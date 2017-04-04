Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother Dumps New-born Baby Inside The Gutter And Takes Off (photo) (396 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Apparently, the mother of the baby gave birth to it and decided to throw it inside the gutter, since she didn't want to take responsibility for her new-born baby. Shocked by the incident, the Facebook user who shared the photo could only say ....



I don't know what to say





CCL: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/04/mother-dumps-new-born-baby-inside-the-gutter-and-takes-off/ Apparently, the mother of the baby gave birth to it and decided to throw it inside the gutter, since she didn't want to take responsibility for her new-born baby. Shocked by the incident, the Facebook user who shared the photo could only say ....CCL: Lalasticlala, Mynd44



Video of her dumbing the baby or..... Video of her dumbing the baby or.....

See that blue palm

So bad.There are many ways to prevent pregnancy but people just won't take responsibility.

Why dump the baby?

omg. to think that I ve been ttc for three yrs. Lord have mercy 2 Likes

And so many people are looking for babies.



What a world!

and some women sleep in the church every week praying and fasting just to become pregnant.

Only if her mother had dumped her this way

Women!

.

This is horrible