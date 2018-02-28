₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by LifeDrama: 11:19am
The video shows a man in the morgue standing over the two corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri. Both are n*ked and the video shows the man handling the bodies whilst he talks to some companions off camera.
As to why they would do what they’re doing is already disturbing, but that they even took videos of the episode makes things 100 times worse.
We can’t show the video (obviously) but honestly this is disgusting and those involved must really be punished.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/28/playing-with-the-corpses-of-ebony-and-franky-kuri/
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by LifeDrama: 11:42am
lalasticlala
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by IamAirforce1: 11:49am
Hmm
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by LifeDrama: 11:50am
Photo of the man in the morgue below.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by josh123(m): 12:04pm
Like seriously?
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by amani63(m): 12:48pm
Ebony refuse him sex when she was alive
Man I no blame you at all,do your thing enjoy that bitch very well.
Man must survive and free some konjification
#SEXISFREE
Op if you can't show me the video take this thing out of here.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by nkwuocha: 12:48pm
Lord!
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by obinnajr(m): 12:48pm
EWU
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by modelmike7(m): 12:48pm
*QUOTE*
If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it,” another person is heard as saying. Moments after that, the same man was captured handling Ebony Reigns breasts and private part, until the one taking footage asked him to take off his hands just so he could film his preferred part.
*UNQUOTE*
People don't sha want this babe Soul to Rest IN PEACE.
From the Pastor that predicted she will die.
To the Ghanian Army arresting and sentencing the corpse of her friend.
To her mom going to meet the Babalawos for her daughter to come back to kill her killers.
To this Morgue attendant molesting her corpse again.
Babe, try to REST IN PEACE ASAP O.
You are more popular in death than when you were alive.
I heard/read about you the first time , the day you died.
RIP Pretty Girl.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by pwiz(m): 12:48pm
Tufiakwa... God forbid... Olohun maje
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by bobokeshington: 12:48pm
The guy be like "if I can't have her alive, then this one opportunity won't pass me by".
But Why?
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by talk2ekpa(m): 12:48pm
!!!
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by VanjoshIII(m): 12:49pm
Where the video?
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Firefire(m): 12:50pm
fake news
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by omooba969(m): 12:50pm
Ok
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Tjohnnay: 12:50pm
Ok
Wr d video
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Abeyjide: 12:50pm
eleyi gidigan
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by coalcoal1(m): 12:51pm
what do we call this one now? konji or what?
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Phelix01(m): 12:51pm
it's their life
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Joseunlimited(f): 12:51pm
The video OP or you're slapped by her ghost
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Dumdumfashion(f): 12:51pm
End time mortuary attendant. The thought of touching a dead body sends shivers through my body not to talk of ...............
Apostle must hear this.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by zicoraads(m): 12:51pm
Ghanaians
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Naughtytboy: 12:52pm
Naija guys go dey find the video now
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by NwaAmaikpe: 12:52pm
Gosh, so this man sampled those killer curves and wobbly butt.
I don't blame him,
If I were in his shoes, I'd do the same.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Josephjnr(m): 12:52pm
Hmm! Video or adonbi.......no be human being to see the video before? Waiting make am different if we see am.so I repeat, video or adonbi.....
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by jumpandpas(m): 12:52pm
OPC miscreants at work.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by castrol180(m): 12:52pm
Ghana, flatinoes and necrophilia part one...
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by Newpride(m): 12:52pm
The Mortuary attendant must be a zombie.
|Re: Mortuary Attendant Sexually Assaults Ebony Reigns Corpse, Caught On Video by iyke109(m): 12:53pm
I hate to open a page with hopes of viewing something and end up seeing nothing
