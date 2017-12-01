₦airaland Forum

Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:05am
A Nigerian guy Ese took to Facebook to share photos of a monkey he killed that looks like a human being and wrote....

'I just killed this monkey, it looks like human'.

The photos have been trending with many criticising him for killing the monkey.See how people reacted below


Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by liberalsinnerx: 11:06am
Kai see what poverty and hunger have caused...he thinks this is a bush meat.

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:06am
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:07am
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by python1: 11:09am
Na dem.

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by thesicilian: 11:14am
Any one who can do this will have no qualms about killing a human being.

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Don2cyril(m): 11:15am
wahala they

For this country ooh, TEKENA mufasa
I see u
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by amokeme(f): 11:16am
Ewwwwwwwwwww lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
This is just wrong!
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Sleekydee(m): 11:23am
this is just weird, I tink I prefer snake sessions. thank u

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by UbanmeUdie: 11:28am
shocked



Lawwwd!



The monkey does look like one of those victims of the recent Adamawa suicide bomb blast massacre.


Meat na meat,

Whether human or monkey!

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by tosyne2much(m): 11:57am
If you can eat a monkey you can equally eat a human being

Kudos to all the monkey eaters on nairaland

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by mamatayour(f): 12:28pm
Onijekuje.....how much u go take buy fish abi meat for market? Una no dey fear Ebola again ba shocked

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by continentalceo(m): 1:11pm
Lol
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Ruggedfitness: 1:11pm
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by SportBlogger(m): 1:11pm
Lol this is something else

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by boman2014: 1:12pm
chai
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Keneking: 1:12pm
Murderer
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Spylord48: 1:12pm
Chai some people get toilet for their belle eh

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by KayDEAN(m): 1:12pm
grin
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Spanner4(m): 1:12pm
angry

Hunger everywhere
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by tosyne2much(m): 1:12pm
All these guys sha

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Jesusgirl92(f): 1:13pm
Anyama cry cry

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Igboblog: 1:13pm
This my guy carry Ebola dey play like this grin cheesy

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Pidginwhisper: 1:13pm
grin
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by kolnel: 1:13pm
He should enjoy his meal

The average black man sees every other creature with his belly and not his eyes

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by freecocoa(f): 1:13pm
See how they insult him as if monkey, isn't a 'normal' delicacy in Nigeria, smh.

People can pretend eh.

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by dayleke(m): 1:14pm
That first pic...
Look at the slide/slipper he dey wear...
D pic of d eyes...
Even d eyes look surprised and dey protest d killing...
Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by donconior: 1:14pm
monkey pox season 11, loading

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by Pidginwhisper: 1:14pm
The country wey go topple us for stubbornness never gain Independence. Untop warning about monkeypox, some idiots like this guy still dey chop monkey undecided

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by freecocoa(f): 1:15pm
tosyne2much:
If you can eat a monkey you can equally eat a human being


Kudos to all the monkey eaters on nairaland
My friend keep quiet, but you can eat a goat or cow and not eat a human being, mschew.

Re: Man Kills Monkey That Looks Like Human Being In Port Harcout. See Reactions by coolie1: 1:15pm
thesicilian:
Any one who can do this will have no qualms about killing a human being.
f
Keneking:
Murderer


some of you talk stupidly don't you kill chicken, cow, goats does it mean u can kill a human being


#talkwithsense

