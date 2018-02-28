₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Joelsblog(m): 8:17pm On Feb 27
Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage has just made it to Vogue Magazine as Africa's biggest female Pop and R&B singer and songstress this February.
She was remarked for her outstanding bold Gucci outfits and street wears..
https://joelsblog.com.ng/tiwa-savage-makes-it-to-vogue-magazine-as-africas-biggest-female-pop-and-rb-singer-11/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by mexxmoney: 8:44pm On Feb 27
Congrats Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Yemea1: 8:51pm On Feb 27
Congrat.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by itchie: 8:54pm On Feb 27
Congrats mama jam jam
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by coluka: 8:59pm On Feb 27
Her hardworking is paying off for her. Congrats
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Himmler: 9:10pm On Feb 27
No doubt, she's the undisputed queen of African pop music
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Haggui: 9:12pm On Feb 27
Congrats to you Queen T
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Zanas: 9:17pm On Feb 27
African no.1 music queen congratulations
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Neminc: 9:33pm On Feb 27
She's one of my favourite Nigerian artistes. I love her music so much. Congrats
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by CastedAyo: 9:34pm On Feb 27
OK na
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Masama: 9:37pm On Feb 27
Congrats, more blessings for you Queen T
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by fakuta(f): 9:37pm On Feb 27
keep moving Tiwa
always strong and successful
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by cooldipo(m): 9:38pm On Feb 27
No doubting her shine....
Tiwa of Africa!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Tb222(m): 9:39pm On Feb 27
tiwa baby u scatter my heart ooh and you give me heart attack ooh I no go forget ooh, good gal way to go,what illuminati has put together let no man put asunder.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Chrisbeks: 9:40pm On Feb 27
Another feather in her cap, well done tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:41pm On Feb 27
Another overhyped lady who lacks lyrical content...
Sings rubbish and voila she's receives recognition same as that fat old fuvk yemi "the flop" alade
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by pinnket: 9:42pm On Feb 27
Congrats for making it to the vogue while being covered in a masquerade looking attire.... Great achievement dear..
Na akara dem go use the paper sell last last..!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Vinstel: 9:43pm On Feb 27
She deserves whatever honour she's getting now. She has earned it
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by swiperthefox(m): 9:43pm On Feb 27
Joelsblog:Still searching where Vogue featured her on Vogue.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by femi4: 9:45pm On Feb 27
Wapkoshcom:solomakinde abosi
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by femi4: 9:46pm On Feb 27
Wapkoshcom:jealousy jealousy....solomakinde abosi
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:46pm On Feb 27
femi4:Ass licker spotted
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:47pm On Feb 27
swiperthefox:Walai he tire me overhyping
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by elgramz: 9:48pm On Feb 27
Excellence will always be celebrated. Congrats mama J
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by dizon: 9:50pm On Feb 27
Number one African bad girl.. Roboskeske Roboyeske nobody messing with my bae... Congrats
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by edmaraja: 9:51pm On Feb 27
Congrats
Nice one Tiwa:
Nice one Tiwa:
For your professional logos and graphic works,
Whatsapp Only: 08104039504
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by VonTrapp: 9:55pm On Feb 27
She deserve the honour
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by Megatrix: 9:57pm On Feb 27
Congratulations to her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by afbstrategies: 9:59pm On Feb 27
Nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by nairalanduseles: 10:08pm On Feb 27
is that an achievement.....na wa for naija oooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer by asawanathegreat(m): 10:16pm On Feb 27
Abeg park well Tiwa
