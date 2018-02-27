₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Reportmusic(f): 12:11pm
Many Nigerian stars have taken to social media to celebrate late actress/producer Moji Olaiya, who passed on in May 2017.
Aunty Moji, as she was fondly called died of a natural medical cause as stated by the family. She died days after birthing her second child.
The family’s statement read thus;
“The Olaiya Family appreciate the immense outpouring of love and affection the public showed the family since the sudden and untimely death of our beloved Sister, Moji Olaiya, and the huge support we received for her burial.
“We also want to use this medium to specially thank the Burial committee and all those who were involved in helping to raise funds for the return of Moji’s remains to Nigeria, we are eternally grateful to you for rising above the grief to support the family.
“This is also appreciating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, erstwhile governor of Lagos State for his humane and philanthropic gesture in providing the required funds to transport Moji’s corpse back to Nigeria. Thank you, your Excellency. Indeed, Moji received burial befitting queens because of all your efforts.
“We wish to use this opportunity to debunk claims circulating on social media that a friend in Canada poisoned Moji. An autopsy was conducted; the autopsy reports indicated that our dear sister died of a different cause that can be termed natural medical cause.
“It is not the desire of the family to have anyone implicated in her death having seen the autopsy reports, therefore, we appeal to friends, fans and the general public to accept Moji’s death as an act of God though rather unfortunate.”
Read some of the posts on IG celebrating her;
yinkaquadrifilms To you my dear sister, Moji Olaiya Abike. I say Happy Posthumous birthday as you continue to Rest In Peace � � �
officialyomifabiyi Happy Post-Humous Birthday to a very loyal, humble and special friend and colleague, Mojisola Abikeade Olaiya.
That I miss you and our friendship is an understatement. You defended and love me to my face and behind me. I cannot trade a friend like you for anu amount, you are priceless. YOU LIVE ON. Continue to RIP and do not forget your kids ok. ���
adeniyijohnson Happy posthumous birthday ma … I celebrate your greatness in absential �
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/27/nigerian-stars-celebrate-late-moji-olaiya-posthumous-birthday/
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Treasure17(m): 12:20pm
Happy posthumous Birthday
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:13pm
ugly milf
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Tunasco4u(m): 1:13pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Yinxies(f): 1:14pm
This life sha. Na so Moji just die
1 Like
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by remmysantos: 1:14pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by krisinfo: 1:14pm
and the show goes on. such is life. RIP
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Mintayo(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Biddypearl(f): 1:16pm
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by ibkgab001: 1:17pm
We commit her soul into the hand of almighty God the creator of the whole world , we miss you our own Christian Mojisola Olaiya
May her soul continue to Rest In Peace Insha allah
Amin
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by hakeem4(m): 1:18pm
SIMPLYkush:gerrout of here
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by Phelix01(m): 1:18pm
RIP... Moji Olaiya
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by emirazy400(m): 1:20pm
resurrection is possible.. iyanu mashele soonest
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by YOUNGrapha(m): 1:21pm
SIMPLYkush:
ON-BEHALF OF ALL DEITIES BOTH BAD AND GOODS
I CURSE YOU!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by manneger2: 1:21pm
But I don't know her oo, May be she act Yoruba movie
Rip
|Re: Actors Celebrate Late Moji Olaiya On Her Posthumous Birthday by columbus007(m): 1:35pm
what for again
