|Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by GistmoreNG: 1:13pm
She caption;
February has become a month I look forward to, my birthday month & the month that marks the anniversary of my life changing miracle through anty TY @tybello.
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by biacan(f): 1:14pm
Why are those breads included in the picture thought she was done with them
4 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by modelmike7(m): 1:14pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL JUMMY. Many more miracles to come in your life.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by GistmoreNG: 1:15pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF olaJUMOKE https://www.gistmore.com/ex-breadseller-turned-model-olajumoke-celebrates-birthday-new-photo
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by DivinelyBlessed: 1:17pm
She don blow
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by OceanmorganTrix: 1:17pm
She's beautiful
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by delugajackson(m): 1:20pm
I think I've finally discovered my passion. I never knew selling bread could make one famous.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 1:22pm
This awful piece of tasteless scum forced down our throat by mediocrity-celebrators.
Aside her nunu, I'm still searching for her merit?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by YoungDaNaval(m): 1:25pm
Ugly girl
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by delugajackson(m): 1:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:Obviously none. Suprisingly, no news on the whereabouts of her husband.
7 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by JasonScolari: 1:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:Very correct... No merit whatsoever.
The overhyped monkey is always on her knees sucking the pènis of those morons who renovated her face.
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by sotall(m): 1:34pm
See title..ex bread seller "
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 1:34pm
Look at the entrance to her bucal cavity like the road that leads to hell.
infact she can give a dual Mouth Action to two erect dickks and make them cum at the same time
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Threebear(m): 1:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:Same way you were forced down our throat.
I find your jokes dry, your humour vulgar and stale .
But I guess people love mediocrity, that's the only thing you and she have in common.
Except in her case ,she's known for something more than an arrant, attention seeking moniker, vituperating all over nairaland like an abandoned corpse.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by sirgalahad26(m): 1:35pm
delugajackson:
to be the most sought after breadseller shey?
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by omusiliyu(m): 1:36pm
biacan:
throwback
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by bangging(m): 1:38pm
modelmike7:miracle no the come your own life?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Humblebloke(m): 1:39pm
okay....what should we do
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by 77up(m): 1:39pm
Threebear:kuku kee me
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by FarahAideed: 1:40pm
I see bread is still calling her
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by cana882(m): 1:40pm
Na wa oh! This title "bread seller" go follow this girl all her celebrity life just like chidinma cucumber
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by modelmike7(m): 1:40pm
bangging:In my few years on Nairaland,
I have learnt not to respond to every frustrated and pessimistic soul that are just out there , living life with no focus like this thing up there that quoted me all cos I wished OLAJUMOKE more miracles and success in her life!!!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Blainz(m): 1:40pm
Nwaka whatever you can yourself, can you disappoint your brains for once?...I know you thinking facult is low but just try...
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by joystickextend1(m): 1:41pm
Happy Birthday
Meanwhile Guy's check out my profile for tour extender products and other adult fantasy toy's
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by modelmike7(m): 1:42pm
Threebear:
TOTAL KNOCKOUT!!!!
Thank you so much for this man!!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by teelaw4life(m): 1:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Tani weyrey yi na?
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Pataricatering(f): 1:42pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:women need to do better as mothers , sincerely ! In your mind now you are witty ? Dull slowpoke !
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by edeXede: 1:42pm
olajumoke my role model
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Godwinnairaland: 1:42pm
pls what kind of work can I do to get 64,000 naira within a week.i.e, from 2moro till friday.
I need to follow my collegues and write my yr one exam, I can't afford to miss it.
If anyone can lend me, I swear I will pay back.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by dopemama: 1:42pm
Threebear:don't mind him! Always spewing nonsense!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by MrsMusty(f): 1:42pm
Threebear:2000 likes from me
2 Likes
