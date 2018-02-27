₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by robosky02(m): 8:58pm On Feb 26
Super Eagles Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is set to hand Malaga striker Brown Ideye a recall to the Nigeria senior national team ahead of next month’s international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered from a top official.
Ideye last featured for the Super Eagles in their first Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Zambia in Ndola in 2016 which Nigeria won 2-1.
Since joining Malaga in January, the 29-year-old has scored once in four La Liga Santander games.
CSN also gathered from that the trio of Chidebere Nwakali of Aberdeen, Victor Osimhen of Wolfsburg and Hapoel Beer-Sheva forward Anthony Nwakaeme have been excluded from the squad to face Poland and Serbia.
The Super Eagles, drawn against Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, will face Poland in Warsaw on the 23rd of March and four days later take on Serbia in London.
According to CSN sources, Elderson Echiejile, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu who missed the last games against Algeria and Argentina due to injuries as well Victor Moses are expected to be named in the 25-man squad for the friendlies.
“No major surprises in the team list actually, but it’s more likely Ideye returns but Nwakeame won’t be in the squad,” one of the sources revealed.
“The first team players who missed the last two games in November will be included.”
Rohr is expected to announce his squad that will prosecute the games before Friday.
Invited players are expected to arrive in Poland from 19th March for the friendlies
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/super-eagles-vs-poland-serbia-ideye-ighalo-return-nwakaeme-nwakali-dropped/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by obi4eze: 9:21pm On Feb 26
That Ideye is an 'otu'. Ighalo is good but he misses big chances a lot.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by iSpread(m): 9:49pm On Feb 26
something just happen right now... am so angry right now...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by maxtop(m): 10:14pm On Feb 26
Space booked ....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by kennosklint(m): 10:14pm On Feb 26
Wetin una say make we con talk now...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by innobets(m): 10:16pm On Feb 26
.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by gurunlocker: 10:16pm On Feb 26
Still doing trial and error with dead foot players when World Cup is few months away...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Jackdaniels16(m): 10:17pm On Feb 26
Av got ntin 2 say
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Tinocosta17(m): 10:19pm On Feb 26
We need fresh legs and not old players who can't play up to 10 matches for their club in a season. Bench warmers, that's what we celebrate here
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Matinho: 10:20pm On Feb 26
Ide wetin? Anthony Nwakeme (skilless) is out ,thank God.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Matinho: 10:20pm On Feb 26
[quote author=obi4eze post=65397367]That Ideye is an EXTRA 'otu'.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by damosky12(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
Brown Ideye is passionate about the national team but is not an ideal striker for the Super Eagles. His previous matches have only depicted how porous his goal sense is.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by heskeyw(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
they come to national team to form boss but in their respective clubs, they r friendly to the benches than to the grasses on the field.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by histemple: 10:22pm On Feb 26
Rohr is gambling too much. World cup is just few months away.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Britishcoins: 10:22pm On Feb 26
iSpread:I hope no body is dead?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by anudking: 10:23pm On Feb 26
invite Fanendo Adi joor,instead of this inconsistent strikers
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by elunico: 10:24pm On Feb 26
Ha! Ideye again?? No now.
Dessers would have been better.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by elunico: 10:25pm On Feb 26
anudking:
When was the last time Adi scored for Timbers?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by ipobarecriminals: 10:26pm On Feb 26
: dis coach don mis road. enter bush. May i not watch match wey go give me hbp..i last watched suoa Eagus during USA 94/France 98.That was wen dem be real supa Eagus
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Iammercy2018(f): 10:30pm On Feb 26
iSpread:brother segun
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by oluwaahmed: 10:39pm On Feb 26
Echiejile, onazi, ideye?
Abeg let's go and mark attendance and come back.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by itchie: 10:44pm On Feb 26
There is a Nigerian guy called Stanley Amuzie. I watched one his games for his club in Switzerland and the guy really looked good. He plays at left back. He might provide options for us on that wing. I'm really worried about that left back position
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by iSpread(m): 10:46pm On Feb 26
Britishcoins:imagine I have not eaten since afternoon
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Catastrophe1: 10:52pm On Feb 26
Y'all should free the coach, he need to use this friendly to test his players.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Trouble2018: 10:52pm On Feb 26
Ideye might be passionate about his country but that is just about the only positive. He is a striker that lacks goal sense, positioning, awareness, pace and even worse than Matic with his head. A donkey strikes the ball better than he does.
Elderson Echiejele would have been better as a golfer or a Motor GP rider. Football is clearly not his calling.
It's no coincidence that the Eagles best performance was when they were out of the team.
PS: Where is our own Lukaku(donkey), Emmanuel Emenike?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by Bobosneh: 10:56pm On Feb 26
Matinho:na skill we wan chop or goal
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by sweetmusic12: 10:56pm On Feb 26
heskeyw:
Savagery pill, face spoiler for ideye and his manager.
Ideye right now after reading your comment
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by FUNNYBONE1: 11:00pm On Feb 26
how this kan news take enter front page sef
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by maxist2020: 11:13pm On Feb 26
this man should try chinedu obasi, he is doing so well for his club AIK as a highest goal scorer
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by anudking: 11:18pm On Feb 26
elunico:not sure,but the league is on break
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped by engrjacuzzi: 11:20pm On Feb 26
I wished the likes of okocha, oliseh, amunike and dodo mayama were still in our super eagles.
