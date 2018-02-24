₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 8:54pm On Feb 23
Omotola Jalade celebrates her 40th birthday with a gold luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom. She shared the photos on her social media account and captioned it..
"Day5! Back story... I'd had a 5 days run of events...
Lost My voice....
Was Very tired...
Dealing with Last minute
Then...My No1 phone drops and scrambles.... I'm thinking Really...? But it's my birthday and... Nothing! Was going to ruin it...
I was Ready... #omotola4point0"
https://autojosh.com/omotola-jalade-celebrates-40th-birthday-gold-rolls-royce-phantom-photos/
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 9:22pm On Feb 23
AutoJoshNG:
Boss please I need Ur contact, want to find out how much a van cost
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 9:40pm On Feb 23
Money dey now... Enjoy your life jare.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by NaijaFutbol: 10:29pm On Feb 23
Ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by slightlyMad(f): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Waiting for Jakumo to come tell us more about this woman
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
It is not too getting much?
Cos u are do 40st bday, u her haved mutiple partys
Enoughed off these shows of menh
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by FreshBoss007: 10:30pm On Feb 23
its okay oooo we Don tire for this birthday poo
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by fotadmowmend(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Hmmmm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by tasceige(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
We all deserves to treat ourselves better no matter what.
Treat yourself out once a while not once a year.
Me?
Me that I'm in traffic...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by datola: 10:30pm On Feb 23
Congratulations
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 10:30pm On Feb 23
Not saying they can't afford it o, but considering....... I have learnt never to trust actresses and so-called celebrities.
They know wosup, then they'd come on social media and say stuffs like "Hustle hard...God bless my hustle". My sister, which if the hustles, be specific
PS. This isn't my handwriting.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by tasceige(m): 10:30pm On Feb 23
Pay your dues, hustle hard, get your family and connection close, keep a positive mind and do good.
Life and nature will find way of paying you back.
Q.E.D
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by sahm4u2nv(m): 10:31pm On Feb 23
Hard work plus smart work plus plus endurance plus God pays
Click like if you want God to pick your call
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by SpareNo1: 10:31pm On Feb 23
If you no get money...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by emperor94(m): 10:31pm On Feb 23
Ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Litblogger(f): 10:31pm On Feb 23
Okay
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:32pm On Feb 23
I only pity the mumu husband!
Honestly, his mumulity is key to such a make believe glamorous relationship on display.
With all this display of vanity, her father in-law still lives in a dilapidated house in the outskirts of Benin.
Curse is every child who dishonours his parent. Captain M.E beware! No be me talk am, na so e dey for bible......Eph. 6:1
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by honestivo(m): 10:32pm On Feb 23
upon all your fame you're are still faithful to hour husband �
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by john650(m): 10:32pm On Feb 23
I thought birthdays are one day event. Omotola's birthday is going into its second week. How come?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by arizonababa: 10:32pm On Feb 23
O L O S H O O OOOOO
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Kokaine(m): 10:32pm On Feb 23
slightlyMad:honestly.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:33pm On Feb 23
Levels no be here....Nice one.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by ssogundele: 10:33pm On Feb 23
Must these people show us all these? Autojosh or automose, pls do bring topics that'll enhance our intelligence and value.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Missxxyz(f): 10:33pm On Feb 23
My God the way this people spend money ehn..
Its scary
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Kokaine(m): 10:34pm On Feb 23
AutoJoshNG:who she epp
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:34pm On Feb 23
classy
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Tflex01: 10:35pm On Feb 23
adaksbullet:I just tire.... celebrities and fake life.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by LifeDrama: 10:36pm On Feb 23
I guess Igbenedion owns those cars
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:36pm On Feb 23
Olosho mama
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by serdabim: 10:36pm On Feb 23
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by room089: 10:36pm On Feb 23
All this showing off just for 'ordinary' attainment of a youthful age of 40 is overly nauseating.
Thank God and celebrate with friends, it should not be an avenue for showing off.
With all the spending for the celebration, hope you have made a good financial reservation for the future? No matter how well a dancer dances, remember she must surely leave the stage.
I wonder how your 70th birthday celebration would look like - you would probably take a walk to the moon!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos) by DREAMZZZ(m): 10:37pm On Feb 23
Nonseense rented stuffs ..her money never reach
Viewing this topic: CELEBRITIZ(m), Ayoolu(m), Akunesiobike, seguno2, badmanschatz, Danjuma827(m), Pricelessangel0(f), dialogue(m), fadjnr(m) and 35 guest(s)
