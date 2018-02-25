₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by YemiDaVinci: 4:42pm On Feb 24
Nigeria's apex financial institution, the Central Bank is set to hold a Tweet meet aimed at informing and educating Nigerians on the efforts being made by the Bank to grow the economy especially against the backdrop of the Country’s exit from recession in the last quarter of 2017.
The meet is scheduled to hold on Monday, 26th February 2018 at 2:00 pm (Nigerian time) and will feature the Acting Director of Corporate Communications in the Bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor who will entertain questions from the general public via Twitter on a wide range of issues especially as regards the policies and actions taken by the Bank to grow the economy in the post recession era.
These include the Expanded Anchor Borrowers Program, the Accelerated Agricultural Development Program (AADS), prioritizing FOREX allocation to vital items and specific target end users among others.
The Tweet meet will also provide a veritable feedback opportunity, which is a component of effective communication.
The tweet meet will be moderated by a renowned senior economist, Mr. Paul Alaje.
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by michlins: 4:43pm On Feb 24
See how people will abuse this window of opportunity
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by NaijaMutant(f): 10:17pm On Feb 24
YemiDaVinci:
This is a welcome development.
But the motive as we all know is political
No matter the feedback from the smartest Nigerian, CBN will still end up doing the bidding of the illiterate cabal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by NaijaMutant(f): 10:18pm On Feb 24
The CBN wants to inform and educate Nigerians on the efforts being made by the bank to grow the economy
We would prefer them informing us about job opportunities in the CBN and not their children and those of the cabals ;
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by koolg: 10:21pm On Feb 24
The government is very useless, parochial, nepotic and every bad thing you can think of
The CBN is no different.
The officials are interested in syphoning public funds into their personal pockets
What are those phantom efforts that supposedly brought the country out of recession. Let them not claim fake glory
If falling wages and rising prices are the markers of recession then the country is still neck deep in recession
For their information, my wage never went down, it even went up but purchasing power fell by almost half. Prices doubled
Who did they give loan to without collateral?? Their cronies
They are mad
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by ClintonNzedimma(m): 10:22pm On Feb 24
AKPURAPUBEM!!!!
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by ajoyeleke(m): 10:23pm On Feb 24
Mtchew
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by inoki247: 10:34pm On Feb 24
I know say DAT meeting go cost some billions dem go buy table water for people wey join the meeting online...
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Hafeezson(m): 10:35pm On Feb 24
Let's go there, we are recovering day by day
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by chloride6: 10:35pm On Feb 24
Tweet meet?
If the membership is public I don't think it will work ooh.
These Nigerians have no chill
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Tolubory(m): 10:37pm On Feb 24
YemiDaVinci:and make Dem no forget to mint new naira note,
cos their is no new #50, #100, #200, for outside
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Xandulyn(m): 10:37pm On Feb 24
Time to arm yourself with all the pressing questions you've had about CBN.
Make this opportunity count!
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by NaijaMutant(f): 10:46pm On Feb 24
Xandulyn:
As if your opinion will count
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Opentokwowledge: 10:52pm On Feb 24
Way to go!
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by bejeria101(m): 10:54pm On Feb 24
Buhari the recessionist!
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by koolg: 11:05pm On Feb 24
Why does Twitter seem like rocket science
Time to learn.
Please who can teach a humble non science student on the basic steps of how to join the discussion
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by mexix: 11:20pm On Feb 24
NaijaMutant:Why not first try
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Pepsi101: 11:22pm On Feb 24
Nigerians don't need a meeting to tell them that the recession is over. They will feel it in the markets,shopping malls,kiosks ,filling stations etc.
You can tell a blind man there is no oil in the soup,but you can't tell him there is no salt in the soup. Nigerians are not fools.
This government thrives on propaganda.
TO HELL WITH THEIR DUMB MEETING
1 Like
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by Counselor123: 11:28pm On Feb 24
We are not interested in your stories, we need to feel the positive impact. If your efforts have yielded anything, you would not need to come and tell us stories.
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by nathanccr(m): 11:39pm On Feb 24
Tweet tweeter tweetest....yimu!!!
|Re: CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit by jaxxy(m): 11:59pm On Feb 24
Im not sure of the effectiveness of this agenda. We need actions not talk. A good economy speaks for itself not this eye service
