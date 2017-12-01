₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:05am
A Nigerian guy Ese took to Facebook to share photos of a monkey he killed that looks like a human being and wrote....
'I just killed this monkey, it looks like human'.
The photos have been trending with many criticising him for killing the monkey.See how people reacted below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-man-kills-monkeysee-what-he.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by liberalsinnerx: 11:06am
Kai see what poverty and hunger have caused...he thinks this is a bush meat.
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:06am
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:07am
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by python1: 11:09am
Na dem.
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by thesicilian: 11:14am
Any one who can do this will have no qualms about killing a human being.
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Don2cyril(m): 11:15am
wahala they
For this country ooh, TEKENA mufasa
I see u
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by amokeme(f): 11:16am
Ewwwwwwwwwww
This is just wrong!
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Sleekydee(m): 11:23am
this is just weird, I tink I prefer snake sessions. thank u
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by UbanmeUdie: 11:28am
Lawwwd!
The monkey does look like one of those victims of the recent Adamawa suicide bomb blast massacre.
Meat na meat,
Whether human or monkey!
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by tosyne2much(m): 11:57am
If you can eat a monkey you can equally eat a human being
Kudos to all the monkey eaters on nairaland
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by mamatayour(f): 12:28pm
Onijekuje.....how much u go take buy fish abi meat for market? Una no dey fear Ebola again ba
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by continentalceo(m): 1:11pm
Lol
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Ruggedfitness: 1:11pm
A Nigerian guy Ese took to Facebook to share photos of a monkey he killed that looks like a human being and wrote....
According to evolution, we were all gorillas, apes, orangutans, and monkeys once
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by SportBlogger(m): 1:11pm
Lol this is something else
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by boman2014: 1:12pm
chai
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Keneking: 1:12pm
Murderer
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Spylord48: 1:12pm
Chai some people get toilet for their belle eh
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by KayDEAN(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Spanner4(m): 1:12pm
Hunger everywhere
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by tosyne2much(m): 1:12pm
All these guys sha
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Jesusgirl92(f): 1:13pm
Anyama
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Igboblog: 1:13pm
This my guy carry Ebola dey play like this
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Pidginwhisper: 1:13pm
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by kolnel: 1:13pm
He should enjoy his meal
The average black man sees every other creature with his belly and not his eyes
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by freecocoa(f): 1:13pm
See how they insult him as if monkey, isn't a 'normal' delicacy in Nigeria, smh.
People can pretend eh.
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by dayleke(m): 1:14pm
That first pic...
Look at the slide/slipper he dey wear...
D pic of d eyes...
Even d eyes look surprised and dey protest d killing...
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by donconior: 1:14pm
monkey pox season 11, loading
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Pidginwhisper: 1:14pm
The country wey go topple us for stubbornness never gain Independence. Untop warning about monkeypox, some idiots like this guy still dey chop monkey
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by freecocoa(f): 1:15pm
tosyne2much:My friend keep quiet, but you can eat a goat or cow and not eat a human being, mschew.
|Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by coolie1: 1:15pm
thesicilian:f
Keneking:
some of you talk stupidly don't you kill chicken, cow, goats does it mean u can kill a human being
#talkwithsense
