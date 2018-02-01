₦airaland Forum

Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Angelanest: 7:55pm On Feb 27
According to reports, there was panic and chaos earlier today after armed men in military outfits stormed Tandama town in Danja Local Government Area of Katsina state for a robbery operation. The villagers who gathered in their numbers including vigilante members - reportedly attacked the robbers and caught some after surrounding the area.

Two of the armed robbers were killed gruesomely by the youths after a young boy was allegedly shot dead.

Here are graphic pictures of the slain suspected armed robbers.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/villagers-butcher-armed-robbers-stormed-area-camouflage-graphic-photos.html

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Angelanest: 7:56pm On Feb 27
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by ihitenansa: 7:59pm On Feb 27
see as dem scatter that guy legs like say na goat legs..




those legs wont be needing no green plastic moccasins no more

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by thesicilian: 8:20pm On Feb 27
Thumbs up.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by OnyeOGA(m): 8:24pm On Feb 27
Fear North

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by GMbuharii: 8:34pm On Feb 27
No wonda coneheads they fia dia kabuki mastas grin grin

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by EweduAfonja(f): 8:37pm On Feb 27
Barbarians...

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Chuukwudi(m): 8:56pm On Feb 27
Ike gwụrụ

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by pejuakinab: 8:57pm On Feb 27
No regard for human life again, no respect for the rule of law anymore.
This is not acceptable in other climes.
Jungle justice is an injustice.
Law should av been given d chance to take its course.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:58pm On Feb 27
Is been said before, no peace for the wicked

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by jeroba1(m): 8:58pm On Feb 27
Omo I fear dis badoo.
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by pinnket: 8:58pm On Feb 27
angry


Must everything from the North be about butcher??



God help us...

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by ojun50(m): 8:58pm On Feb 27
My person them do like goat pepper soup meat, i fear una North

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Tb222(m): 8:58pm On Feb 27
the bloodthirsty jihadist doing what they know how to do best,glad it wasn't innocent civilians this time around.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Neyoor(m): 8:59pm On Feb 27
embarassed

I LOOK FORWARD TO THE DAY JUNGLE JUSTICE WOULD BE ANNIHILATED IN NIGERIA

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by chinjo(m): 9:01pm On Feb 27
Nice community effort if I may say. Wished all other communities can follow suit. If you take them to police station, they will be bailed within 2 hours. If Nigerians all over the country can just unite for this common purpose the country will be a bit safer. It is called self defence and not extra judicial killing.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:01pm On Feb 27
Nice one there but uniform resemble Cameroon kaki oo

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Endtimesmith(m): 9:02pm On Feb 27
Humans are very vile creatures...l mean it.
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Ayodejioak(m): 9:02pm On Feb 27
angry

Of all the things in the world, LIFE is the most precious.

If you can't GIVE it, Don't TAKE it!

How is this law hard to comprehend?

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Mutuwa(m): 9:02pm On Feb 27
Tb222:
the bloodthirsty jihadist doing what they know how to do best,glad it wasn't innocent civilians this time around.

so you expect them to trade words with those who dialogue with guns? undecided

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by zeedof(m): 9:02pm On Feb 27
And there rep and senator are in Abuja milking their unborn child glory... well it happen all over Nigeria


I regret supporting Buhary but is going to be a suicide to let GEJ remain their

Am I the one that choose Nigeria?

...I think is at random... No hope in this country

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by candidbabe(f): 9:03pm On Feb 27
Jesus!
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Yankee101: 9:03pm On Feb 27
Hausa no dey fear gun like that oh
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by lahify(m): 9:04pm On Feb 27
men it would have been good if they hand them over to the police but...... due to past records the police will release them if they get a call from above. though this jungle Justice is cruel and inhumane but it's effective since the judiciary system is useless

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by MossLuv: 9:04pm On Feb 27
Them the joke with awusa people?
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by ChiefSweetus: 9:04pm On Feb 27
Dat bros go dey use crutches for hellfire o shocked

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by Originalsly: 9:05pm On Feb 27
pejuakinab:
No regard for human life again, no respect for the rule rule of law anymore.
This is not acceptable in other climes.
Jungle justice is an injustice.
Law should av been given d chance to take its course.
Guess the law was given chances after chances but showed no signs of taking its course.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by kingkhan(m): 9:05pm On Feb 27
OnyeOGA:
Fear North
North never burn someone alive
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by stasius: 9:05pm On Feb 27
Katsina people Power!!!

Hohooooi!

Nke a bu nkpokiti.!!!
Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by thedondada(m): 9:05pm On Feb 27
There is no law.

Re: Katsina Youths Butcher Armed Robbers In Army Uniforms (Graphic Pics) by coalcoal1(m): 9:05pm On Feb 27
h

