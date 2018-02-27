Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Poland, Serbia: Ideye, Ighalo To Return; Nwakaeme, Nwakali Dropped (7952 Views)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is set to hand Malaga striker Brown Ideye a recall to the Nigeria senior national team ahead of next month’s international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered from a top official.



Ideye last featured for the Super Eagles in their first Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Zambia in Ndola in 2016 which Nigeria won 2-1.



Since joining Malaga in January, the 29-year-old has scored once in four La Liga Santander games.



CSN also gathered from that the trio of Chidebere Nwakali of Aberdeen, Victor Osimhen of Wolfsburg and Hapoel Beer-Sheva forward Anthony Nwakaeme have been excluded from the squad to face Poland and Serbia.







The Super Eagles, drawn against Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, will face Poland in Warsaw on the 23rd of March and four days later take on Serbia in London.



According to CSN sources, Elderson Echiejile, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu who missed the last games against Algeria and Argentina due to injuries as well Victor Moses are expected to be named in the 25-man squad for the friendlies.



“No major surprises in the team list actually, but it’s more likely Ideye returns but Nwakeame won’t be in the squad,” one of the sources revealed.



“The first team players who missed the last two games in November will be included.”



Rohr is expected to announce his squad that will prosecute the games before Friday.



Invited players are expected to arrive in Poland from 19th March for the friendlies





There is a Nigerian guy called Stanley Amuzie. I watched one his games for his club in Switzerland and the guy really looked good. He plays at left back. He might provide options for us on that wing. I'm really worried about that left back position

