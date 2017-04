Apparently, the mother of the baby gave birth to it and decided to throw it inside the gutter, since she didn't want to take responsibility for her new-born baby. Shocked by the incident, the Facebook user who shared the photo could only say ....



I don't know what to say





CCL: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/04/mother-dumps-new-born-baby-inside-the-gutter-and-takes-off/ Apparently, the mother of the baby gave birth to it and decided to throw it inside the gutter, since she didn't want to take responsibility for her new-born baby. Shocked by the incident, the Facebook user who shared the photo could only say ....CCL: Lalasticlala, Mynd44