|Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by LifeDrama: 7:06pm On Feb 28
Information reaching mandynews.com indicates that, a Lebanese businessman has been shoot dead by armed robbers during an attack .
According to an eye witness who happens to be his friend, withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area close to the Tema oil refinery when they were suddenly attacked by the robbers and they shot the sixty five year old man .
He was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.
They made away with an unspecified amount of money.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/28/armed-robbers-killed-lebanese/
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by heendrix(m): 7:12pm On Feb 28
65 years? you died a fulfilled man atleast you gave to the poor n the needy before dying
as for me ayam still looking for the graphics
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08pm On Feb 28
His next-of-kin will heave a sigh of relief that at least they did not steal his car.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Zikdik(m): 10:09pm On Feb 28
Man's inhumanity to his fellow man.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Dreamwaker(m): 10:09pm On Feb 28
His friend happened to be a witness by coincidence or planned?
Hmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by zico530(m): 10:09pm On Feb 28
Abi nija boys don dey pitch tent for Ghana? Too bad. RIP man.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by thornapple(f): 10:09pm On Feb 28
I'm still waiting for the graphic photos.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Rayhandrinni(m): 10:09pm On Feb 28
Lol
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by zinaunreal(m): 10:09pm On Feb 28
heendrix:youre sick in the skull
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by davibid: 10:10pm On Feb 28
H
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by symbianDON(m): 10:10pm On Feb 28
what a waste....Ghanaian armed robbers no get joy o...65yrs
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Sweetcollins: 10:11pm On Feb 28
Payback period
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by BlackAdam55(m): 10:11pm On Feb 28
so Ghana is a zoo
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Dube07: 10:12pm On Feb 28
It's a pity
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by hammer6F: 10:13pm On Feb 28
The investigation should start from his famil, community and friends before u start blaming anybody else.
It looked planned.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by marvin906(m): 10:13pm On Feb 28
why can't you just knock the guy out.. and collect the money. must you kill..
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by marvin906(m): 10:13pm On Feb 28
why can't you just knock the guy out.. and collect the money. must you kill..
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by Hadone(m): 10:13pm On Feb 28
IPOB again
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by bareal(m): 10:14pm On Feb 28
Bia OP, We don't care about what happens in Ghana, we get our own wàhálà for hia....
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by AnanseK(m): 10:14pm On Feb 28
Do they have developers in Ghana?
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by olamil34(m): 10:14pm On Feb 28
Ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by hidhrhis(m): 10:14pm On Feb 28
if they catch dis robbers now they will start telling stories of how a friend initiate him into robbery or how it was his first operation
why can't dey rob him without killing him
must dey kill in an operation
this is d main reason I support jungle justice:if u are caught with something that doesn't belong to u and u don't have any explanation on how u got it u shld be killed
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by King990: 10:14pm On Feb 28
Buhari you'll never go unpunished, have that at the back of your mind
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by JasonScolari: 10:16pm On Feb 28
Lebanese and Ghanian women ehn...
May his soul find rest.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by AtomElect: 10:17pm On Feb 28
Inside job
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by omoadeleye(m): 10:17pm On Feb 28
what a waste
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by vijumilk47(m): 10:18pm On Feb 28
Ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by churchee(m): 10:18pm On Feb 28
A Lebanese shot in Ghana, how does this affect Nigeria? Why should we know about this particular killing? Do you know how many Nigerians who get shot on daily basis down here in the North?
smh.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by millionboi2: 10:19pm On Feb 28
Wickedness
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by BolaAdeyemo: 10:19pm On Feb 28
i remember when one Uncle use to tell us that there are no thieves in Ghana that if you mistakenly left your Stuff outside you would meet them there the next day
Uncle take am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) by vioment: 10:20pm On Feb 28
BlackAdam55:
The whole of Africa especially black Africa is a zoo. Name one black African country that is well organized, developed/developing, and sane without outside of the continent help.
That's why we former animals have to change this zooish continent. As for that guy, RIP, I only wish he were deported.
