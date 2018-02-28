Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Featured On Vogue Magazine As Africa's Best R&B And Pop Singer (9724 Views)

She was remarked for her outstanding bold Gucci outfits and street wears..







Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage has just made it to Vogue Magazine as Africa's biggest female Pop and R&B singer and songstress this February.She was remarked for her outstanding bold Gucci outfits and street wears..

Congrats Tiwa 6 Likes 1 Share

Congrat. 7 Likes

Congrats mama jam jam 9 Likes 1 Share

Her hardworking is paying off for her. Congrats 6 Likes

No doubt, she's the undisputed queen of African pop music 5 Likes

Congrats to you Queen T 4 Likes 1 Share

African no.1 music queen congratulations 4 Likes

She's one of my favourite Nigerian artistes. I love her music so much. Congrats 5 Likes

OK na 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats, more blessings for you Queen T 3 Likes

keep moving Tiwa

always strong and successful 7 Likes

No doubting her shine....









Tiwa of Africa! 6 Likes

tiwa baby u scatter my heart ooh and you give me heart attack ooh I no go forget ooh, good gal way to go,what illuminati has put together let no man put asunder. 7 Likes

Another feather in her cap, well done tiwa 3 Likes

Another overhyped lady who lacks lyrical content...

Sings rubbish and voila she's receives recognition same as that fat old fuvk yemi "the flop" alade Another overhyped lady who lacks lyrical content...Sings rubbish and voila she's receives recognition same as that fat old fuvk yemi "the flop" alade 2 Likes











Congrats for making it to the vogue while being covered in a masquerade looking attire.... Great achievement dear..











Na akara dem go use the paper sell last last..! Congrats for making it to the vogue while being covered in a masquerade looking attire.... Great achievement dear..Na akara dem go use the paper sell last last..!

She deserves whatever honour she's getting now. She has earned it 3 Likes

Still searching where Vogue featured her on Vogue. Still searching where Vogue featured her on Vogue. 2 Likes

Wapkoshcom:

Another overhyped lady who lacks lyrical content...

Sings rubbish and voila she's receives recognition same as that fat old fuvk yemi "the flop" alade solomakinde abosi solomakinde abosi 9 Likes

Wapkoshcom:

Another overhyped lady who lacks lyrical content...

Sings rubbish and voila she's receives recognition same as that fat old fuvk yemi "the flop" alade jealousy jealousy....solomakinde abosi jealousy jealousy....solomakinde abosi 6 Likes

femi4:

solomakinde abosi Ass licker spotted Ass licker spotted 2 Likes

swiperthefox:

Still searching where Vogue featured her on Vogue. Walai he tire me overhyping Walai he tire me overhyping 2 Likes

Excellence will always be celebrated. Congrats mama J 3 Likes

Number one African bad girl.. Roboskeske Roboyeske nobody messing with my bae... Congrats 4 Likes

Congrats 2 Likes

She deserve the honour 2 Likes

Congratulations to her 2 Likes

Nice 3 Likes

is that an achievement.....na wa for naija oooo 1 Like 1 Share