11:58am
Na wa
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by abbaapple: 11:58am
Gerrarahia!!! And you are not dead
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by benedictnsi(m): 11:58am
Let's go back to local rice biko..
At least there is no local plastic rice
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by badmanschatz: 11:58am
This time around let us just blame Okorocha
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by jahbiz: 11:58am
And u still dey alive?
I hail una.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by YINKS89(m): 11:58am
Dis is sewious.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by juwoonn(m): 11:58am
So this plastic rice really exist
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by MyPWisINCORRECT: 11:58am
It doesn't make economic sense for a producer to mould plastic rice in place of grown rice.
I therefore infer that the lady is eating a genetically modified cross between Abakaliki rice and Basmati rice.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Taiwotaye: 11:59am
I blame the president
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by chinex276(m): 12:00pm
that is why i will for ever cherish my Abakaliki rice
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Clakyvip: 12:00pm
this is wrong
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by missunknown: 12:00pm
Some people don't know.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by smokedfish: 12:00pm
Where is the stew?....i need the stew
And why will you be eating plastic and cant know for that long
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Kobicove(m): 12:01pm
You have been eating plastic rice for the past 2 months and you're alive to tell the story?
If you want to tell a lie then tell a lie that is believable
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Naughtytboy: 12:01pm
U say
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by nonut: 12:01pm
Isupaefugbemi00:Take this picture down. In sane countries, you'd be arrested for this.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by efilefun(m): 12:02pm
Isupaefugbemi00:this ain't proper why upload an unclad pic of the child online, kindly take it off
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by ifrosh: 12:02pm
Isupaefugbemi00:Guy recieve sense now.....is this ur younger brother.haba
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Valfrankie(m): 12:03pm
Isupaefugbemi00:Remove the Child's unclothed picture from the internet
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Cirochukade: 12:03pm
dem wan try the rice whether e make sense
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:04pm
and d time that u r Eatinq it, u don't know that it was Plastic shay
Come and Buy Plastic Beans too my dear....
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Finest6: 12:05pm
This is serious.
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by joystickextend1(m): 12:05pm
Nawa o.
..
|Re: "I Have Been Eating Plastic Rice For 2 Months; Be Careful" - Lady Cries Out by Jabioro: 12:05pm
Two month eating plastic and you are still alive..wow ! Woman go sit down jeje...haba!
