₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,796 members, 4,111,627 topics. Date: Friday, 02 March 2018 at 02:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? (1574 Views)
Can Nigerians Really Make Millions Of Naira As Amazon Affiliates? / Can You Really Make Money Online On Autopilot? / Can Nigerians Really Make Millions Of Naira As Amazon Affiliates? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by youngmajor: 10:30am On Feb 28
More: http://www.nigeriaonlinebusiness.com/2018/02/can-nigerians-really-make-money-on.html
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by Emmafe(m): 11:59pm On Mar 01
Information is the key. Get the right info and smile at your bank account.
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by itsik(m): 12:01am
2nd to comment.
Nice one here.
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by Presh900(m): 12:04am
Unadulterated Bullshit.!
2 Likes
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by medexico(m): 12:07am
4th to comment no be beans
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by megrimor(m): 12:21am
Or plan ways to oust buhari from aso rock come 2019
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by Expsbterror(m): 12:36am
Can't wait for experts and partakers to buttress this topic
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by sweetmusic12: 12:46am
Spent over $500 since beginning of this year on Facebook and got nothing. Then Facebook used the opportunity of setting account threshold to syphon money. You can't contact them. They won't reply you. They syphon the money and still told me I owed them -$33 while on that day I only sponsored an $8 advert. The best advert system is go to large database sites like Jiji, olx, nairaland to advertise.
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by aminubako1(m): 12:51am
Adsense all the way
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by Iamkuttie(m): 12:52am
Ok,
thankx
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by EagleScribes: 12:53am
Thanks so much.
People perish because they lack knowledge
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by zinosleek(m): 12:58am
Facebook has always been the number one when it comes to online Marketing http://www.wikizino.com.ng/2017/08/book-review-why-facebook-marketing-is-1.html
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by prettyboi1989(m): 1:41am
guys forget facebook pages now if you cant spend money to boost your posts. the new facebook news feed algorithm has totally reduced organic reach of facebook pages. facebook wants only posts shared by family and friends to be seen on the newsfeed.
1 Like
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by iykepromotions: 2:15am
Forget all about this facebook or firver making money of a thing. most of them are not just practical. the only avenue I still make money online today is buying and selling of EXPIRED domain names. for free details0and PROOFS of earnings, visit this awareness thread at www.Nairaland.Com/3430037/what-make-money-online
|Re: Can Nigerians Really Make Money On Facebook? by gonkin(m): 2:19am
Surprised to see that nobody mentioned the fact that yahoo boys make money through Facebook too using romance scams.
Watched a documentary about these scams and Nigeria is majorly recognized for that ability
(0) (Reply)
What Does It Take To Set Up A Tv - Viewing Centre? / Webmoney Registration / How Profitable Is Fastfood Business In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: samuelgodson(m), OXCUBA, omolayomi06(m) and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12