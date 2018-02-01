₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,566 members, 4,100,134 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos (7220 Views)
|'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:18am
A woman has taken to social media to reveal her sorrow following tragedies which she says happen on her birthdays. Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the special assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who turns a year older today - revealed that unfortunate circumstances always happen on her birthdays.
She said she lost her mom on her birthday, buried her dad on her birthday and today which is her special day - she's set to bury her cousin (pictured below).
The journalist also revealed that despite the sad circumstances, she still give thanks to God.
Below is what she shared on Facebook;
I have promised myself that I'll always give thanks to God despite or inspite of the surrounding circumstances.
My mom died on my birthday.
My dad was buried on my birthday.
Today is my birthday and I bury my first cousin today!
Pray, that the Lord shall break every circular problem in my life and yours too. May afflicting never rise again ooooo!
Nevertheless... thank the Lord for me for adding to my years on earth. I AM GRATEFUL LORD....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nneka-ikem-anibeze-laments-on-her-birthday-after-death-of-relation.html
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by heendrix(m): 11:21am
the solution to your problem is valium 5
just drink it a day before your birthday to confuse your village people. thank me later
6 Likes
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by dfriendlyadvice: 11:22am
the gal no even fine sef
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by prostitude: 11:22am
Ogbanje
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by JasonScolari: 11:28am
Let's just say that she lost her mom 2016, buried her dad 2017, set to bury her cousin 2018, Hopefully, Buhari turn is coming 2019 so that the PDP, my humble self and other well meaning Nigerians can celebrate it with her.
4 Likes
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:30am
Witches and wizards at work.
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Brooke60(f): 11:30am
Should be renamed to 'Sad day'...not birthdays
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Nairalanddist: 12:23pm
This type of evil women are beheaded in Uzbekistan to teach other useless women lessons. Islam frowns at witchcraft and i hope the federal government can enact Sharia law to checkmate such madness
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by amiibaby(f): 12:23pm
Lol
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by ladeb: 12:24pm
watch out
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by marvin906(m): 12:24pm
village peeps @ work
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Raals(m): 12:25pm
go for healing fast
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by binsanni(m): 12:25pm
Enhe make you no they celebrate am again be that now, simple as that
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by engrjacuzzi: 12:26pm
This one is strong gidigan
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by carpmam: 12:26pm
D
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Litblogger(f): 12:26pm
Ehya
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by joshing(m): 12:28pm
She should seek spiritual help from someone who is spiritually fortified
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by crismark(m): 12:30pm
her other cousins right nw
4 Likes
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Xisnin(m): 12:31pm
Nonsense theory.
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by MrExcel(m): 12:31pm
Is it a must to comment on this??
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by godofuck231: 12:32pm
Bad head don come o, pls come and be going, me I have waka
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by YINKS89(m): 12:34pm
Village people.
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:35pm
Her birthday is cursed. Lost my dad on my birthday. Definitely can't celebrate that day without remembering he left on that day too..... Quite sad.
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by oyetunder(m): 12:36pm
YOU do well. i have marked your face prayerfully amd nairalanderlly. May I never meet you and become your friend or neighbour... so help me God. Amen. My Advice:- you have a fire on your mountain, go to Mountain of Fire along express way o.
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by carpmam: 12:36pm
How it take concern me
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Kjking(m): 12:37pm
why's the guy in suit looking like Evans the kidnapper
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by jerflakes(m): 12:37pm
Nairalanddist:
Trying too hard to be relevant
You don't even sound like a Muslim, even of ugh pretend to be
Try another niche
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by kerry57: 12:43pm
It must be a generational covenant made by ur ancestors and may be unknown to u. Social media is not the solution, u have got to seek God's face about it and break the jinx or else it might just keep occurring and u might never know who is next. God is the answer and u can change that evil pattern urself cos God have given u the power to, u just ask him from ur heart, he will aid u out. God help u and may the souls of the dead RIP
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by wellmax(m): 12:44pm
Strange and scary.
Reminds me of how I had to break up with a former crush when she told me stories about how are previous boyfriends died mysteriously.
And she's wasn't just cooking up the stories.
Till today she still wonders why I left her
|Re: 'Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays' - Nigerian Woman Laments Online. Photos by Barmmyshoes: 12:47pm
Sorry. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace.
Check the link below for ongoing discounted sales of Barmmyshoes perms and sandals.
www.nairaland.com/4357664/quality-dope-stylish-perm-sandals
Anyone Into Aso Oke? / The Grooms Shop / Forum For September Mates
Viewing this topic: BUSYBRAIN2(m), kingthreat(m), muh4eva(m), taiocol(m), allegiant1(f), katchycouture(f), maradelkitchen(f), tytope(f), laurel66(f), goldbim(f), fikayor2(m), splash809, Cyrilpac(m), iamVirus(m), I8id(m), amas124(m), YommiE1(m), sassyqueen1(f), laCapri, Ugoeze2016, seyijobi(m), oroleye(m), baby124, Emmerlee(m), emiraccord(m), Viking007(m), Johnsonpac(m), grin88(m), Sokoflow(m), Wesely01(m), one4GOD(f), propertyman(m), BaddaMan, bouquilee, djoguns, mowapa(m), cuteken(m), thatchick, jekky10(m), liri(m), edwardadex23(m), ogbestone, Biafrandon(m), Darammliveth(m), Olansgee(m), kachimighty0000, mituu, kamikaze2458(m), Glamourboy005(m), Tessie01(f), amaracheerz(f), sfpumpy(m), lifestyle1(m), tess24ist, izaray(f), MrJorge(m), MistaB(m), Ekeseges(f), bumpskeloid(m), Ermacc, denceann, ofisa247(m), Raintaker(m), DallyBoy1, aduslim, PROPHETmichael, annie74(f), bambech, viqueta(m), ofordelima, translux, val4sure(m), yemi1261(m), valdovas, pyrex23(m), DaGC(m), 3rdeye1(m), KetchupChips, johcalleb(m), oluswaggz(m), Mcdion, DonaldTrump(m), edward1106(m), Pusyiter(m), saxbe(m), ampulki, oluwakekz(m), Mechejy, ahamogoo, uber085(m), e90(m), sexyjuly(f), LegitBoy(m), kishimi8(m), leokinguch(m), Baroque, nwaobitex, chynie, Lee84, Soft10(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14