|Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Angelanest: 11:52am
Appearing unperturbed by the bad name being given to the herdsmen, a Fulani cattle rearer was seen relaxing in style after a 'hard day's work'. The Fulani herdsman was seen drinking a chilled bottle of Satzenbrau beer while cooling off in a happy mood with his tools by his side.
The picture which is trending online has been trailed by series of reactions from online users.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/fulani-herdsman-spotted-relaxing-cold-bottle-beer-photo.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Baawaa(m): 11:56am
Biafra and fraud news
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by King990: 11:58am
So he should not drink again cos he's a fulani herds man? Nonsense
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by ItzPrinceIB(m): 11:58am
Nigerian Citizens, always blaiming without even doin' a good research of the relevant subject of discussion
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Holluwaphlexy(m): 12:00pm
can somebori not drink in peace again??
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:02pm
jobless bloggers.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Alariiwo: 12:05pm
He looks Ebonyi to me
Ipobs and fake news are like 5 & 6.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by timwudz(m): 12:06pm
His head like Buhari's head
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by HiddenShadow: 12:09pm
Baawaa:
Afonjas are so obsessed about Biafra despite the activities of Fulani Terrorists in Afonja land.
I thought Islam forbade alcohol.?
How come this one is drinking alcohol.?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by FarahAideed: 12:12pm
Mixing Bullet and Lager beer then the next minute he is out on the highway robbing innocent people
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by doctokwus: 12:15pm
King990:If the picture is true and not photoshopped,then it calls for worry because Islam is said to forbid alcohol intake,unless I got my facts wrong.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by obailala(m): 12:18pm
doctokwus:Most of those fulani herdsmen are irreligious.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Sealeddeal(m): 12:20pm
This one that takes Alcohol can't be dangerous. It's the ones that takes tramadol and codeine every half hour that causes grievous destructions.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by heendrix(m): 12:36pm
doctokwus:
what Islam? the Islam i knew died together with Mohammed at medina #peace
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Missxxyz(f): 1:09pm
Fake news... how did this
get to front page sef
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by fuckerstard: 1:09pm
See bullet laa. this guy sha cannot kill himself.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by fmlala: 1:10pm
After killing how many people?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by NairaMaster1(m): 1:10pm
Correct nigga. I can see a can of bulet beside him. The beer will definitely wipe away his sins.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by shallysgirl: 1:10pm
Baawaa:Biafra no let you sleep. Biafra this, Biafra that.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Joniboi(m): 1:11pm
I have seen a couple of them in my village drinking and going to Ashewo Joints.
Those guys are just hypocrites. They can drink and strafe ashewo for Africa.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by OboOlora(f): 1:11pm
Is he drinking that beer after a can of ‘bullet’ beside him? That’s plus d 800mg of tramadol he must have taken. Dude is gonna b superhigh
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by MrImole(m): 1:11pm
I guess he was thanking his Allah for that day murder.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by salbis(m): 1:12pm
Missxxyz:What is fake there?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:12pm
and what makes you believe all fulanis are muslim
doctokwus:
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:12pm
you forgot to mention the bullet vodka.....
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by LordOfCash: 1:13pm
No gun on him?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by Seunaj05(m): 1:13pm
The power of a BULLET in the hand of a fulanis herdsmen can not be undermined
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by EchoCharlie: 1:13pm
HiddenShadow:Christianity forbids prostitution too, so how come many 'Christian' Biafran girls are into it?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Relaxing With A Bottle Of Beer (Photo) by greiboy(m): 1:14pm
No news here, even some the most hardened jihadist take alcohol..
When military raid the hideouts of boko haram they found some alcoholic drinks
