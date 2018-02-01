₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The family of late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko who was killed in a Zenith bank robbery last year on Wetheral Road, Owerri in Imo state - has been given a reason to smile again. According to reports, about eight million naira was raised for the family of the late police officer at the 15th Sun Awards, held at the Expo Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Saturday.
For the deceased's rare display of bravery, he was bestowed with the Hero of the Year award. The late sergeant Chikwudi Iboko received a posthumous award as the management of Sun Newspaper gave N300,000 to his widow.
His seven children were also offered scholarships up to the university level by the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The family got N500K from the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on behalf of the party and donations from other well meaning citizens.
The cop lost his life after confronting a four-man gang in a gun battle, which was captured on a Closed Circuit Television camera.
In a video posted online, the victim could be seen firing at the robbers before running out of a security post.
He was reported to have been injured during the incident and was admitted to a hospital where he died the following day.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/family-police-officer-killed-zenith-bank-robbery-gets-n8million-event-photos.html
what a brave Nigeria police man. at least the family will have another reason to smile again.
Not the other folice officers wey go commot cloth hide under table
God help the family
Where the 8million from come? The family deserve more than that.
meezynetwork:oga, at least appreciate the donors, 8 million is not undeserving in 2018 Nigeria.
i hope this funds will be used for the benefits of all .....i dnt wnt to hear tomorow some uncles n aunties come fighting for their own share of this funds....
The forgotten land of yisreal and erosion headquarters of Nigeria is also the headquarters of crime.
Good move
Good and thoughtful one there, Unfortunately, money can't bring back the dead. RIP GALLANT OFFICER.
so igbo give birth to plenty children like this too. am suprised honestly,
8 million good one .. i think is not enough
what about the other policeman killed with him that day
I pray they all.redeem their pledge.
#pledgenobetoday!
Good one, together we shall get their.
Saw the way all of them were pledging up and down. In my mind, i was just praying that atleast 50% of them would redeem their pledge. Its easier to pledge na... Why not just do cash transfer as they were pledging.
These people too dey born pikins like almajiris.
How much is the salary and look at how he littered everywhere with scrawny looking kids ?
Dem born pass almajiri sef
permit me to say that the death of this great man paved a way for his family just that they will miss him, but at least the future of his chidren is assured
its well
I watched that video. That kind of bravery I have never seen before. He would 've gone for the option of not challenging the thieves, but he dared them and paid with his life. May God bless his soul
nice one
bleskid:they always have the means to take care of them and even when they are stark poor unlike the almajiris they find a way legal and illegal to change their families stories.
End point they are hustlers
This woman try in pushin all 7 ooooo...Police can born sha
That's good, at least the money can go a long way for the family
uchman48:You are right honestly
Pathetic w the family has bn turned to beggars
Very Good
at least 3 Policemen were killed that day. Why single out just Iboko?
i know his case went viral, but we need to be fair
For the deceased's rare display of bravery"
isn't dis supposed to be a basic requirement when joining law enforcement?
the security guard in the florida school shooting resigned due to inaction
note that im in no way diminishing the late cop's action but he did his job
