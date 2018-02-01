Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Family Of Policeman Killed In Zenith Bank Robbery Gets N8Milion At An Event.PICS (12492 Views)

For the deceased's rare display of bravery, he was bestowed with the Hero of the Year award. The late sergeant Chikwudi Iboko received a posthumous award as the management of Sun Newspaper gave N300,000 to his widow.



His seven children were also offered scholarships up to the university level by the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



The family got N500K from the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on behalf of the party and donations from other well meaning citizens.



The cop lost his life after confronting a four-man gang in a gun battle, which was captured on a Closed Circuit Television camera.



In a video posted online, the victim could be seen firing at the robbers before running out of a security post.



He was reported to have been injured during the incident and was admitted to a hospital where he died the following day.



what a brave Nigeria police man. at least the family will have another reason to smile again.

Not the other folice officers wey go commot cloth hide under table 5 Likes

God help the family 1 Like

Where the 8million from come? The family deserve more than that. 1 Like

Where the 8million from come? The family deserve more than that. oga, at least appreciate the donors, 8 million is not undeserving in 2018 Nigeria. oga, at least appreciate the donors, 8 million is not undeserving in 2018 Nigeria. 15 Likes

i hope this funds will be used for the benefits of all .....i dnt wnt to hear tomorow some uncles n aunties come fighting for their own share of this funds....

The forgotten land of yisreal and erosion headquarters of Nigeria is also the headquarters of crime. 7 Likes 1 Share

Good move

Good and thoughtful one there, Unfortunately, money can't bring back the dead. RIP GALLANT OFFICER. 1 Like 1 Share

so igbo give birth to plenty children like this too. am suprised honestly,

8 million good one .. i think is not enough

what about the other policeman killed with him that day 5 Likes

I pray they all.redeem their pledge.

#pledgenobetoday!

Good one, together we shall get their.

Good move

Saw the way all of them were pledging up and down. In my mind, i was just praying that atleast 50% of them would redeem their pledge. Its easier to pledge na... Why not just do cash transfer as they were pledging. 3 Likes

These people too dey born pikins like almajiris.

How much is the salary and look at how he littered everywhere with scrawny looking kids ? 1 Like

so igbo give birth to plenty children like this too. am suprised honestly,

Dem born pass almajiri sef Dem born pass almajiri sef

permit me to say that the death of this great man paved a way for his family just that they will miss him, but at least the future of his chidren is assured

its well

I watched that video. That kind of bravery I have never seen before. He would 've gone for the option of not challenging the thieves, but he dared them and paid with his life. May God bless his soul 3 Likes

nice one

8 million good one .. i think is not enough they always have the means to take care of them and even when they are stark poor unlike the almajiris they find a way legal and illegal to change their families stories.



End point they are hustlers they always have the means to take care of them and even when they are stark poor unlike the almajiris they find a way legal and illegal to change their families stories.End point they are hustlers 1 Like

This woman try in pushin all 7 ooooo...Police can born sha

That's good, at least the money can go a long way for the family

permit me to say that the death of this great man paved a way for his family just that they will miss him, but at least the future of his chidren is assured You are right honestly You are right honestly

Pathetic w the family has bn turned to beggars

Very Good

at least 3 Policemen were killed that day. Why single out just Iboko?

i know his case went viral, but we need to be fair 3 Likes