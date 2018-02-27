₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:10pm
YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide released the highly anticipated video for his hit track ‘Science student’ on February 25th. Eager fans couldn’t wait to see it as they rushed to YouTube as soon as the video was dropped there. After watching the video many fans couldn’t curtail their feelings as they rushed to Twitter to rant about it.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:10pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by NedalBiggie: 1:21pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:42pm
Hmmmmmmmm Continue to criticize while he smile to the bank.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by Olukokosir(m): 1:42pm
And most v it on der fone
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by SoftP(m): 1:42pm
I tire for una ooo". You criticize him, yet you pay through ur nose to see him dance and perform'
jelousy indeed is man's disease
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by nony43(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by Dat9jakid(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by blesskewe(f): 1:45pm
I swear the video was just boring
Lol like Indian movie
Drake God's plan video ehhh
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by dimexy247(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by Feranmicharless: 1:45pm
People talk too much
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by tinny898(m): 1:46pm
it is a zee world movie cuz am nt getting it o
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by oluwafemtos: 1:47pm
The video that was rated 3rd on YouTube... Continue to crtizie... While he make his money... Nigerians with bad belle
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by omooba969(m): 1:51pm
Utter rubbish.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by omooba969(m): 1:51pm
Olamide must have been -
the director,
producer,
photographer,
continuity manager,
Editor,
Costume artist,
Executive producer,
Executive director,
Screenplay manager.... name it.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by JasonScolari: 1:51pm
blesskewe:You really like better thing
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by iperez(m): 1:51pm
...and so what if Olamides song "science student" is drug affiliated? He has a right to express himself as he wishes...this is called freedom of speech. If u don't want free speech then u can relocate to Saudi...
#STOPHATIN
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by Giddymoney(m): 1:51pm
Dat pigin blog of a guy got me laughing hard
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by Skepticus: 1:51pm
The same fools critcizing the video don't know that they got played and are giving free promo to the song and its accompanying video.
Olamide is smart by exciting the interest of music fans, exploiting the contrast in ambiguity.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by OKorowanta: 1:52pm
That video is so unnecessarily confusing.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by nightingalee: 1:52pm
Lol. This one is for the press.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by oxaxcool(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by weezweezweez(m): 1:53pm
MissAprokoMedia:whether he smiles to the bank or not is none of my business. I'm not a fan of d song as a whole but I'm a big fan of Olamide.... to b honest, d video was below expectation.... it was nuffin to write home abt ... IN MY OPINION
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by carzola(m): 1:53pm
Nothing sweet me pass that
Girl selling agbo in the video
Cause, me too get agbo girl
Wey dey give me one corner after mixing
For me.
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by kingcomet(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by omooba969(m): 1:57pm
oluwafemtos:
Rated?
By who?
|Re: Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video by omooba969(m): 1:58pm
carzola:
How old is she?
