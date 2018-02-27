Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Fans Criticize Olamide's "Science Student" Video (1168 Views)

News by Joelsblog YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide released the highly anticipated video for his hit track ‘Science student’ on February 25th. Eager fans couldn’t wait to see it as they rushed to YouTube as soon as the video was dropped there. After watching the video many fans couldn’t curtail their feelings as they rushed to Twitter to rant about it.News by Joelsblog https://joelsblog.com.ng/olamide-copied-zeeworld-method-of-dancing-in-his-science-student-music-video-fb-user-nigerians-react-17/







Hmmmmmmmm Continue to criticize while he smile to the bank. 3 Likes 1 Share

And most v it on der fone

I tire for una ooo". You criticize him, yet you pay through ur nose to see him dance and perform'

jelousy indeed is man's disease

Lol like Indian movie

Drake God's plan video ehhh I swear the video was just boringLol like Indian movieDrake God's plan video ehhh 1 Like

People talk too much

it is a zee world movie cuz am nt getting it o

The video that was rated 3rd on YouTube... Continue to crtizie... While he make his money... Nigerians with bad belle

Screenplay manager.... name it. Olamide must have been -the director,producer,photographer,continuity manager,Editor,Costume artist,Executive producer,Executive director,Screenplay manager.... name it.

I swear the video was just boring

Lol like Indian movie

Drake God's plan video ehhh You really like better thing You really like better thing

...and so what if Olamides song "science student" is drug affiliated? He has a right to express himself as he wishes...this is called freedom of speech. If u don't want free speech then u can relocate to Saudi...

#STOPHATIN

Dat pigin blog of a guy got me laughing hard

The same fools critcizing the video don't know that they got played and are giving free promo to the song and its accompanying video.



Olamide is smart by exciting the interest of music fans, exploiting the contrast in ambiguity.

That video is so unnecessarily confusing.

Lol. This one is for the press.

whether he smiles to the bank or not is none of my business. I'm not a fan of d song as a whole but I'm a big fan of Olamide.... to b honest, d video was below expectation.... it was nuffin to write home abt ... IN MY OPINION whether he smiles to the bank or not is none of my business. I'm not a fan of d song as a whole but I'm a big fan of Olamide.... to b honest, d video was below expectation.... it was nuffin to write home abt ... IN MY OPINION

Nothing sweet me pass that

Girl selling agbo in the video



Cause, me too get agbo girl

Wey dey give me one corner after mixing

For me.

The video that was rated 3rd on YouTube... Continue to crtizie... While he make his money... Nigerians with bad belle

Rated?



By who? Rated?By who?