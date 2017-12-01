Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions (18884 Views)

Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos / Tin Milk In Nigeria Vs Tin Milk Abroad: Canada Based Nigerian Man Bemoan (photo) / Lady Served With Meat That Looks Like Male Genital At Ghana Restaurant (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'I just killed this monkey, it looks like human'.



The photos have been trending with many criticising him for killing the monkey.See how people reacted below





Source: A Nigerian guy Ese took to Facebook to share photos of a monkey he killed that looks like a human being and wrote....'I just killed this monkey, it looks like human'.The photos have been trending with many criticising him for killing the monkey.See how people reacted belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-man-kills-monkeysee-what-he.html?m=1

Kai see what poverty and hunger have caused...he thinks this is a bush meat. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Mztarstrechy:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-man-kills-monkeysee-what-he.html?m=1 more more

Na dem. 1 Like

Any one who can do this will have no qualms about killing a human being. 20 Likes

wahala they



For this country ooh, TEKENA mufasa

I see u



This is just wrong! EwwwwwwwwwwwThis is just wrong!

this is just weird, I tink I prefer snake sessions. thank u 10 Likes









Lawwwd!







The monkey does look like one of those victims of the recent Adamawa suicide bomb blast massacre.





Meat na meat,



Whether human or monkey! Lawwwd!The monkey does look like one of those victims of the recent Adamawa suicide bomb blast massacre.Meat na meat,Whether human or monkey! 2 Likes

If you can eat a monkey you can equally eat a human being



Kudos to all the monkey eaters on nairaland 1 Like

Onijekuje.....how much u go take buy fish abi meat for market? Una no dey fear Ebola again ba 7 Likes

Lol

A Nigerian guy Ese took to Facebook to share photos of a monkey he killed that looks like a human being and wrote....



'I just killed this monkey, it looks like human'.

According to evolution, we were all gorillas, apes, orangutans, and monkeys once



In Other News

Here Is How To Know If Your Weight Is Healthy For You

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-how-to-know-if-your-weight-is.html According to evolution, we were all gorillas, apes, orangutans, and monkeys onceIn Other News 1 Like

Lol this is something else

chai

Murderer

Chai some people get toilet for their belle eh 1 Like





Hunger everywhere Hunger everywhere

All these guys sha 1 Like

Anyama 1 Like

This my guy carry Ebola dey play like this 1 Like

He should enjoy his meal



The average black man sees every other creature with his belly and not his eyes 2 Likes

See how they insult him as if monkey, isn't a 'normal' delicacy in Nigeria, smh.



People can pretend eh. 6 Likes 1 Share

That first pic...

Look at the slide/slipper he dey wear...

D pic of d eyes...

Even d eyes look surprised and dey protest d killing...

monkey pox season 11, loading 1 Like

The country wey go topple us for stubbornness never gain Independence. Untop warning about monkeypox, some idiots like this guy still dey chop monkey 1 Like

tosyne2much:

If you can eat a monkey you can equally eat a human being





Kudos to all the monkey eaters on nairaland My friend keep quiet, but you can eat a goat or cow and not eat a human being, mschew. My friend keep quiet, but you can eat a goat or cow and not eat a human being, mschew. 8 Likes 1 Share