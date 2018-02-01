Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) (11364 Views)

The picture which is trending online has been trailed by series of reactions from online users.



Appearing unperturbed by the bad name being given to the herdsmen, a Fulani cattle rearer was seen relaxing in style after a 'hard day's work'. The Fulani herdsman was seen drinking a chilled bottle of Satzenbrau beer while cooling off in a happy mood with his tools by his side.

So he should not drink again cos he's a fulani herds man? Nonsense 14 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian Citizens, always blaiming without even doin' a good research of the relevant subject of discussion 6 Likes

can somebori not drink in peace again?? 1 Like

Ipobs and fake news are like 5 & 6. He looks Ebonyi to meIpobs and fake news are like 5 & 6. 2 Likes

His head like Buhari's head 1 Like

Afonjas are so obsessed about Biafra despite the activities of Fulani Terrorists in Afonja land.





I thought Islam forbade alcohol.?



How come this one is drinking alcohol.? Afonjas are so obsessed about Biafra despite the activities of Fulani Terrorists in Afonja land.I thought Islam forbade alcohol.?How come this one is drinking alcohol.? 27 Likes 4 Shares

Mixing Bullet and Lager beer then the next minute he is out on the highway robbing innocent people 1 Like 1 Share

So he should not drink again cos he's a fulani herds man? Nonsense If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong. If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong. 8 Likes 1 Share

If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong. Most of those fulani herdsmen are irreligious. Most of those fulani herdsmen are irreligious. 7 Likes

This one that takes Alcohol can't be dangerous. It's the ones that takes tramadol and codeine every half hour that causes grievous destructions. 6 Likes

If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong.

what Islam? the Islam i knew died together with Mohammed at medina #peace what Islam? the Islam i knew died together with Mohammed at medina #peace 6 Likes



get to front page sef Fake news... how did thisget to front page sef

See bullet laa. this guy sha cannot kill himself.

After killing how many people?

Correct nigga. I can see a can of bulet beside him. The beer will definitely wipe away his sins.

Biafra and fraud news Biafra no let you sleep. Biafra this, Biafra that. Biafra no let you sleep. Biafra this, Biafra that. 5 Likes

I have seen a couple of them in my village drinking and going to Ashewo Joints.



Those guys are just hypocrites. They can drink and strafe ashewo for Africa. 1 Like

Is he drinking that beer after a can of ‘bullet’ beside him? That’s plus d 800mg of tramadol he must have taken. Dude is gonna b superhigh

I guess he was thanking his Allah for that day murder.

get to front page sef What is fake there? What is fake there? 1 Like

If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong. and what makes you believe all fulanis are muslim 2 Likes

you forgot to mention the bullet vodka.....

No gun on him?

The power of a BULLET in the hand of a fulanis herdsmen can not be undermined 1 Like

Afonjas are so obsessed about Biafra despite the activities of Fulani Terrorists in Afonja land.





I thought Islam forbade alcohol.?



How come this one is drinking alcohol.? Christianity forbids prostitution too, so how come many 'Christian' Biafran girls are into it? Christianity forbids prostitution too, so how come many 'Christian' Biafran girls are into it? 9 Likes