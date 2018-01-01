₦airaland Forum

Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:01pm On Feb 23
A woman slumped and died after giving her testimony in a church.

According to the reports, the deceased, a hairdresser, simply identified as Mpofu died at Universal Church of God situated in Bulawayo area of Zimbabwe.

B-metro, reports that Mpofu slumped and died soon after she shared her testimony in the church.

A close relative who asked in anonymity said;

“It is very sad that our family member died this way. She was someone who was a dedicated church member which now turns to be a surprise that she died in the house which she thought was the safest,” said the relative.

“What is more surprising is when all this happened the church did not notify us that she had collapsed choosing to keep her for six hours. We do not know why they kept her in church when they were aware that her condition was critical, that is why we are suspecting foul play,” he continued.

The deceased’s husband was said to have asked all church members to leave the funeral.

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:02pm On Feb 23
See more photos from the scene at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by KingSango(m): 8:04pm On Feb 23
Hmmm....

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Freeman50(m): 8:41pm On Feb 23
Things that happens this days are appalling.
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by lofty900(m): 8:43pm On Feb 23
Zimbabwe has taken over from Kenya in weird stories

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:57pm On Feb 23
lofty900:
Zimbabwe has taken over from Kenya in weird stories

cry
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by HallaDaTruth: 9:02pm On Feb 23
Hmm, called to Glory

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by meezynetwork(m): 9:28pm On Feb 23
Some churches are death trap

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hezy4real01(m): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Them get her finally, she for do silent testimony naw

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by propanet(m): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by exlinkleads(f): 10:22pm On Feb 23
o chineke
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by slightlyMad(f): 10:22pm On Feb 23
Ofcourse they have to surmon all the prayer warriors who rather administer prayers over CPR or calling 911

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Chrizto: 10:23pm On Feb 23
After she thanked God for saving her, the enemies decided to strike another one

Which kind wahala be this

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Jesse01(m): 10:23pm On Feb 23
let praise the lord God it's a miracle

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 10:24pm On Feb 23
That woman probably had a heart attack but instead of taking her to a hospital, they kept her back and opted for prayers instead.

Africa my Africa. cry

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by UbanmeUdie: 10:24pm On Feb 23
shocked



The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!


Ananias and Saphira died in the church, so this is not a strange occurrence.

She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.


Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.

Serves her right!

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:25pm On Feb 23
rip to her
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by ihitenansa: 10:27pm On Feb 23
.

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Pavore9: 10:27pm On Feb 23
They likely thought they would revive her with prayers rather than rush to the hospital!
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hahn(m): 10:29pm On Feb 23
The omni-incompetent Jehovah has failed one of it's delusional followers once again undecided

Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Tflex01: 10:29pm On Feb 23
hmmmm It is well.


A woman once shared her post surgery testimony in our church but died 2 days after the testimony.
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by charles2044: 10:30pm On Feb 23
Asowari:
she die in church in the church ,church indeed
I. Know this is not real you. But be careful with the way you use God's name, don't bring. Course upon yourself all because you want to be funny
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by hahn(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Pavore9:
They likely thought they would revive her with prayers rather than rush to the hospital!

That is what happens when one abandons reasoning and offers one's brain as offering to GO undecided
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:35pm On Feb 23
charles2044:

I. Know this is not real you. But be careful with the way you use God's name, don't bring. Course upon yourself all because you want to be funny
na wa waiting I talk now, ok make I go modify my post
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by amani63(m): 10:38pm On Feb 23
South African countries is another continent of it own
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by thundey2(m): 10:41pm On Feb 23
propanet:
Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind
yeah maybe she lied while sharing it
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by EMMYNENTLY: 10:48pm On Feb 23
Hmm shocked
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by oodua1stson: 10:50pm On Feb 23
propanet:
Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind
of course.




Your evil religion already has a readymade excuse to put the blame on the victim for every kind of situation.



Ode
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by kramer: 10:56pm On Feb 23
UbanmeUdie:
shocked



The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!


Ananias and Saphira died in the church! so this is not a strange occurrence.

She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.


Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.

Serves her right!


You must be high on contaminated holy water! so what if she didn't deliver a false testimony but just happened to have suffered a heart attack It's daft insensitive statements like this that make people think Christians are foolish
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by Ellabae(f): 11:03pm On Feb 23
Hmmmmn Na wa, some religious bodies are jst so funny.
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by courna(m): 11:03pm On Feb 23
this is strong ...too damn strong
Re: Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) by toluxa1(m): 11:04pm On Feb 23
meezynetwork:
Some churches are death trap

Are you normal?

