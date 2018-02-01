Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) (25159 Views)

Two of the armed robbers were killed gruesomely by the youths after a young boy was allegedly shot dead.



Here are graphic pictures of the slain suspected armed robbers.



According to reports, there was panic and chaos earlier today after armed men in military outfits stormed Tandama town in Danja Local Government Area of Katsina state for a robbery operation. The villagers who gathered in their numbers including vigilante members - reportedly attacked the robbers and caught some after surrounding the area.Two of the armed robbers were killed gruesomely by the youths after a young boy was allegedly shot dead.Here are graphic pictures of the slain suspected armed robbers.

see as dem scatter that guy legs like say na goat legs..









those legs wont be needing no green plastic moccasins no more 18 Likes

Thumbs up. 3 Likes 1 Share

Fear North 35 Likes 6 Shares

No wonda coneheads they fia dia kabuki mastas 22 Likes 3 Shares

Barbarians... 7 Likes 1 Share

Ike gwụrụ 8 Likes 1 Share

No regard for human life again, no respect for the rule of law anymore.

This is not acceptable in other climes.

Jungle justice is an injustice.

Law should av been given d chance to take its course. 7 Likes 1 Share

Is been said before, no peace for the wicked 1 Like

Omo I fear dis badoo.







Must everything from the North be about butcher??







God help us... Must everything from the North be about butcher??God help us... 6 Likes 1 Share

My person them do like goat pepper soup meat, i fear una North 4 Likes 1 Share

the bloodthirsty jihadist doing what they know how to do best,glad it wasn't innocent civilians this time around. 13 Likes 1 Share





I LOOK FORWARD TO THE DAY JUNGLE JUSTICE WOULD BE ANNIHILATED IN NIGERIA 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nice community effort if I may say. Wished all other communities can follow suit. If you take them to police station, they will be bailed within 2 hours. If Nigerians all over the country can just unite for this common purpose the country will be a bit safer. It is called self defence and not extra judicial killing. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one there but uniform resemble Cameroon kaki oo 2 Likes

Humans are very vile creatures...l mean it.





Of all the things in the world, LIFE is the most precious.



If you can't GIVE it, Don't TAKE it!



How is this law hard to comprehend? 1 Like

Tb222:

the bloodthirsty jihadist doing what they know how to do best,glad it wasn't innocent civilians this time around.

so you expect them to trade words with those who dialogue with guns? so you expect them to trade words with those who dialogue with guns? 3 Likes 1 Share

And there rep and senator are in Abuja milking their unborn child glory... well it happen all over Nigeria





I regret supporting Buhary but is going to be a suicide to let GEJ remain their



Am I the one that choose Nigeria?



...I think is at random... No hope in this country 3 Likes

Jesus!

Hausa no dey fear gun like that oh

men it would have been good if they hand them over to the police but...... due to past records the police will release them if they get a call from above. though this jungle Justice is cruel and inhumane but it's effective since the judiciary system is useless 5 Likes

Them the joke with awusa people?

Dat bros go dey use crutches for hellfire o 9 Likes

pejuakinab:

OnyeOGA:

Fear North North never burn someone alive North never burn someone alive

Katsina people Power!!!



Hohooooi!



Nke a bu nkpokiti.!!!

There is no law. 1 Like