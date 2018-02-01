Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) (13212 Views)

Troops acted on credible information followed by raid operations which led to their arrest. The suspects arrested are, Mr Dennis Victor Terfa, Mr Emmanuel Daniel Akpagher, Mr Akuse Jacob Aondongu, Mr Kpo Isaac and Mr Idika Kelechi.



Similarly troops operating at Sector C of same Exercise carried out cordon and search operations at Ukum Local Government Area which also led to the arrest of gun runners and cattle rustler.



Among the suspects arrested is a 55 year old weapon Instructor, Mr Samuel Gaza, who is a member of the Livestock Guard confessed to have been rustling cows for over 4 years before he was recruited by the state government,while Mr Jato Aontoseer, confess that he is a gun runner, Mr Avaatyough Aontoseer is a weapon fabricator.



Items recovered are: one Fabrique National rifle, 3 Fabrique National and AK 47 magazines, one locally made pistol, 3 dane guns, 4 mobile phones and one axe, military belt, lanyard and a beret, charms, some quantity of Indian hemp.



please call them criminals and not cultist. 5 Likes

First of all, I must commend the special force brigade troops for their efforts to reduce crime in Benue state, BUT I've not seen any ravaging, marauding and heartless fulani herdsmen openly disgraced like this.







When the security agencies arrest anyone of them, they don't allow the media to take a snapshot, rather, they give them special treatment like a nursing mother to her baby. 24 Likes 3 Shares





∆ Shun cultism and terrorism ∆







Well done. Please capture armed Fulani herdsmen as well 9 Likes

God will punish all evil doers including those who parade themselves as soldiers.



Where are the fulani herdsmen that are killing benue citizens



What kind of nonsense is this? Can't one be a cultist in peace anymore? Did they kill anyone or force anyone to join them? 1 Like

When are we gonna see you parade those fulani killers herdsmen ??



Are they simulating or what But what are they doing with wooden guns,Are they simulating or what 1 Like

What kind of nonsense is this? Can't one be a cultist in peace anymore? Did they kill anyone or force anyone to join them?



Sense is very far from you Sense is very far from you 5 Likes

how many spaces u wan book how many spaces u wan book

See that old man, what you still want as a cultist in your 50th?

BUHARI is the reason for this hungre won kill pipo 4 dis country

Meanwhile Fulani herdsmen are slaughtering Benue indigenes like animals... 1 Like

Which cult?

What kind of nonsense is this? Can't one be a cultist in peace anymore? Did they kill anyone or force anyone to join them?

ARE YOU OKAY AT ALL? CULTIST WITH DANGEROUS WEAPONS AND YOU ARE SAYING THEY SHOULD LEAVE THEM ALONE?



YOU MUST HAVE SMOKE OSHOGBO WEED THIS NIGHT 1 Like 1 Share

when will the army arrest Foolani herdsmen in Omekalives & Sarrki's state

Nigerian soldiers code-naming operations for their citizens , e.g Operation python dance, operation crocodile smile, Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, etc , while soldiers elsewhere are conducting international excercises to defend their territories and foreign polices.



But the worthless Nigeria army uses her citizens to conduct military practice and exercises.



How will these idiots look amongst other international soldiers when they are reduced to going after cultist and criminals? 1 Like

What kind of nonsense is this? Can't one be a cultist in peace anymore? Did they kill anyone or force anyone to join them? Go bring your sense Go bring your sense

it was cap, the shortest route to panama is togetherness. Careless men wit jew I.C as intel man. Who cultism help please u let me knw

Are this people cultist or hunters ?

Bcus all the guns for there get wooden replica

What for ?

Wetin de want take all those ropes do ?

Nigeria Army you sure say this people de school abi una just want make head lines ?

People reason with me 2 Likes

Sense is very far from you

is a free world u can't live your life at the same time his...life comes with different options and choices is a free world u can't live your life at the same time his...life comes with different options and choices

Oga soldiers, they sent you guys to track down fulani herdsment not to arrest peaceful cultists

ARE YOU OKAY AT ALL? CULTIST WITH DANGEROUS WEAPONS AND YOU ARE SAYING THEY SHOULD LEAVE THEM ALONE?



YOU MUST HAVE SMOKE OSHOGBO WEED THIS NIGHT How are wooden toy guns dangerous? Are you okay? How are wooden toy guns dangerous? Are you okay?

na politicians dey use dem rig elections

But what are they doing with wooden guns,

Are they simulating or what

question for the gods question for the gods