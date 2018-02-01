₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:23pm On Feb 26
Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade conducting EXERCISE AYEM AKPATUMA arrested 5 suspected cultists on Sunday 25 February 2018 at Katsina Ala local government area of Benue State. Preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the suspects were said to be students of College of Education, Katsina Ala who were about to be initiated as new members.
Troops acted on credible information followed by raid operations which led to their arrest. The suspects arrested are, Mr Dennis Victor Terfa, Mr Emmanuel Daniel Akpagher, Mr Akuse Jacob Aondongu, Mr Kpo Isaac and Mr Idika Kelechi.
Similarly troops operating at Sector C of same Exercise carried out cordon and search operations at Ukum Local Government Area which also led to the arrest of gun runners and cattle rustler.
Among the suspects arrested is a 55 year old weapon Instructor, Mr Samuel Gaza, who is a member of the Livestock Guard confessed to have been rustling cows for over 4 years before he was recruited by the state government,while Mr Jato Aontoseer, confess that he is a gun runner, Mr Avaatyough Aontoseer is a weapon fabricator.
Items recovered are: one Fabrique National rifle, 3 Fabrique National and AK 47 magazines, one locally made pistol, 3 dane guns, 4 mobile phones and one axe, military belt, lanyard and a beret, charms, some quantity of Indian hemp.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/troops-arrests-suspected-cultists-and-cattle-rustlers-at-katsina-ala.html
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by juanjo2: 9:25pm On Feb 26
please call them criminals and not cultist.
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:26pm On Feb 26
First of all, I must commend the special force brigade troops for their efforts to reduce crime in Benue state, BUT I've not seen any ravaging, marauding and heartless fulani herdsmen openly disgraced like this.
When the security agencies arrest anyone of them, they don't allow the media to take a snapshot, rather, they give them special treatment like a nursing mother to her baby.
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:27pm On Feb 26
☣ ☠
∆ Shun cultism and terrorism ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by micfoley: 10:02pm On Feb 26
Well done. Please capture armed Fulani herdsmen as well
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:04pm On Feb 26
God will punish all evil doers including those who parade themselves as soldiers.
Where are the fulani herdsmen that are killing benue citizens
Ndi ara
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 10:05pm On Feb 26
What kind of nonsense is this? Can't one be a cultist in peace anymore? Did they kill anyone or force anyone to join them?
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:08pm On Feb 26
When are we gonna see you parade those fulani killers herdsmen ??
Just asking ..
Kudos on this ..
Check my profile
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Tikabody(f): 10:12pm On Feb 26
Hahahahaha very funny
Check my signature if you need USA number for WhatsApp
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Feb 26
But what are they doing with wooden guns,
Are they simulating or what
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Feb 26
KahlDrogo:
Sense is very far from you
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Tikabody(f): 10:13pm On Feb 26
how many spaces u wan book
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Tinocosta17(m): 10:14pm On Feb 26
See that old man, what you still want as a cultist in your 50th?
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by brightisodje: 10:15pm On Feb 26
BUHARI is the reason for this hungre won kill pipo 4 dis country
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 10:15pm On Feb 26
Meanwhile Fulani herdsmen are slaughtering Benue indigenes like animals...
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by bjayx: 10:15pm On Feb 26
Hungry folks
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Feb 26
Which cult?
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Compliant(m): 10:18pm On Feb 26
KahlDrogo:
ARE YOU OKAY AT ALL? CULTIST WITH DANGEROUS WEAPONS AND YOU ARE SAYING THEY SHOULD LEAVE THEM ALONE?
YOU MUST HAVE SMOKE OSHOGBO WEED THIS NIGHT
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 10:18pm On Feb 26
when will the army arrest Foolani herdsmen in Omekalives & Sarrki's state
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Shroud: 10:18pm On Feb 26
Nigerian soldiers code-naming operations for their citizens , e.g Operation python dance, operation crocodile smile, Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, etc , while soldiers elsewhere are conducting international excercises to defend their territories and foreign polices.
But the worthless Nigeria army uses her citizens to conduct military practice and exercises.
How will these idiots look amongst other international soldiers when they are reduced to going after cultist and criminals?
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by mkpurumma090(f): 10:23pm On Feb 26
KahlDrogo:Go bring your sense
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:27pm On Feb 26
it was cap, the shortest route to panama is togetherness. Careless men wit jew I.C as intel man. Who cultism help please u let me knw
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by dopedealer(m): 10:31pm On Feb 26
Omo na wa o
Are this people cultist or hunters ?
Bcus all the guns for there get wooden replica
What for ?
Wetin de want take all those ropes do ?
Nigeria Army you sure say this people de school abi una just want make head lines ?
People reason with me
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:32pm On Feb 26
NaijaMutant:is a free world u can't live your life at the same time his...life comes with different options and choices
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by Okezedan(m): 10:32pm On Feb 26
Oga soldiers, they sent you guys to track down fulani herdsment not to arrest peaceful cultists
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 10:33pm On Feb 26
Compliant:How are wooden toy guns dangerous? Are you okay?
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:34pm On Feb 26
na politicians dey use dem rig elections
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:38pm On Feb 26
NaijaMutant:
question for the gods
|Re: About To Be Initiated Cultists Arrested In Benue By Soldiers (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:39pm On Feb 26
Tikabody:yahoo yahoo spotted
