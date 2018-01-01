Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jackie Appiah Buys New Maserati (22182 Views)

The actress shared a photo of her posing beside the whip and wrote;

In all things, be grateful. Work Hard and Play Hard. MASERATI



The beautiful ride cost over $70,000 in the auto market.

Congratulations to her.

Jackie Aygemang Appiah is a Ghanaian Actress and Model.



The actress is the last child in a family of five. She was born on 5th December, 1983 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was born in Canada & spent her early childhood in Canada but relocating to Ghana with her mother at age 10.

Jackie Appiah is originally from Kumasi in Ghana, but was born in Canada. In 2005 she got married and has a son.

In 2001 she made her first appearance on screen when she was invited by Edward Seddoh to play the role of Enyonam Blagogee. After her first movie, she later took part in many blockbusters movies such as Tentacles, Games People Play, Sun-city.



She believed to be a shy girl when she first started acting. The movie “Mummy’s Daughter” made her famous in Ghana. She has acted in many Nollywood films such as Black Soul & Bitter Blessing alongside with actor Ramsey Noah. Popular Ghana movies she featured in includes Beyonce, President Daughter, Princess Tyra, Pretty, The King is Mine, etc.



Congrats to her anyways. No comment and this post graced FP.Congrats to her anyways. 2 Likes

Congrats to her

O fehinti Maserati

But jesu nimo fehinti 31 Likes 5 Shares

Ashawo... Akuna kuna! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice ride my dear, but remember to give back to God after you have given to men

I love to be a woman, with just a big yansh I can buy in 1 month what most men can't afford in 10 years



congrats to her

this one na news again Choi!!!

and so what, who is she goings to help

FrenchWay:

Ashawo... Akuna kuna! How much you use Bleep am? How much you use Bleep am? 3 Likes 1 Share

Ghanaian girls can spice Banku sha





Nigerian girls are still learning. 9 Likes

How can some1 be born in two cities toronto ontario pls enlighten me. 11 Likes



somebody's wife must be crying right now.

somebody's marriage must be shaking now.

: Wehdone jackie. .....somebody's wife must be crying right now.somebody's marriage must be shaking now. 3 Likes

Sleep don't pay bills....hard work does!

Fine woman.. I know somebody will still say na one "old papa Grey hair" bought it for her.

I love ghana. Really like their people, wanna go there one day.

Play hard kwa?

'I wish i had met you before i married my wife....'. National Anthem of Married men to a New Catch.... 7 Likes

ememabasiakpan:

Jackie that can jack for Africa...congratulations. happy for her Jackie that can jack for Africa...congratulations. happy for her

FrenchWay:

Ashawo... Akuna kuna!

Insecurity in full display.



When one slut-shames a female who don't even know they exist, it only just make them feel better about themselves.



One's validation should not be tied to screaming obscenities. Insecurity in full display.When one slut-shames a female who don't even know they exist, it only just make them feel better about themselves.One's validation should not be tied to screaming obscenities. 3 Likes

Baba God na wen mesef go my own masseratti











Congrats Jackie Appiah!





But Nigerian oloshos be wondering how many preeks got her the maserati.



Well, mine inclusive! Congrats Jackie Appiah!But Nigerian oloshos be wondering how many preeks got her the maserati.Well, mine inclusive! 1 Like

kamatofeelz:

O fehinti Maserati But jesu nimo fehinti hehehe mad man. Congrats babe. hehehe mad man. Congrats babe.

The other day she was pictured with George Weah, President of Liberia.



Coincidence? You decide. 3 Likes

Ok na

Good for her