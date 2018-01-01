₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by ememabasiakpan(m): 9:48pm On Feb 23
Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah took to her instagram page to share the picture of the brand new 2018 maserati she bought for herself.
The actress shared a photo of her posing beside the whip and wrote;
In all things, be grateful. Work Hard and Play Hard. MASERATI
PersonalShopper
The beautiful ride cost over $70,000 in the auto market.
Congratulations to her.
Jackie Aygemang Appiah is a Ghanaian Actress and Model.
The actress is the last child in a family of five. She was born on 5th December, 1983 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was born in Canada & spent her early childhood in Canada but relocating to Ghana with her mother at age 10.
Jackie Appiah is originally from Kumasi in Ghana, but was born in Canada. In 2005 she got married and has a son.
In 2001 she made her first appearance on screen when she was invited by Edward Seddoh to play the role of Enyonam Blagogee. After her first movie, she later took part in many blockbusters movies such as Tentacles, Games People Play, Sun-city.
She believed to be a shy girl when she first started acting. The movie “Mummy’s Daughter” made her famous in Ghana. She has acted in many Nollywood films such as Black Soul & Bitter Blessing alongside with actor Ramsey Noah. Popular Ghana movies she featured in includes Beyonce, President Daughter, Princess Tyra, Pretty, The King is Mine, etc.
Source : http://www.betatalk.com.ng/2018/02/ghanaia-actress-jackie-appiah-buys-brand-new-maserati/
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Horlaidex(m): 9:58pm On Feb 23
No comment and this post graced FP.
Congrats to her anyways.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Macgreat(m): 9:58pm On Feb 23
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 9:58pm On Feb 23
Congrats to her
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by kamatofeelz(m): 9:58pm On Feb 23
O fehinti Maserati
But jesu nimo fehinti
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by FrenchWay: 9:59pm On Feb 23
Ashawo... Akuna kuna!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Chrizto: 9:59pm On Feb 23
Nice ride my dear, but remember to give back to God after you have given to men
I love to be a woman, with just a big yansh I can buy in 1 month what most men can't afford in 10 years
Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Edith Cowan University, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-australia-for-free.html
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by princeemmy123(m): 9:59pm On Feb 23
congrats to her
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Nairalandguru: 9:59pm On Feb 23
this one na news again Choi!!!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Fukafuka: 9:59pm On Feb 23
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by christoolukpa: 9:59pm On Feb 23
and so what, who is she goings to help
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by King4Roller: 9:59pm On Feb 23
FrenchWay:How much you use Bleep am?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by BEENUEL: 9:59pm On Feb 23
Ghanaian girls can spice Banku sha
Nigerian girls are still learning.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:00pm On Feb 23
How can some1 be born in two cities toronto ontario pls enlighten me.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Newpride(m): 10:00pm On Feb 23
Wehdone jackie. .....
somebody's wife must be crying right now.
somebody's marriage must be shaking now.
:
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by julietene(f): 10:00pm On Feb 23
Sleep don't pay bills....hard work does!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by sexybbstar(f): 10:01pm On Feb 23
Fine woman.. I know somebody will still say na one "old papa Grey hair" bought it for her.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Safiaaa(f): 10:01pm On Feb 23
I love ghana. Really like their people, wanna go there one day.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Kizyte(m): 10:01pm On Feb 23
Play hard kwa?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by princepeter566: 10:01pm On Feb 23
'I wish i had met you before i married my wife....'. National Anthem of Married men to a New Catch....
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by emmyfizzy12(m): 10:01pm On Feb 23
ememabasiakpan:Jackie that can jack for Africa...congratulations. happy for her
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Pavore9: 10:02pm On Feb 23
FrenchWay:
Insecurity in full display.
When one slut-shames a female who don't even know they exist, it only just make them feel better about themselves.
One's validation should not be tied to screaming obscenities.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by bobokeshington: 10:02pm On Feb 23
Baba God na wen mesef go my own masseratti
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by UbanmeUdie: 10:02pm On Feb 23
Congrats Jackie Appiah!
But Nigerian oloshos be wondering how many preeks got her the maserati.
Well, mine inclusive!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by NLFINEST(m): 10:03pm On Feb 23
kamatofeelz:hehehe mad man. Congrats babe.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by HeyCorleone(m): 10:03pm On Feb 23
The other day she was pictured with George Weah, President of Liberia.
Coincidence? You decide.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by meezynetwork(m): 10:03pm On Feb 23
Ok na
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by EmmaLege: 10:05pm On Feb 23
Good for her
|Re: Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati by Uyi168(m): 10:06pm On Feb 23
Chrizto:TRUE BRO
