|What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by dairyguru: 11:20am
Powdered Milk is a manufactured dairy product made by evaporating milk to dryness. One purpose of drying milk is to preserve it; milk powder has a far longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated, due to its low moisture content. Another purpose is to reduce its bulk for economy of transportation.
Have you ever wondered why some milk powder brands cost more than others? I’m sure you have. It is also likely that you have come up with possible reasons, from “Nigerian made” versus “imported” to “the cheaper one ‘contains’ less, and left it at that.
Of course, there’s a lot to be said for quality. There are brands that arguably have earned the right to demand more money because they have put in above average levels of quality control and nutritional value. Most people who buy these brands do so without complaining because they know what they’re paying for and they get their money’s worth.
However, the one MAJOR difference between milk powder brands that I never considered before last weekend, is that not all “powdered milk” is the same- and it doesn’t have to do with the company. The different types of powdered milk are explained below:
1. Full Cream Milk
The full cream milk, also known as whole milk is the milk in the form we get them from animals. It contains no added fat from non-dairy cow sources. Also, the dairy fat content is not removed. Full cream milk powder is creamier due to the higher 'dairy fat' content, it also tastes better, is more nutritious, and generally costs more.
2. Filled Milk
Filled milk also called fat filled milk is any milk that has been reconstituted with fats, usually vegetable oils, from sources other than dairy cows.Filled milk powder is not as creamy, not as nutritious, and it’s generally cheaper.
3. Skimmed Milk
Skimmed milk is milk from which the dairy fat (or cream) has been removed. it can provide the the nutrition contained in the full cream milk but without added fats and calories (reduces the risks of cardiovascular problems).
So next time you’re at the store, know why you’re spending more or less. Are you consciously paying for the actual product you’re getting, or are you just influenced by packaging and advertising?
The list is not exhaustive but these are the major ones we see in the market. feel free to add more
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by dairyguru: 11:22am
Expect a tutorial on yoghurt production very soon
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by modelmike7(m): 11:22am
Informative and educative thread.
I love milk........in the right proportion!
#TeamMilk
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by MrsMusty(f): 11:30am
I've certainly learnt... Tnx op
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by oyetunder(m): 11:42am
And now that I know? How will this make animals that are not producing milktto stop swallowing our wealth? I need someone to give me reasons why Nigerian snakes changed diet.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by delugajackson(m): 11:43am
Nothing beats bréast milk, though. Ever wondered why babies scratch their heads while sucking from their mothers? Bréast milk over powdered milk anyday.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by deepwater(f): 11:43am
Advantage of breast milk over all these is because breast milk comes in a more attractive container
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Holywizard(m): 11:43am
I could remember years back I met a young girl ( I never knew she was breastfeeding a baby).
As things were going down, I started attacking the breasts by licking, biting, pressing and sucking it. Next thing I saw was full watery milk inside my mouth.
I shouted!!!
If u see as I take jump comot from bed eeeeh.
It was then she told me that she had a baby but a single mom.
As from that day, I dey ask even younger girls whether they are married.
N/B Breast milk is the best
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by RoyalBlak007: 11:43am
Good one!
...
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Codyt(m): 11:44am
Highly informative! I doubt if 80% of Nigerians knew this
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by jamalnation: 11:44am
our milk
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by livebynite: 11:44am
How does this reduce the cost of Garri?
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by modelmike7(m): 11:44am
delugajackson:
You are so right with this!!
Mama's or Wifey ' own tho.......
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by salbis(m): 11:45am
I have learnt something new today.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by alexistaiwo: 11:45am
Thanks to our leaders.
Full cream oo, filled milk oo, milk powder sef.
How many Nigerians can afford any milk at all?
Here in Nigeria,
Everyday necessities are regarded as Luxuries.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Tboysalau(m): 11:45am
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Dottore: 11:46am
Ok
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by chrisxxx(m): 11:46am
delugajackson:Which br3ast milk?
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Franzinni: 11:46am
Whole milk,skimmed milk, meek milk, as far as e dey yellow for inside tea... Carry go!!!! You never see where person use kunu do milk for inside tea..... Nah wetin dem dey drink for BMC headquarters daily..... If nah lai ask sarki and crew!!!! Nah the chanji be that.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by FarahAideed: 11:47am
Keep taking a mixture of starch , flavour and vegetable oil fats and think you are drinking powered milk ...Do you know how many Vats of milk need to be dried before you get just a drum of powered milk? And dou think you would be able to afford true milk powder ?Yet you think all these nonsense flavoured powders you buy in masses supermarkets is milk ...Omo wake up
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by mybestlove(m): 11:47am
I don't know the last time I bought milk in Nigeria.
Too much repackaging, imitations and poor control by our health agencies.
Our people do anything for the money.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by bjt(m): 11:47am
Breast milk is the best
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by FruitCakes(f): 11:48am
dairyguru:
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Staru1(m): 11:49am
dairyguru:
nice
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by avalontony(m): 11:49am
informative.......... just checked a tin of peak on the shelf and its full cream......*smiles*
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by delugajackson(m): 11:50am
modelmike7:You know the drill, bro. I recommend the ones with airbag-sized proportions.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by vioment: 11:51am
Good to know. Thank you. If na some ekuke people, them for say "gtk. Tanks ".
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by Flexy2vybes(m): 11:52am
Booked maka read
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by delugajackson(m): 11:53am
Holywizard:"The taste of a pudding is in the eating of the pudding". That being said, you have now entered the league of men. But how come you were biting and pressing the poor girl like that? You are the reason most girls deny innocent guys like us a taste.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by modelmike7(m): 11:54am
delugajackson:As long as they belong to wifey and not some slay mama's, Carry go!
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by lastmaster(m): 11:57am
Breast milk is the best. Let me go home and suck some succulent breast.
|Re: What You Probably Didn't Know About Powdered Milk by pabostt: 11:58am
This is nice. Knowledge added, thanks OP.
