More dead bodies of police and other security officers killed by Fulani Militias in Numan,Adamawa state have been recovered.Number of police officers killed has been confirmed to be six.The last of the corpse was picked at around 5pm.



This is his body.RIP





Effing terrorists in an accursed country.

Such a horror show .

These bastards are essentially destroying the basis of over 50℅ of Nigeria's GDP(AGRICULTURE). 4 Likes



Ohhh fück



So gory





Close range pump action. 1 Like







I think I've seen this picture before. About soldiers shooting themselves 1 Like

Like play, like play, they will turn to another boko haram but more deadly this time 2 Likes

Huh

darkenkach:

Whadahell

Till this moment the Fulani presidency is quiet about this 1 Like 1 Share

I pray the government won't allow this to fester like Boko Haram.

The Yoruba gods have been killed. 2 Likes 1 Share

chai !!!

The IGP has sold his own officers to fulani to butcher. Everytime fulani go attack somewhere and are overpowered who is the first support they call for rescue? Yeah, police, followed by army.



Police then come in and arrest the victims and shield the attackers.



Well, here we are.... 4 Likes

Apostle suleman was right after all. kill any fulani hersdmen you see, but they sent Dss after him, now even the police are being slaughtered like Nama by this same blood thirsty hersdmen. 3 Likes





The loud silence and underground endorsing of the Presidency, Northern politicians of this Fulani madness is very interesting to note.



I surely wouldn't be bothered, if only they'll keep their madness to the North. Shocking. . .The loud silence and underground endorsing of the Presidency, Northern politicians of this Fulani madness is very interesting to note.I surely wouldn't be bothered, if only they'll keep their madness to the North. 9 Likes 1 Share

This people wicked oh. See the disfiguring. Hmm

Those hersdmen terrorists are beasts in human skin. I am still in a state of shock that the federal government is not giving their excesses the urgent attention they deserve.

Until our military and police force begin to tell themselves the truth and carry out their work juudiciously without sentiments;







this will continue to be their portion 4 Likes

No python will dance. No crocodile will smile. To all my Fulani brothers and sisters, “lafiyalo”. 3 Likes

You think Fulani militias are unarmed IPOB and Shiites you molest and kill? You have met your match; Fulanis are armed to the teeth and with jazz too. I pity the police officers that agree to go an fight them not properly armed.

This is an old picture. I have seen it before.

This uniform does not look like police's, all these despebloggers sef

The Fulani's are just the Barbarians of our country... Animals that's what they are 1 Like

crackhouse:

