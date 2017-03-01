Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk (19820 Views)

Have you ever wondered why some milk powder brands cost more than others? I’m sure you have. It is also likely that you have come up with possible reasons, from “Nigerian made” versus “imported” to “the cheaper one ‘contains’ less, and left it at that.



Of course, there’s a lot to be said for quality. There are brands that arguably have earned the right to demand more money because they have put in above average levels of quality control and nutritional value. Most people who buy these brands do so without complaining because they know what they’re paying for and they get their money’s worth.



However, the one MAJOR difference between milk powder brands that I never considered before last weekend, is that not all “powdered milk” is the same- and it doesn’t have to do with the company. The different types of powdered milk are explained below:





1. Full Cream Milk

The full cream milk, also known as whole milk is the milk in the form we get them from animals. It contains no added fat from non-dairy cow sources. Also, the dairy fat content is not removed. Full cream milk powder is creamier due to the higher 'dairy fat' content, it also tastes better, is more nutritious, and generally costs more.



2. Filled Milk

Filled milk also called fat filled milk is any milk that has been reconstituted with fats, usually vegetable oils, from sources other than dairy cows.Filled milk powder is not as creamy, not as nutritious, and it’s generally cheaper.



3. Skimmed Milk

Skimmed milk is milk from which the dairy fat (or cream) has been removed. it can provide the the nutrition contained in the full cream milk but without added fats and calories (reduces the risks of cardiovascular problems).



So next time you’re at the store, know why you’re spending more or less. Are you consciously paying for the actual product you’re getting, or are you just influenced by packaging and advertising?



The list is not exhaustive but these are the major ones we see in the market. feel free to add more



Expect a tutorial on yoghurt production very soon 31 Likes

Informative and educative thread.



I've certainly learnt... Tnx op 3 Likes

Nothing beats bréast milk, though. Ever wondered why babies scratch their heads while sucking from their mothers? Bréast milk over powdered milk anyday. 35 Likes 2 Shares





Advantage of breast milk over all these is because breast milk comes in a more attractive container Advantage of breast milk over all these is because breast milk comes in a more attractive container 15 Likes



As things were going down, I started attacking the breasts by licking, biting, pressing and sucking it. Next thing I saw was full watery milk inside my mouth.

I shouted!!!

If u see as I take jump comot from bed eeeeh.

It was then she told me that she had a baby but a single mom.

As from that day, I dey ask even younger girls whether they are married.



N/B Breast milk is the best I could remember years back I met a young girl ( I never knew she was breastfeeding a baby).As things were going down, I started attacking the breasts by licking, biting, pressing and sucking it. Next thing I saw was full watery milk inside my mouth.I shouted!!!If u see as I take jump comot from bed eeeeh.It was then she told me that she had a baby but a single mom.As from that day, I dey ask even younger girls whether they are married.N/B Breast milk is the best 4 Likes

Highly informative! I doubt if 80% of Nigerians knew this 5 Likes 1 Share

How does this reduce the cost of Garri? 1 Like

You are so right with this!!

Mama's or Wifey ' own tho....... You are so right with this!!Mama's or Wifey ' own tho....... 2 Likes 1 Share

Full cream oo, filled milk oo, milk powder sef.





How many Nigerians can afford any milk at all?



Here in Nigeria,

Everyday necessities are regarded as Luxuries. 5 Likes 1 Share

Whole milk,skimmed milk, meek milk, as far as e dey yellow for inside tea... Carry go!!!! You never see where person use kunu do milk for inside tea..... Nah wetin dem dey drink for BMC headquarters daily..... If nah lai ask sarki and crew!!!! Nah the chanji be that. 3 Likes

...Omo wake up Keep taking a mixture of starch , flavour and vegetable oil fats and think you are drinking powered milk ...Do you know how many Vats of milk need to be dried before you get just a drum of powered milk? And dou think you would be able to afford true milk powder ?Yet you think all these nonsense flavoured powders you buy in masses supermarkets is milk...Omo wake up 11 Likes 1 Share

I don't know the last time I bought milk in Nigeria.



Too much repackaging, imitations and poor control by our health agencies.



Our people do anything for the money.

informative.......... just checked a tin of peak on the shelf and its full cream......*smiles*

Mama's or Wifey ' own tho....... You know the drill, bro. I recommend the ones with airbag-sized proportions.



Good to know. Thank you. If na some ekuke people, them for say "gtk. Tanks ".

As things were going down, I started attacking the breasts by licking, biting, pressing and sucking it. Next thing I saw was full watery milk inside my mouth.

I shouted!!!

If u see as I take jump comot from bed eeeeh.

It was then she told me that she had a baby but a single mom.

As from that day, I dey ask even younger girls whether they are married.



N/B Breast milk is the best "The taste of a pudding is in the eating of the pudding". That being said, you have now entered the league of men. But how come you were biting and pressing the poor girl like that? You are the reason most girls deny innocent guys like us a taste. 1 Like

As long as they belong to wifey and not some slay mama's, Carry go! As long as they belong to wifey and not some slay mama's, Carry go! 1 Like 1 Share

Breast milk is the best. Let me go home and suck some succulent breast.