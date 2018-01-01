Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Can Nigerians Really Make Millions Of Naira As Amazon Affiliates? (5938 Views)

Some people make money on amazon selling their own products while others earn by buying and reselling other people’s products on same amazon.



The set of amazon money makers I want to focus on in this article are the amazon associates.



The amazon associate is an affiliate program that is run by Amazon. This simply means that you can promote a product from amazon and earn commission for the sale of the product.



some things you should know are that, if you recommend a product today and the user leave the site without buying the product, amazon has a 90days extension period. Meaning if he comes back within 90 days to make the purchase you will still earn your commission.



In addition to this, let’s say you promoted a jean trouser and the customer ends up buying a shirt or bought a similar product, let’s say a chinos trouser, you will still earn your commission.



Commission for sales of amazon products range from 4-8.5% depending on the category and number of sales you have made.



Five Things You Must Do If You Want To Be Successful In Amazon Affiliate Program as a Nigerian



1 You Must Consider Reviews.



Before promoting any amazon product, you must check the number of reviews and if the reviews are negative or favourable. This is so because promoting a product with much negative feedback will alter your reputation and also lead to refunds.



2. Review the Product You Are Promoting.



After considering what people say about a particular product, you also need to make a detailed research about the product, read different reviews about it, do a more extensive review and subsequently publish the review on your website. Or alternatively you can obtain the product and test it out.



The essence of making a review on your website is that most people today carry out a little research on a product before buying. So provide them with the information they need to know and since they are already in buying mood, you will most likely make a sale.



3. Use Amazon Widgets For Promotion:



Amazon widget is a simple html code that you get from amazon and add to your website or blog. These widgets often display your favorite amazon products, best amazon deals of the day, amazon search bar from your website, etc. the best part of the amazon Widgets is that you have the opportunity to customize exactly what it will display. A research revealed that most bloggers recorded an increase in sales using amazon Widgets.



4. You Must Increase Your Knowledge of Amazon Associate Program



Most bloggers often think that their duty ends from the time they place affiliate links in their post. As Brian Tracy described it in his 21 ways to success, most people want to learn for the first few years of their life and use the knowledge they acquire for the rest of their life. They often forget that things change very fast and for you to ensure your continuous relevance you must learn continuously.



5. Promote Only Relevant Materials.



A crucial reason why most people do not earn money from amazon is that they promote products that are not relevant to their blogs and website. If your blog is about dog training, do not start promoting chairs because you saw a chair you liked. Yes, it might have good reviews and you like it but that is not what your audience came for. You must prioritize the interest of your audience.



Read More From Source



No 4. Applies to all for of life. We always have to continue learning.

Nice write.

Nonso92:

No 4. Applies to all for of life. We always have to continue learning.



Nice write.

Looks like you're really into this affiliate marketing, can I contact you? I want to do it too.



Nothing is impossible...traffic is always a major p 1 Like

Traffic is the major challenge

The real question is will scammers make it lucrative?Dont be deceived,the more reason US amazon survived scam is insurance!!!!can the affiliates do same?

Of course it's possible but not easy

I'm making money from Amazon but not sure about the affiliate membership thing

No its impossible!



A typical naija man will edit and remove ya affiliate link, just like me...lolzzz

Not an easy task like that. 2 Likes

this part is outdated "some things you should know are that, if you recommend a product today and the user leave the site without buying the product, amazon has a 90days extension period. Meaning if he comes back within 90 days to make the purchase you will still earn your commission.

" it is 24 hours 2 Likes

Good post, thank you OP.

I am currently signed-up on Amazon affiliate program ( though I am new in the game) and I will like the you, the OP or any other person who is good in this area to put through.

More than possible.

most Nigerians find it difficult to buy and ship here. If you target Nigerian buyers, you can't be successful. You need traffic from western countries. What sells is writing and uploading your own books on Amazon..

Good point Op.

But Amazon cookies is only for 24hours and not 90days as you mentioned.

I am an associate of Amazon and I love every minute of it though the commission has been slightly cut down recently. Only few products gives you up to 8%. Majority stops at 4.5% some goes as low as 2%.

All the same, it's a great place to be as majority of visitors end up buying one thing or the other.



Guys, you can key into Affiliate marketing and earn yourself some good $$$ .

Stop wasting your time on Adsense.

Jonathan:



Honestly, I don't understand the usefulness of this post.

You can't buy something on Amazon and have it shipped to Nigeria. Same with that scam site called EBAY.

Nigeria is not on their list. That's why Ali Express is bae. They can even ship your good to the jungle if you so wish to. Let those ones keep deceiving themselves that every potential Nigerian is a scammer. That's why Ali Express is bae. They can even ship your good to the jungle if you so wish to. Let those ones keep deceiving themselves that every potential Nigerian is a scammer. 3 Likes

kindklemz:

Good point Op.

But Amazon cookies is only for 24hours and not 90days as you mentioned.

I am an associate of Amazon and I love every minute of it though the commission has been slightly cut down recently. Only few products gives you up to 8%. Majority stops at 4.5% some goes as low as 2%.

All the same, it's a great place to be as majority of visitors end up buying one thing or the other.



Guys, you can key into Affiliate marketing and earn yourself some good $$$ .

Stop wasting your time on Adsense.

Boss show your how, let's talk on 07060404514. Boss show your how, let's talk on 07060404514.