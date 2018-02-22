₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:53 PM
Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by naijaloudmouths: 11:41am
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal shared this bootilicious photo in respeonse to someone who tried to body shame her.
According tot he actress, 'someone tried to bodyshame me. Me? Moyo Lawal?? Its like you want to be unfortunate'.
Then she continued to add, 'Emi? Commissioner of Short and fat Women. Please don't let anyone bodyshame you oooh, you are perfect the way you are, just please make sure you are healthy ..... If someone is perfect ... Surgery has entered setting, so don't allow anyone get to you. Please the only thing that pains my heart is that them bodyshamers be looking like a ?? Did I forget class captain of #Teampepperdem. Me I won't block you oooh, frustration will make you go and save money for surgery'.
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by ItzPrinceIB(m): 12:17pm
Jesuuuu!
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by BabyApple(m): 12:47pm
Ise Mola. Sepeteri ,Sepejapon, Shaku Shaku mother
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Built2last: 12:49pm
people carry bushy hair and how their brains escape from there amaze me
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Iseoluwani: 12:49pm
Who told her she z beautiful... Ugliness without brain
naijaloudmouths:
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Iseoluwani: 12:49pm
Who told her she z beautiful... Ugliness without brain
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by BabyApple(m): 12:49pm
Ise Mola
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Duplik8t77(m): 12:49pm
idi araba
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Jh0wsef(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Iseoluwani: 12:49pm
Who told her she z beautiful... Ugliness without brain
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by OnyeJombo: 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Donjcco(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by oluwabless1: 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by NaijaMutant(f): 12:49pm
More like Commissioner of attention stupidity
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by yeyeboi(m): 12:49pm
Commissioner For Olosho And Booty Shower
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by zanebaddo(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by BtcLorrd: 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Nackzy: 12:49pm
U try clap for urself.. Sister if u are looking for attention.. Go n date Buhari or lie Mohammed... They are trending now
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by chaarge45: 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by NelsonNeo(m): 12:49pm
short and fat indeed! iranu!!!
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by poundsanddollars(f): 12:49pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by money121(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by banio: 12:50pm
Short, fat and sweet commissioner.
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Alariiwo: 12:50pm
Na wetin loneliness and old age dey cause be that..
Moyo ti tan.. ko soja ni igba e mo.
Lesson for the young girls.. Your shakara will end one day whether you like it or not
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by DavSagacity(m): 12:50pm
So how is this trash a News..?
snake, Rat, and monkey swallowing money story done finish ba.
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Megatrix: 12:51pm
Mumu
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Fukafuka: 12:51pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Augiiee(m): 12:51pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by passyhansome(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by iambijo(m): 12:52pm
Nice ahss
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Fukafuka: 12:52pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal: "Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women" by Lumase: 12:52pm
