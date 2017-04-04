₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by tyokunbo(m): 6:32pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/04/mother-dumps-new-born-baby-inside-the-gutter-and-takes-off/
Apparently, the mother of the baby gave birth to it and decided to throw it inside the gutter, since she didn't want to take responsibility for her new-born baby. Shocked by the incident, the Facebook user who shared the photo could only say ....
I don't know what to say
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by timidapsin(m): 6:32pm
Video of her dumbing the baby or.....
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by BreezyCB(m): 6:33pm
See that blue palm
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by thorpido(m): 6:33pm
So bad.There are many ways to prevent pregnancy but people just won't take responsibility.
Why dump the baby?
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by BreezyCB(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by JCBOY4LIFE: 6:44pm
omg. to think that I ve been ttc for three yrs. Lord have mercy
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:12pm
And so many people are looking for babies.
What a world!
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by FTBOY: 7:12pm
and some women sleep in the church every week praying and fasting just to become pregnant.
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by hotspec(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by crackerspub: 7:13pm
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by fabuloz1(m): 7:13pm
Only if her mother had dumped her this way
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by eponoloyin: 7:13pm
Women!
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by Indomixx: 7:13pm
.
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by bukit05(f): 7:14pm
This is horrible
|Re: Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) by ekems2017(f): 7:14pm
I really don't know what to say. Why give birth at the first instance? Why not give the baby out to those that are in need.
There is God o! !!
