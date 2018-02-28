₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian musician and leader of OurMumuDonDo movement, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has join #pickthatthrash campaign to clean up Nigeria.
He wrote;
"As part of our efforts to conscientize the Nigerian people on the need to participate in the political process, the OurMumuDonDo Movement visited Gwagwalada Area of Abuja to carry out a sanitation exercise and also sensitize the people accordingly.
#GetYourPVC
#OurMumuDonDo"
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Wesporting: 1:35pm
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 2:08pm
We need move makers like these in Nigeria.
Not a generation of Snapchat and shaku shaku youths
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by babseg(m): 2:08pm
OR OUR MUMU JUST BEGAN AFTER SNAKE AND MONKEY ARE NOW SWALLOWING MONEY
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by davibid: 2:08pm
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by holupisayor(f): 2:09pm
Anything just to stay relevant
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Kennyg101: 2:09pm
Nice work.. But BUBU na fool. Hin no care
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 2:09pm
Cleanliness is next to godliness
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Biggty(m): 2:09pm
All na to stay relevant
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 2:09pm
Na now una MUMU started.
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by asscb(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by ubaha101: 2:09pm
good work boys
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Venerable612(m): 2:10pm
I hope things can change.
If, with all these effortss... we still end up having the same ‘old recycled Buhari or Atiku’ government... our Mumu will still be doing
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by alasco1(m): 2:10pm
davibid:
Seee them
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 2:11pm
Where is Deji Adeyanju?
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Abiflexy01(m): 2:12pm
This country tire me jare any small loop hole na to just port come here
|Re: Charley Boy Leads 'Our Mumu Don Do Movement' To Clean Up Gwagwalada (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:13pm
Let him come to lagos to do this clean up. He go just run. Dem no de tell blind man say rain de fall.
The dirts in lagos alone will kill him
