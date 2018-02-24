₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,060 members, 4,101,787 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) (6928 Views)
|Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by GistMeMore: 7:56am
GistMore.com
She caption...
IBADAN!! The #bigsgeh is here for the Parri!! Where are my #jenifans ?? Meet me at mingles sports bar and lounge TONIGHT!! O ma loud!! #sceneonetvsubscribersparty
BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/funke-akindele-rocks-transparent-dress-sceneonetv-subscribers-party-pics
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by GistMeMore: 7:58am
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by EBUBS(m): 8:00am
My sprit and your own no just match in the first place...
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Baawaa(m): 8:01am
This is not first body,
Much panel beating
Re-paint and re-paint and re-paint
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Shedrack777(m): 8:03am
bia op, is this transparent in your eyes? you need cain to wash your eyes because you don drink too much OGOGORO
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by biacan(f): 8:13am
But I thought she got pregnant again after she lost the first one
Gbogbo biz girls
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by phlamesG: 8:18am
I love d fact that this lady started from scratch to get to where she is now.
Who else watched "I need to know"?
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by itspzpics(m): 8:24am
Oya nah
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by OneCorner: 9:00am
and diz woman go get belle if i fvck am oo
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by 007author(m): 10:36am
I thought she is pregnant? Olosho alakori
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by angelTI(f): 12:15pm
She is really looking and dressed like an Ibadan bigsgeh
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Missxxyz(f): 12:36pm
Good for her
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by chaarge45: 12:37pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!
Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!
To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by OnyeJombo: 12:37pm
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by kunjifiedg: 12:37pm
lol... The Konjified Brother
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaK7ydygmHI
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by sandrahnaub(f): 12:39pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by asatemple(f): 12:39pm
Just passing
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by LuxChris: 12:39pm
old woman
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by lawalosky(m): 12:40pm
those days when I use to play wit this girl at eco.
Unfortunately she dosnt remember me anymore now
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by jahbiz: 12:41pm
This is not Jenifa I knw. Has she done facial surgery or too much painting?
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Abdulazeez007(m): 12:42pm
Baawaa:and re-paint
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by bettercreature(m): 12:42pm
phlamesG:That movie destroyed her life
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by BabyApple(m): 12:43pm
Akin
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Barmmyshoes: 12:43pm
Very beautiful
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by passyhansome(m): 12:44pm
Yoloooba woman ]
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by ednut1(m): 12:44pm
biacan:
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Barmmyshoes: 12:46pm
Beautiful
|Re: Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To "SceneoneTV Subscribers Party" (PICS) by Lumase: 12:46pm
Missxxyz:
Banky W Tears His Pant At MTN Project Fame Stage During His Performance / Mi, Iceprince, Jesse Jagz, Brymo Speaks About How They became Famous Interesting / Nigeria's Tallest Man, Afeez Agoro Shines In USA
Viewing this topic: hassanq(m), Nicolars(m), okoolori(m), dontee2015(m), bukiah, mcbau2020, gateleo(m), Adetutukemi(f), macphidel(m), Henitan24(f), Shakeeraw(f), LGISREAL, pForPelumi, pelumi111, Nel11(m), Gadetech(m), femi4, liztop2012(f), henrinity(m), duchessofyork, iguita, elvi02, koliteoriks1(m), Fellywood(m), lee4u, haywhy813(m), ManfromZion, sumesis30, aionian23(m), shakespere, queenataba(f), Balet, foljay17(f), sirgalahad26(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36