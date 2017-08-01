



The interest to earn online continually heightens as many people are becoming interested in putting their data to good use. One of the places of such interests is Facebook. Facebook has the largest monthly visits as over 2.13 billion users are active on the platform. Daily visits are estimated to be about 1.15 billion people.



Interestingly, the largest age group of people on Facebook is 25 to 34 which represents about 29.7 of its active users. And the average time spent on Facebook per visit is 20 minutes.

Like never before, many people are using the social media. However, the desire to earn on these platforms also mounts. Perhaps, many people are realizing that you can do more than just upload selfies and post comments on Facebook.



If you’re part of the people spending so much time on Facebook or you’re wondering how you can benefit from the huge population of users on the platform, the good news is that you can make money on Facebook.



There are several ways to make money on Facebook. To do this, you have to pick one of the several ways online and apply it diligently.

Here are the three top ways to earn on Facebook.



1. Earn money through Facebook page

A Facebook page remains one of the top ways to earn. Knowing how to operate and monetize one is vital to your goal of earning. So if you have a Facebook page that’s been unused, it’s time to dust it and get it set. You don’t have one? Creating a Facebook page is quite easy and you can get one up and running in 10 minutes.



Like a blog, Facebook pages work best when they are niche based. Don’t try to do and be everything on Facebook. You will get your audience confused. You need to project a single consistent image to them about what you stand for. To get a good niche, you need to do a quick evaluation to see what Nigerians love on the social media. There are several examples such as lifestyle, celebrity, OMG, travel, humour, literature etc.



Again, it’s important you realise that you’re not trying to reach everyone on Facebook; your aim should be to reach a target audience. Once you set up the page, the next step is to create and publish fresh and engaging content. Create room for your page followers to contribute and encourage them to share the posts. Build relationship with them by asking them questions that makes them talk about themselves or share their experiences.



As your followers steadily increase, you can monetize it by accepting sponsored ads from people who are interested in reaching your target audience.



2. Earn money by selling products on your page

The advent of the internet has made it easy for people to buy whatever they need or like right from the comfort of their homes. You can take advantage of this by selling products to people. While you give regular updates to your audience, you can easily slide in posts that advertise your own products.



There are several kinds of products you can choose to sell which, of course, must be relevant to the people that constitute your audience. You can also sell digital products like ebooks, software etc If you’d like to boost sales, you can occasionally offer discounts on the products.



If you have no products of your own to sell, you can still sell products that are not yours. For instance, you can make use of the affiliate programs of eCommerce websites like Jumia, Konga, Amazon, etc. By promoting products on your page, you will earn a commission on each completed sale through your link.



3. Become an influencer

If a Facebook page seems too strenuous for you, you can still earn money through your regular account. You can become a social media influencer. An influencer is someone who has a large followership on Facebook on his/her personal accounts. Facebook influencers typically have the 5,000 friends limit on Facebook and several thousands of followers who regularly read their posts.

