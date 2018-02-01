Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos (7220 Views)

She said she lost her mom on her birthday, buried her dad on her birthday and today which is her special day - she's set to bury her cousin (pictured below).



The journalist also revealed that despite the sad circumstances, she still give thanks to God.



Below is what she shared on Facebook;



I have promised myself that I'll always give thanks to God despite or inspite of the surrounding circumstances.

My mom died on my birthday.

My dad was buried on my birthday.

Today is my birthday and I bury my first cousin today!

Pray, that the Lord shall break every circular problem in my life and yours too. May afflicting never rise again ooooo!

Nevertheless... thank the Lord for me for adding to my years on earth. I AM GRATEFUL LORD....



just drink it a day before your birthday to confuse your village people. thank me later the solution to your problem is valium 5just drink it a day before your birthday to confuse your village people. thank me later 6 Likes

the gal no even fine sef

Ogbanje

Let's just say that she lost her mom 2016, buried her dad 2017, set to bury her cousin 2018, Hopefully, Buhari turn is coming 2019 so that the PDP, my humble self and other well meaning Nigerians can celebrate it with her. 4 Likes









Witches and wizards at work. Witches and wizards at work.

Should be renamed to 'Sad day'...not birthdays

This type of evil women are beheaded in Uzbekistan to teach other useless women lessons. Islam frowns at witchcraft and i hope the federal government can enact Sharia law to checkmate such madness This type of evil women are beheaded in Uzbekistan to teach other useless women lessons. Islam frowns at witchcraft and i hope the federal government can enact Sharia law to checkmate such madness

Lol

watch out

village peeps @ work

go for healing fast

Enhe make you no they celebrate am again be that now, simple as that

This one is strong gidigan

D

Ehya

She should seek spiritual help from someone who is spiritually fortified

her other cousins right nw 4 Likes

Nonsense theory.

?? Is it a must to comment on this??

Bad head don come o, pls come and be going, me I have waka

Village people.

Her birthday is cursed. Lost my dad on my birthday. Definitely can't celebrate that day without remembering he left on that day too..... Quite sad.

YOU do well. i have marked your face prayerfully amd nairalanderlly. May I never meet you and become your friend or neighbour... so help me God. Amen. My Advice:- you have a fire on your mountain, go to Mountain of Fire along express way o.

How it take concern me

why's the guy in suit looking like Evans the kidnapper

Nairalanddist:

This type of evil women are beheaded in Uzbekistan to teach other useless women lessons. Islam frowns at witchcraft and i hope the federal government can enact Sharia law to checkmate such madness

Trying too hard to be relevant



You don't even sound like a Muslim, even of ugh pretend to be



Try another niche Trying too hard to be relevantYou don't even sound like a Muslim, even of ugh pretend to beTry another niche

It must be a generational covenant made by ur ancestors and may be unknown to u. Social media is not the solution, u have got to seek God's face about it and break the jinx or else it might just keep occurring and u might never know who is next. God is the answer and u can change that evil pattern urself cos God have given u the power to, u just ask him from ur heart, he will aid u out. God help u and may the souls of the dead RIP

Strange and scary.



Reminds me of how I had to break up with a former crush when she told me stories about how are previous boyfriends died mysteriously.

And she's wasn't just cooking up the stories.

Till today she still wonders why I left her