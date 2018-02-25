Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo (4586 Views)

February has become a month I look forward to, my birthday month & the month that marks the anniversary of my life changing miracle through anty TY @tybello.

As I go to pray & thank God for life today, I pray that someone out there meets their miracle before February ends.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, criticised me & blessed me. May you find helpers when you need them.

I am still learning, I am far from arriving, I have made mistakes, I will still make more mistakes but I will continue to try to be a better person.

I LOVE YOU ALL

Happy birthday to me

Photo by @ptrimnell

#olajumoke #omooniburedi #model #mother #childofgrace

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL JUMMY. Many more miracles to come in your life.

She's beautiful She's beautiful

I think I've finally discovered my passion. I never knew selling bread could make one famous.







Ugly girl

See title..ex bread seller "





I find your jokes dry, your humour vulgar and stale .

But I guess people love mediocrity, that's the only thing you and she have in common.

Except in her case ,she's known for something more than an arrant, attention seeking moniker, vituperating all over nairaland like an abandoned corpse. Same way you were forced down our throat.I find your jokes dry, your humour vulgar and stale .But I guess people love mediocrity, that's the only thing you and she have in common.Except in her case ,she's known for something more than an arrant, attention seeking moniker, vituperating all over nairaland like an abandoned corpse. 27 Likes 3 Shares

I see bread is still calling her

Na wa oh! This title "bread seller" go follow this girl all her celebrity life just like chidinma cucumber

Happy Birthday











olajumoke my role model olajumoke my role model

