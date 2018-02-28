Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Kill Lebanese At Ghana Zenith Bank, Steal His N16M (Graphic Pics) (16903 Views)

According to an eye witness who happens to be his friend, withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area close to the Tema oil refinery when they were suddenly attacked by the robbers and they shot the sixty five year old man .



He was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.



They made away with an unspecified amount of money.



as for me ayam still looking for the graphics 65 years? you died a fulfilled man atleast you gave to the poor n the needy before dyingas for me ayam still looking for the graphics 16 Likes 2 Shares







His next-of-kin will heave a sigh of relief that at least they did not steal his car. His next-of-kin will heave a sigh of relief that at least they did not steal his car. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Man's inhumanity to his fellow man. 2 Likes

His friend happened to be a witness by coincidence or planned?



Hmm 2 Likes 1 Share

Abi nija boys don dey pitch tent for Ghana? Too bad. RIP man. 3 Likes 2 Shares

I'm still waiting for the graphic photos. 4 Likes

Lol

heendrix:

65 years? you died a fulfilled man atleast you gave to the poor n the needy before dying



as for me ayam still looking for the graphics youre sick in the skull youre sick in the skull 18 Likes 1 Share

H 1 Like

what a waste....Ghanaian armed robbers no get joy o...65yrs 1 Like

Payback period

so Ghana is a zoo

It's a pity

The investigation should start from his famil, community and friends before u start blaming anybody else.



It looked planned.

why can't you just knock the guy out.. and collect the money. must you kill..

why can't you just knock the guy out.. and collect the money. must you kill..

IPOB again

Bia OP, We don't care about what happens in Ghana, we get our own wàhálà for hia....

Do they have developers in Ghana? 2 Likes

Ok

if they catch dis robbers now they will start telling stories of how a friend initiate him into robbery or how it was his first operation

why can't dey rob him without killing him

must dey kill in an operation

this is d main reason I support jungle justice:if u are caught with something that doesn't belong to u and u don't have any explanation on how u got it u shld be killed 2 Likes

Buhari you'll never go unpunished, have that at the back of your mind

Lebanese and Ghanian women ehn...







May his soul find rest.

Inside job

what a waste

Ok

A Lebanese shot in Ghana, how does this affect Nigeria? Why should we know about this particular killing? Do you know how many Nigerians who get shot on daily basis down here in the North?





smh. 1 Like

Wickedness





i remember when one Uncle use to tell us that there are no thieves in Ghana that if you mistakenly left your Stuff outside you would meet them there the next day





Uncle take am i remember when one Uncle use to tell us that there are no thieves in Ghana that if you mistakenly left your Stuff outside you would meet them there the next dayUncle take am 8 Likes