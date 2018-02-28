Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) (720 Views)

He wrote;



"As part of our efforts to conscientize the Nigerian people on the need to participate in the political process, the OurMumuDonDo Movement visited Gwagwalada Area of Abuja to carry out a sanitation exercise and also sensitize the people accordingly.

#GetYourPVC

#OurMumuDonDo"



We need move makers like these in Nigeria.



Not a generation of Snapchat and shaku shaku youths 2 Likes





OR OUR MUMU JUST BEGAN AFTER SNAKE AND MONKEY ARE NOW SWALLOWING MONEY OR OUR MUMU JUST BEGAN AFTER SNAKE AND MONKEY ARE NOW SWALLOWING MONEY 1 Like

Anything just to stay relevant

Nice work.. But BUBU na fool. Hin no care

Cleanliness is next to godliness

All na to stay relevant

Na now una MUMU started.

good work boys

I hope things can change.



If, with all these effortss... we still end up having the same ‘old recycled Buhari or Atiku’ government... our Mumu will still be doing

Seee them Seee them

Where is Deji Adeyanju?

This country tire me jare any small loop hole na to just port come here