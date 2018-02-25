Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN To Hold Tweet Meet To Discuss Sustaining Success Of Reccession Exit (1980 Views)

The meet is scheduled to hold on Monday, 26th February 2018 at 2:00 pm (Nigerian time) and will feature the Acting Director of Corporate Communications in the Bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor who will entertain questions from the general public via Twitter on a wide range of issues especially as regards the policies and actions taken by the Bank to grow the economy in the post recession era.

These include the Expanded Anchor Borrowers Program, the Accelerated Agricultural Development Program (AADS), prioritizing FOREX allocation to vital items and specific target end users among others.



The Tweet meet will also provide a veritable feedback opportunity, which is a component of effective communication.

The tweet meet will be moderated by a renowned senior economist, Mr. Paul Alaje.



See how people will abuse this window of opportunity

YemiDaVinci:

Nigeria's apex financial institution, the Central Bank is set to hold a Tweet meet aimed at informing and educating Nigerians on the efforts being made by the Bank to grow the economy especially against the backdrop of the Country’s exit from recession in the last quarter of 2017.



This is a welcome development.



But the motive as we all know is political



This is a welcome development.

But the motive as we all know is political

No matter the feedback from the smartest Nigerian, CBN will still end up doing the bidding of the illiterate cabal

The CBN wants to inform and educate Nigerians on the efforts being made by the bank to grow the economy





We would prefer them informing us about job opportunities in the CBN and not their children and those of the cabals ; 2 Likes 1 Share

The government is very useless, parochial, nepotic and every bad thing you can think of

The CBN is no different.

The officials are interested in syphoning public funds into their personal pockets



What are those phantom efforts that supposedly brought the country out of recession. Let them not claim fake glory

If falling wages and rising prices are the markers of recession then the country is still neck deep in recession

For their information, my wage never went down, it even went up but purchasing power fell by almost half. Prices doubled

Who did they give loan to without collateral?? Their cronies



They are mad

AKPURAPUBEM!!!!

Mtchew

I know say DAT meeting go cost some billions dem go buy table water for people wey join the meeting online...

Let's go there, we are recovering day by day





If the membership is public I don't think it will work ooh.



These Nigerians have no chill



Tweet meet?If the membership is public I don't think it will work ooh.These Nigerians have no chill

and make Dem no forget to mint new naira note,

and make Dem no forget to mint new naira note,

cos their is no new #50, #100, #200, for outside

Time to arm yourself with all the pressing questions you've had about CBN.

Make this opportunity count!

Xandulyn:

Time to arm yourself with all the pressing questions you've had about CBN.

Make this opportunity count!

As if your opinion will count

Way to go!

Buhari the recessionist!

Why does Twitter seem like rocket science

Time to learn.

Please who can teach a humble non science student on the basic steps of how to join the discussion

NaijaMutant:





Why not first try

Nigerians don't need a meeting to tell them that the recession is over. They will feel it in the markets,shopping malls,kiosks ,filling stations etc.







You can tell a blind man there is no oil in the soup,but you can't tell him there is no salt in the soup. Nigerians are not fools.







This government thrives on propaganda.



TO HELL WITH THEIR DUMB MEETING 1 Like

We are not interested in your stories, we need to feel the positive impact. If your efforts have yielded anything, you would not need to come and tell us stories.

Tweet tweeter tweetest....yimu!!!