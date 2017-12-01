₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:07pm On Dec 02
NUMAN UPDATE:
More dead bodies of police and other security officers killed by Fulani Militias in Numan,Adamawa state have been recovered.Number of police officers killed has been confirmed to be six.The last of the corpse was picked at around 5pm.
This is his body.RIP
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/more-dead-bodies-of-police-officers.html?m=1
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by oduastates: 8:08pm On Dec 02
Effing terrorists in an accursed country.
Such a horror show .
These bastards are essentially destroying the basis of over 50℅ of Nigeria's GDP(AGRICULTURE).
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by daewoorazer(m): 8:09pm On Dec 02
Ohhh fück
So gory
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by darkenkach(m): 8:10pm On Dec 02
Close range pump action.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 8:50pm On Dec 02
I think I've seen this picture before. About soldiers shooting themselves
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by gidgiddy: 9:45pm On Dec 02
oduastates:
No! This is just criminal activity according to the government of Nigeria.
The real concern should be unarmed IPOB that have never killed anyone. They are the real terrorists we should be thinking about because the Biafran flag contains nuclear missles that can kill millions.
Fulani herdsmen killers are just criminals
IPOB that hasnt killed anybody are the real terrorists we should be concerned about.
I propose that Fulani killer herdsmen should be given an award, they are just criminals. They could have been terrorists like IPOB and not killed anyone.
It is time we stop talking about herdsmen, they are just mere criminals
Lets talk about the terrorists like IPOB
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by adadike281(f): 10:06pm On Dec 02
Like play, like play, they will turn to another boko haram but more deadly this time
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by highpriest4: 10:09pm On Dec 02
Huh
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by kaltonga: 10:20pm On Dec 02
gidgiddy:My brother truth be told we are living in a country where evil is celebrated over good.we are living in a country were some folks out of cowardice and sheer greed and stupidity willinly mortgage there future and that of there unborn children to section of the country in the name of patriotism.Suprisenly no fulani will be arrested,in a couple of weeks it will all be forgoteen and life continues as normal.then the same fulani will go with the notatyion that they have the right to kill even government forces and noting will happen.
But i put it to you that there is no tribe in the south or middlebelt will do this and sleep well..fummy enough we see this injustices right before our very eyes and pretend its normal.when the igbos say they are tired of this marooned union the same yorubas, and the middle beltans will still find it convinent to call them names and some malnourished nigerdeltans who are willing slaves will crucify the igbos for saying the obvious truth about this one sided country.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by mightyhazel: 10:27pm On Dec 02
darkenkach:naaa
dats a heavy sword job.they were clearly disarmed,.. probly caught offguards.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by nadesh: 11:48pm On Dec 02
Whadahell
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by SalamRushdie: 12:23am
Till this moment the Fulani presidency is quiet about this
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by aolawale025: 1:12am
I pray the government won't allow this to fester like Boko Haram.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by IslamicRebel: 2:05am
The Yoruba gods have been killed.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by crackhouse(m): 2:08am
chai !!!
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by MayorofLagos(m): 3:16am
The IGP has sold his own officers to fulani to butcher. Everytime fulani go attack somewhere and are overpowered who is the first support they call for rescue? Yeah, police, followed by army.
Police then come in and arrest the victims and shield the attackers.
Well, here we are....
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by dannytoe(m): 6:51am
Apostle suleman was right after all. kill any fulani hersdmen you see, but they sent Dss after him, now even the police are being slaughtered like Nama by this same blood thirsty hersdmen.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by ifyalways(f): 6:56am
Shocking. . .
The loud silence and underground endorsing of the Presidency, Northern politicians of this Fulani madness is very interesting to note.
I surely wouldn't be bothered, if only they'll keep their madness to the North.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 7:03am
RIP officer karma is indeed a bitch, the people the police has been shielding have turned against the police.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 7:03am
RIP officer karma is indeed a bitch, the people the police has been shielding have turned against the police..
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by meezynetwork(m): 7:05am
This people wicked oh. See the disfiguring. Hmm
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by afroniger: 7:24am
Those
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by Authoreety: 7:29am
Until our military and police force begin to tell themselves the truth and carry out their work juudiciously without sentiments;
this will continue to be their portion
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by MIPNIG: 7:35am
No python will dance. No crocodile will smile. To all my Fulani brothers and sisters, “lafiyalo”.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by TrueSenator(m): 8:27am
Has the Presidency issued any statement?? Are they aware of these incidents?? I know they were quick to respond to Atiku's accusation.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by liberalsinnerx: 8:47am
You think Fulani militias are unarmed IPOB and Shiites you molest and kill? You have met your match; Fulanis are armed to the teeth and with jazz too. I pity the police officers that agree to go an fight them not properly armed.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 8:49am
This is an old picture. I have seen it before.
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by Boyooosa(m): 8:49am
This uniform does not look like police's, all these despebloggers sef
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by duduade(m): 8:49am
The Fulani's are just the Barbarians of our country... Animals that's what they are
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by murdgan(m): 8:49am
crackhouse:
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by anuoluwapo884: 8:50am
Barbaric act from fulani militias
|Re: Corpse Of Policeman Killed In Numan, Adamawa By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic) by liberalsinnerx: 8:51am
duduade:
anuoluwapo884:
Typical afonjas; they will whine, curse and charge about Fulani crimes but when you tell them lets separate as Igbos are clamoring for, for the good of everyone as our value systems are different(incompatible), they say no but come up here to whine. Useless things
