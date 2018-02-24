₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,060 members, 4,101,787 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:54 PM

Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) (6928 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by GistMeMore: 7:56am
GistMore.com

She caption...

IBADAN!! The #bigsgeh is here for the Parri!! Where are my #jenifans ?? Meet me at mingles sports bar and lounge TONIGHT!! O ma loud!! #sceneonetvsubscribersparty

BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/funke-akindele-rocks-transparent-dress-sceneonetv-subscribers-party-pics

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by GistMeMore: 7:58am
https://www.gistmore.com/funke-akindele-rocks-transparent-dress-sceneonetv-subscribers-party-pics
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by EBUBS(m): 8:00am
My sprit and your own no just match in the first place... undecided undecided
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Baawaa(m): 8:01am
This is not first body, grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Much panel beating
Re-paint and re-paint and re-paint grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

6 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Shedrack777(m): 8:03am
bia op, is this transparent in your eyes? you need cain to wash your eyes because you don drink too much OGOGORO

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by biacan(f): 8:13am
But I thought she got pregnant again after she lost the first one lipsrsealed


Gbogbo biz girls cheesy
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by phlamesG: 8:18am
I love d fact that this lady started from scratch to get to where she is now.

Who else watched "I need to know"?

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by itspzpics(m): 8:24am
Oya nah
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by OneCorner: 9:00am
and diz woman go get belle if i fvck am oo cool
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by 007author(m): 10:36am
I thought she is pregnant? Olosho alakori
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by angelTI(f): 12:15pm
She is really looking and dressed like an Ibadan bigsgeh grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Missxxyz(f): 12:36pm
Good for her
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by chaarge45: 12:37pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!

Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!

To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by OnyeJombo: 12:37pm
cool

4 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by kunjifiedg: 12:37pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
lol... The Konjified Brother

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaK7ydygmHI
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by sandrahnaub(f): 12:39pm
kiss
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by asatemple(f): 12:39pm
Just passing
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by LuxChris: 12:39pm
old woman
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by lawalosky(m): 12:40pm
those days when I use to play wit this girl at eco.
Unfortunately she dosnt remember me anymore now
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by jahbiz: 12:41pm
This is not Jenifa I knw. Has she done facial surgery or too much painting?
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Abdulazeez007(m): 12:42pm
Baawaa:
This is not first body, grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Much panel beating
Re-paint and re-paint and re-paint grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
and re-paint
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by bettercreature(m): 12:42pm
phlamesG:
I love d fact that this lady started from scratch to get to where she is now.

Who else watched "I need to know"?
That movie destroyed her life
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by BabyApple(m): 12:43pm
Akin
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Barmmyshoes: 12:43pm
Very beautiful
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by passyhansome(m): 12:44pm
Yoloooba woman ]
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by ednut1(m): 12:44pm
biacan:
But I thought she has gotten pregnant again after she lost the first one lipsrsealed


Gbogbo biz girls cheesy

Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Barmmyshoes: 12:46pm
Beautiful
Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Lumase: 12:46pm
Missxxyz:
Good for her

(0) (1) (Reply)

Banky W Tears His Pant At MTN Project Fame Stage During His Performance / Mi, Iceprince, Jesse Jagz, Brymo Speaks About How They became Famous Interesting / Nigeria's Tallest Man, Afeez Agoro Shines In USA

Viewing this topic: hassanq(m), Nicolars(m), okoolori(m), dontee2015(m), bukiah, mcbau2020, gateleo(m), Adetutukemi(f), macphidel(m), Henitan24(f), Shakeeraw(f), LGISREAL, pForPelumi, pelumi111, Nel11(m), Gadetech(m), femi4, liztop2012(f), henrinity(m), duchessofyork, iguita, elvi02, koliteoriks1(m), Fellywood(m), lee4u, haywhy813(m), ManfromZion, sumesis30, aionian23(m), shakespere, queenataba(f), Balet, foljay17(f), sirgalahad26(m) and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.