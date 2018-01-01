₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,867 members, 4,101,105 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 02:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) (9566 Views)
|Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:01pm On Feb 23
A woman slumped and died after giving her testimony in a church.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:02pm On Feb 23
See more photos from the scene at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by KingSango(m): 8:04pm On Feb 23
Hmmm....
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Freeman50(m): 8:41pm On Feb 23
Things that happens this days are appalling.
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by lofty900(m): 8:43pm On Feb 23
Zimbabwe has taken over from Kenya in weird stories
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:57pm On Feb 23
lofty900:
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by HallaDaTruth: 9:02pm On Feb 23
Hmm, called to Glory
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by meezynetwork(m): 9:28pm On Feb 23
Some churches are death trap
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hezy4real01(m): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Them get her finally, she for do silent testimony naw
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by propanet(m): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by exlinkleads(f): 10:22pm On Feb 23
o chineke
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by slightlyMad(f): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Ofcourse they have to surmon all the prayer warriors who rather administer prayers over CPR or calling 911
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Chrizto: 10:23pm On Feb 23
After she thanked God for saving her, the enemies decided to strike another one
Which kind wahala be this
Study In Germany For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Stuttgart, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-germany-for-free-international.html
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Jesse01(m): 10:23pm On Feb 23
let praise the lord God it's a miracle
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 10:24pm On Feb 23
That woman probably had a heart attack but instead of taking her to a hospital, they kept her back and opted for prayers instead.
Africa my Africa.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by UbanmeUdie: 10:24pm On Feb 23
The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!
Ananias and Saphira died in the church, so this is not a strange occurrence.
She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.
Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.
Serves her right!
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:25pm On Feb 23
rip to her
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by ihitenansa: 10:27pm On Feb 23
.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Pavore9: 10:27pm On Feb 23
They likely thought they would revive her with prayers rather than rush to the hospital!
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hahn(m): 10:29pm On Feb 23
The omni-incompetent Jehovah has failed one of it's delusional followers once again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Tflex01: 10:29pm On Feb 23
hmmmm It is well.
A woman once shared her post surgery testimony in our church but died 2 days after the testimony.
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by charles2044: 10:30pm On Feb 23
Asowari:I. Know this is not real you. But be careful with the way you use God's name, don't bring. Course upon yourself all because you want to be funny
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hahn(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Pavore9:
That is what happens when one abandons reasoning and offers one's brain as offering to GO
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:35pm On Feb 23
charles2044:na wa waiting I talk now, ok make I go modify my post
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by amani63(m): 10:38pm On Feb 23
South African countries is another continent of it own
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by thundey2(m): 10:41pm On Feb 23
propanet:yeah maybe she lied while sharing it
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by EMMYNENTLY: 10:48pm On Feb 23
Hmm
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by oodua1stson: 10:50pm On Feb 23
propanet:of course.
Your evil religion already has a readymade excuse to put the blame on the victim for every kind of situation.
Ode
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by kramer: 10:56pm On Feb 23
UbanmeUdie:
You must be high on contaminated holy water! so what if she didn't deliver a false testimony but just happened to have suffered a heart attack It's daft insensitive statements like this that make people think Christians are foolish
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Ellabae(f): 11:03pm On Feb 23
Hmmmmn Na wa, some religious bodies are jst so funny.
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by courna(m): 11:03pm On Feb 23
this is strong ...too damn strong
|Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by toluxa1(m): 11:04pm On Feb 23
meezynetwork:
Are you normal?
Any Muslims Who Converted To Christainity? / 5 Bible Verses That Will Teach You To Love Your Enemies In Spite Of Everything / Should We Miss Church Because Of A Heavy Rainfall.
Viewing this topic: HaneefahRN(f), moneybag100, talibanazuka(m), Kenito4u and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10