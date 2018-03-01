Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Shortages Have Destroyed My Job As A Barman! (6851 Views)

Hey fam, do any one have any experience as a bar tender/man that might help me by giving me clues on how to survive on the job. In just my first 2 months the shortages I have incurred has passed my 12k salary. Any advice will go a long way cos I gats survive and this job is the only hope I have of not starving to death yet. Please!!! 2 Likes 3 Shares

hv once do the job. bro Pls collect ur money before u open any drinks. those that will fight you because of it are those runningsl way with ur money Happy struggling 21 Likes 2 Shares

Ayospanish:

Bro, this one is different, if I was a waiter it'll preferable, I'm in charge of drinks, loading,chilling and dispensing drinks and some eatables to both waiters and few customers. Each day I work my stuck I'll be getting shortages of 1-3k everyday!!! No matter how careful I am, and I earn 400 per day. E tire me o! Hey! Na die I dey so o.





The key OP is to not RUSH yourself



Never rush yourself.



Keep your drinks and cash locked



The key OP is to not RUSH yourself

Never rush yourself.

Keep your drinks and cash locked

Remember never rush yourself

Let me tell you the secret(1) put close eyes on your waiters don't allow them enter your fridge to collect drinks by them self no matter how familiar always have a note and Biro when you resume write down the names of each waiters on different column any drinks they collect from you write it down against their column so you don't make mistake ,when taking over from shift count your drinks very well to make sure it is correct......I don't know how your bar is structure because the customer is not to order from you they will order from the waiter then the waiter comes to you and you give the waiter the drinks so the waiter is the one to collect money from the customer and pay you that is why I said be careful with your waiter 94 Likes 4 Shares

mightychuks:

Hey fam, do any one have any experience as a bar tender/man that might help me by giving me clues on how to survive on the job. In just my first 2 months the shortages I have incurred has passed my 12k salary. Any advice will go a long way cos I gats survive and this job is the only hope I have of not starving to death yet. Please!!! Inflate the price of drinks for customers that you know can afford it.



Inflate the price of drinks for customers that you know can afford it.

2. Tax them once in a while and know their names

it's simple Bro. seems like you've got a big bar but not bigger than you to manage. You need to identify the source of the shortage(s). it could be you or your serving staff but wherever it's coming from, you'll need proper documentation of sales. taking inventory like opening stock, closing stock, drinks loaded, drinks not loaded, empties inventory, wine, liquor etc day by day, shift by shift will help.



I think your serving staff are the ones duping you probably because you're inexperienced but the good thing on your side is that you're the Bar man... you're in charge;



Design a new sales system.

1. Each sales girl or boy makes remittance after the shift but if he wants to do that earlier, no wahala but note down, name of remitter, date, time, shift and amount.



2. Get plane sheets of paper or from an exercise book and cut them into complementary card sizes or bigger and place them on the bar or a place reachable to your staff. you can term it requisition card. A serving staff needs drink from you, he/she picks the requisition and states clearly the brands and quantity and also price and the total. must write name and sign. after this, you can now issue the drink and place the requisition in a safe place.



3. at the end of the shift, you sort the requisition staff by staff and total the amount for each staff. that's the amount they'll remit for the shift. remember to note it down too.



try this first and let's see. 41 Likes

wisino1:

The waiters always get the drinks themselves,then write the items on the stockbook on my table, I'll write the price of the item in a similar way like I'm signing, I serv customers too. My boss insists that customers relaxing in the bar should be

served by the barman/barlady alone. To make it worse,the back of the bar have an exit door to the kitchen that is always open. No matter how I position myself to see all the fridges at all times shortage go still show itself the following day. Even the manager na scammer, I have caught him severally manipulating my stocks to give me shortage. I just tire. Do honest people have a living chance in this world at all? 17 Likes

femi4:

Inflate the price of drinks for customers that you know can afford it.



Mostly old customers tend to use the bar and few new ones that come there cannot afford any inflation that exceeds #50 on each bottle (our drinks are already expensive enough). When serving potential big guys/men, our manager will start hovering like a fly to know how much you sold the drinks to them. If you add one Naira na problem be that o. Today will make it the second month I'm going empty handed in that company. Jesu!!

mightychuks:

that is where the shortage is coming from that bar is not structure well those waiter will take drinks and not write it down when they pay them they will pocket the money.....even if you are serving also make sure you are the one writing down what each waiter is taking because you are the one giving account don't allow them write it by them self try in today you will see the difference ........shine your eye very well

omo dat bar job is nit easy o,am currently running pne bar too as no job na,man must hustle,see d waiter r d problem dos pple can dodge beer moni inside dis anus self,once I just turn face small lik dis beer must miss,even if I just comot to get something lik dis beer no go complete again,I just stopped all of dem frm going to d freezer again.I nw count drinks for each waiter in each freezer,once u collect ur drink me nd u knw ao much to submit to me wen u close.na so I esacape from shortages o. 9 Likes

this topic deserved to be in front page..many barmen might be experiencing the same 5 Likes







But una salary small o if barman salary na 12k how much come be waiters own?











But una salary small o if barman salary na 12k how much come be waiters own?

No vex o no be say I take your predicament joke

This is very interesting. I want to learn.

wisino1:

I've tried that severally which was met withl fighting,bashing and threats that I'm not the first barman in that company, since I'm new to the area, I just respect myself. I'll keep going, as long as there's life there's hope, no be my own worse pass. Thank You.

mightychuks:

I've tried that severally which was met withl fighting,bashing and threats that I'm not the first barman in that company, since I'm new to the area, I just respect myself. I'll keep going, as long as there's life there's hope, no be my own worse pass. Thank You. my dear forget about the bashing and threats. if you give up easily they will use your head and be getting daily feeding allowances. Man up and put those waiters for their rightful position. If they threaten you tell them that they won't teach you how to do your job after all you weren't the one that taught them You are the oga for bar and if you don't sort this issue out you might end up working only to receive nothing at,the end of the month...Be the change,,you mustn't allow the status quo to remain because you wanna please someone.

The waiters are gaining from you by diverting the money..

The manager is also gaining from you by deducting the shortages from your salary and even pocketing some.monkey dy work baboon dy chop..

my dear forget about the bashing and threats. if you give up easily they will use your head and be getting daily feeding allowances. Man up and put those waiters for their rightful position. If they threaten you tell them that they won't teach you how to do your job after all you weren't the one that taught them You are the oga for bar and if you don't sort this issue out you might end up working only to receive nothing at,the end of the month...Be the change,,you mustn't allow the status quo to remain because you wanna please someone.

The waiters are gaining from you by diverting the money..

The manager is also gaining from you by deducting the shortages from your salary and even pocketing some.monkey dy work baboon dy chop..

And finally you are working and at the end of the month you gain nothing instead your salary will be feeding allowance or commission for someone higher in the food chain...USE YOUR HEAD...

sammyobi584:

Make I hala some mods I sabi; Lalasticlala,Mynd44,Seun.

Ok

guy better start G

Almost every bar,things like this do happened

mightychuks:

Hey fam, do any one have any experience as a bar tender/man that might help me by giving me clues on how to survive on the job. In just my first 2 months the shortages I have incurred has passed my 12k salary. Any advice will go a long way cos I gats survive and this job is the only hope I have of not starving to death yet. Please!!!

There's no relationship between what you described here and the profile picture you put on your dp here. I was going to help you out but got turned off by that picture and the fact that you only made 7 posts on Nairaland. There's no relationship between what you described here and the profile picture you put on your dp here. I was going to help you out but got turned off by that picture and the fact that you only made 7 posts on Nairaland. 3 Likes

No one depends on salary in this country

wisino1:

Let me tell you the secret(1) put close eyes on your waiters don't allow them enter your fridge to collect drinks by them self no matter how familiar always have a note and Biro when you resume write down the names of each waiters on different column any drinks they collect from you write it down against their column so you don't make mistake ,when taking over from shift count your drinks very well to make sure it is correct......I don't know how your bar is structure because the customer is not to order from you they will order from the waiter then the waiter comes to you and you give the waiter the drinks so the waiter is the one to collect money from the customer and pay you that is why I said be careful with your waiter you are very wise 2 Likes

village. pipu@ work..Appease them with fried Turkey village. pipu@ work..Appease them with fried Turkey

The force Of anti progress against U mightychuks die by FIRE_(Abeg,check. ur colleagues. well) The force Of anti progress against U mightychuks die by FIRE_(Abeg,check. ur colleagues. well)

.I have worked as a barman too,. just hold the keys to your fridges,any waiter that collects drinks write it to on their names,whatever drinks they collect from you,do not dull ohh 1 Like

mightychuks:

Bro talk to the owner of the place about your shortages and you want to be the sole owner of your bar, that way only you will serve drinks to waiters and the exit to kitchen always locked, man must hassle no mean say baboon go dey work why monkey go dey chop