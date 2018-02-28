Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent (26605 Views)

Amarachi Uyanne mononymously known as Amarachi is a young dancer, violinist and singer who came into the limelight after winning the premiere edition of the Airtel-sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent.

Winning the reality show at just eight years of age not only introduced Amarachi to our screens as a child dancer but also saw her becoming one of the youngest millionaires in the country after being awarded a cash prize of N10million.

After gaining substantial fame, Amarachi launched her music career with the release of Amarachi Dance which was well received by fans in Nigeria and beyond.





Following the success of her debut single, she went on to release other musical works such as Get Down, Te Quiero and Ova Sabi which featured indigenous artiste, Phyno.



It's been six years and little Amarachi is not so little anymore.





Here is what she looks like now;







She still wears her Willow Smith inspired signature hair sometimes.







Would you recognize her without being told?



http://ariketalks.blogspot.com.ng/2018/02/waybackwednesday-do-you-remember-this.html

All grown up 4 Likes



Omo o kii pe dagba 9 Likes

she don big

Baby growing.







The young shall grow. People are always beautiful as children

She's all cute now 6 Likes

Ahhh





Amarachi dance



She won simply because she was the youngest Amongst the Contenders,her violin Skills sucked very bad,she was going off key like Nobody's business,i cringed bad when i rewatched that finals lately



I wish her success in her endeavors. 2 Likes

Fyn geh... She as she fine any how

NwaAmaikpe:





Is that brezz or is my eye paining me?

I think your eyes are deceiving you cause those are onions... LOL! I think your eyes are deceiving you cause those are onions... LOL!

time will always count

amani63:

Emmanuella Is More Popular And Better 2 Likes

nuesednutlofa:

