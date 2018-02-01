₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by exlinklodge: 8:07pm On Feb 24
Groom Dead, Groom's Grandma Dead, Bride Severely Injured As Wedding Gift Explodes - Photos
A tragic incident in a wedding in India has taken people by surprise. A wedding gift given to a newly married couple exploded just days after the wedding, killing the groom and his grandmother. The explosion has also left the bride in a critical condition and could possibly die.
According to IBTimes UK, the incident took place in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday, 23 February, five days after the wedding, when the family was busy unpacking presents received at the reception. Police said the pair from the Bolangir district of the state got the gift from an unidentified person at their marriage reception on 21 February.
The explosion killed the groom's grandmother on the spot, while the man died later at a hospital. The bride is also said to be in critical condition, and receiving treatment at a government hospital in Burla city, Deccan Chronicle reported.
The identity of the victims has not been revealed yet. Chief Medical Officer of the district, S Mishra, said the elderly woman was declared "brought dead" at the Bolangir district headquarters hospital, while the man "injured in the blast also died at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela".
"The family had received a parcel bomb in the guise of the gift packet today which exploded while being opened. The police have collected evidence and an investigation is on," Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sesadeva Bariha said, adding search operation against the accused has been launched.
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/02/groom-dead-grooms-grandma-dead-bride.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_kONdPkyk4
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Kylekent59: 8:17pm On Feb 24
We all need to be very careful. Everyday different techniques. Evil everywhere.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by divinehand2003(m): 8:28pm On Feb 24
I believe it was masterminded by a hurt ex.
67 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by purem(m): 8:29pm On Feb 24
Village people
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by CaptainJeffry: 8:31pm On Feb 24
Was IBB a guest at the wedding?
Rip to them.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Eco99(m): 8:40pm On Feb 24
...
Wat a mind blowing gift
RIP
Dats y I receive only cash gifts
The Indian guy must hav impregnated an Arab girl
#Eco99#
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by decatalyst(m): 8:47pm On Feb 24
CaptainJeffry:
Are you sure you are intact?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by yomibelle(f): 9:26pm On Feb 24
So tragic...May their soul r.i.p.p
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by IamKevwe: 9:26pm On Feb 24
Was it a bomb or an attack from an ex, people should be careful how the receive things in marriage these days.
so witches are in india
.
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Uyi168(m): 9:27pm On Feb 24
yomibelle:Just ok?
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by castrokins(m): 9:27pm On Feb 24
This one weak me o
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by georjay(m): 9:27pm On Feb 24
chai
what a tragedy
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Lilimax(f): 9:27pm On Feb 24
Eleyi gidi gan!
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Achillesdam500(m): 9:27pm On Feb 24
The heart of men is indeed evil May the good Lord console the victims
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by chocberry: 9:27pm On Feb 24
divinehand2003:
highly speculative. You need the identities of the individuals and their parent's first. What if they were related to politicians that have done a powerful foe harm?or the families have political enemies or strong enemies?
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Lilimax(f): 9:28pm On Feb 24
IamKevwe:Strong ones for that matter! Almost all the families in India have different types of shrines with various gods. Why won't they be competing with each other using winch ?
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by noona(f): 9:29pm On Feb 24
Muthafuckas everywhere!!!pfftt!!
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by careytommy7(m): 9:29pm On Feb 24
S
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by ZombieBuster: 9:29pm On Feb 24
Greek gift everywhere
This is Buhari time
Evil is back in full force
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by careytommy7(m): 9:29pm On Feb 24
The jilted ex-boyfriend of the bride is the obvious suspect but might be more complex than meets the eye.
Attack could have come from anywhere even a jealous business partner or rival
But one thing is sure, the grooms family was the target.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Okoyeifeanyi95(m): 9:30pm On Feb 24
People are wicked
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by canalily(m): 9:31pm On Feb 24
Its an Indian movie. I watched here in 3D
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by SirLakes: 9:31pm On Feb 24
Na Wa o
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by PrecisionFx(m): 9:31pm On Feb 24
purem:
Sorry.
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by SolexxBarry(m): 9:31pm On Feb 24
The truth is that most people that gets married in Nigeria has bitter ex that can do this but conscience stops it,that was how i mistakenly kicked down the cake at my ex's wedding last week
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by soberdrunk(m): 9:33pm On Feb 24
The gift blew them away "literally" Hell hath no fury like an ex-girlfriend scorned........
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by bigfish3k: 9:34pm On Feb 24
another wickedness invented
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by humanbeing4th: 9:34pm On Feb 24
ff
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Phelix01(m): 9:35pm On Feb 24
Jesus... May their souls rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by PMWSpirit(m): 9:35pm On Feb 24
Prime suspects: the exes of the couples, side chicks or side bae. If it was arranged, then the guy who has laboured of his ass in the Village then suddenly famiily changes their mind and marry off the bride to one city dude.
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Missxxyz(f): 9:35pm On Feb 24
Really sad
|Re: Wedding Gift Explodes In India, Groom Dies, Groom's Grandma Dies, Bride Injured by Pidginwhisper: 9:35pm On Feb 24
Just pray Boko boys no see this as dem go adopt am straight away..
2 Likes
