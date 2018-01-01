Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zimbabwe: Woman Slumps And Dies In Church After Giving Testimony (pics) (9566 Views)

A woman slumped and died after giving her testimony in a church.



According to the reports, the deceased, a hairdresser, simply identified as Mpofu died at Universal Church of God situated in Bulawayo area of Zimbabwe.



B-metro, reports that Mpofu slumped and died soon after she shared her testimony in the church.



A close relative who asked in anonymity said;



“It is very sad that our family member died this way. She was someone who was a dedicated church member which now turns to be a surprise that she died in the house which she thought was the safest,” said the relative.



“What is more surprising is when all this happened the church did not notify us that she had collapsed choosing to keep her for six hours. We do not know why they kept her in church when they were aware that her condition was critical, that is why we are suspecting foul play,” he continued.



The deceased’s husband was said to have asked all church members to leave the funeral.

Source:



Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/ 1 Like 2 Shares

See more photos from the scene at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/zimbabwe-woman-slumps-and-dies-in-church-after-giving-testimony-pics/

Hmmm.... 1 Like

Things that happens this days are appalling.

Zimbabwe has taken over from Kenya in weird stories 2 Likes 2 Shares

lofty900:

Zimbabwe has taken over from Kenya in weird stories



Hmm, called to Glory 2 Likes 1 Share

Some churches are death trap 1 Like

Them get her finally, she for do silent testimony naw 1 Like

Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind 3 Likes

o chineke

Ofcourse they have to surmon all the prayer warriors who rather administer prayers over CPR or calling 911 5 Likes 1 Share

After she thanked God for saving her, the enemies decided to strike another one

Which kind wahala be this



let praise the lord God it's a miracle 1 Like





Africa my Africa. That woman probably had a heart attack but instead of taking her to a hospital, they kept her back and opted for prayers instead.Africa my Africa. 8 Likes 3 Shares









The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!





Ananias and Saphira died in the church, so this is not a strange occurrence.



She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.





Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.



The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!

Ananias and Saphira died in the church, so this is not a strange occurrence.

She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.

Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.

Serves her right!

rip to her

. 1 Like

They likely thought they would revive her with prayers rather than rush to the hospital!

The omni-incompetent Jehovah has failed one of it's delusional followers once again 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmm It is well.





A woman once shared her post surgery testimony in our church but died 2 days after the testimony.

Asowari:

I. Know this is not real you. But be careful with the way you use God's name, don't bring. Course upon yourself all because you want to be funny

Pavore9:

They likely thought they would revive her with prayers rather than rush to the hospital!

That is what happens when one abandons reasoning and offers one's brain as offering to GO That is what happens when one abandons reasoning and offers one's brain as offering to GO

charles2044:



na wa waiting I talk now, ok make I go modify my post

South African countries is another continent of it own

propanet:

yeah maybe she lied while sharing it

Hmm

propanet:

Ananias and Sapphira comes to mind of course.









Your evil religion already has a readymade excuse to put the blame on the victim for every kind of situation.







of course.

Your evil religion already has a readymade excuse to put the blame on the victim for every kind of situation.

Ode

UbanmeUdie:









The Holy Spirit does not take nonsense!





Ananias and Saphira died in the church! so this is not a strange occurrence.



She must have delivered a false testimony in the name of God.





Never testify nor give thanks to God for what you know he didn't do.



Serves her right!





You must be high on contaminated holy water! so what if she didn't deliver a false testimony but just happened to have suffered a heart attack It's daft insensitive statements like this that make people think Christians are foolish You must be high on contaminated holy water! so what if she didn't deliver a false testimony but just happened to have suffered a heart attackIt's daft insensitive statements like this that make people think Christians are foolish

Hmmmmn Na wa, some religious bodies are jst so funny.

this is strong ...too damn strong