₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,308 members, 4,109,661 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 March 2018 at 02:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent (26605 Views)
Police Arrest Ogbuji Grace Amarachi Who Accused Ominiaho Of Blackmail / Ogbuji Grace Amarachi Lesbian Video: Ominiaho Threatens To Leak Her Sextape / Linda Ikeji Tweeted On Mark Zuckerberg's Visit To Nigeria & Got This Reply (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by ariketalks: 8:09pm On Feb 28
Amarachi Uyanne mononymously known as Amarachi is a young dancer, violinist and singer who came into the limelight after winning the premiere edition of the Airtel-sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent.
Winning the reality show at just eight years of age not only introduced Amarachi to our screens as a child dancer but also saw her becoming one of the youngest millionaires in the country after being awarded a cash prize of N10million.
After gaining substantial fame, Amarachi launched her music career with the release of Amarachi Dance which was well received by fans in Nigeria and beyond.
Following the success of her debut single, she went on to release other musical works such as Get Down, Te Quiero and Ova Sabi which featured indigenous artiste, Phyno.
It's been six years and little Amarachi is not so little anymore.
Here is what she looks like now;
She still wears her Willow Smith inspired signature hair sometimes.
Would you recognize her without being told?
http://ariketalks.blogspot.com.ng/2018/02/waybackwednesday-do-you-remember-this.html
Lalasticlala
11 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by XXXwhistleblowe(m): 8:12pm On Feb 28
All grown up
4 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:19pm On Feb 28
cork loaded hoping to deploy.
NA JOKE OOOO00.
5 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by ariketalks: 8:35pm On Feb 28
TITOBIGZ:
Pedo
65 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by nuoladee: 9:04pm On Feb 28
Omo o kii pe dagba
9 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by BlackAdam55(m): 10:14pm On Feb 28
she don big
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by thornapple(f): 10:14pm On Feb 28
Baby growing.
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by NwaAmaikpe: 10:15pm On Feb 28
Is that brezz or is my eye paining me?
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by Fanatique: 10:15pm On Feb 28
The young shall grow. People are always beautiful as children
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by krissconnect(m): 10:15pm On Feb 28
She's all cute now
6 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by Taidi(m): 10:16pm On Feb 28
Ahhh
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by BolaAdeyemo: 10:16pm On Feb 28
Amarachi dance
She won simply because she was the youngest Amongst the Contenders,her violin Skills sucked very bad,she was going off key like Nobody's business,i cringed bad when i rewatched that finals lately
Kate Henshaw,take this for stealing that Position from the Poor dancer boy and giving it to this girl
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by akeentech(m): 10:16pm On Feb 28
Who has her parents contact?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by busky101(m): 10:17pm On Feb 28
Wawu.......oluwa go keep me alive until you grow finish, we ain't going nowhere
1 Like
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by vijumilk47(m): 10:17pm On Feb 28
Kj
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by OKUCHI11(m): 10:17pm On Feb 28
and it made front page...somebody help me flog the moderator....
2 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by King990: 10:18pm On Feb 28
She's Ripe to get bleeped
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by COOLDK(m): 10:18pm On Feb 28
TITOBIGZ:
Gun Cork loaded waiting to be fired!
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by janeIBfashion(f): 10:19pm On Feb 28
Has your TAILOR ever disappointed you?
Do you think his/her price is outrageous?
Try a new fashion designer today
best fashion experience
best price you can trust
Try us at JANE FASHION DESIGNER AND BOUTIQUE IBEJU LEKKI
At JANE FASHION HOUSE the style is the difference and the difference is in the style
Our office is at yemsolat petrol station Epe Expressway ibeju lekki lagos
We offer home/office services for client on island (we come take your measurement and deliver when ready) call Janet on 08060304890 or Tunde on 08060304893
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by amani63(m): 10:19pm On Feb 28
Too much sex is bad
See little girl I know Way no have breast six years down the line take a look at her breast.
Who knows what will become of her 6 years after
Now somebody will try to quote me and say is age
Age because she is now seeing her period
I spit on Nigerians
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by emedy(m): 10:19pm On Feb 28
I wish her success in her endeavors.
2 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:19pm On Feb 28
Fyn geh... She as she fine any how
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by christejames(m): 10:19pm On Feb 28
NwaAmaikpe:
I think your eyes are deceiving you cause those are onions... LOL!
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by muhammed50(m): 10:20pm On Feb 28
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by usmandaddy(m): 10:20pm On Feb 28
time will always count
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:21pm On Feb 28
amani63:
will you shut up
10 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by mespusinglez: 10:21pm On Feb 28
Emmanuella Is More Popular And Better
2 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by Diso60090(m): 10:21pm On Feb 28
nuesednutlofa:
First to strike
Well done hegoat
1 Like
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by NIJJAking(m): 10:21pm On Feb 28
REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise dont gamble with your eternity
2 Likes
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by Jochabed(f): 10:21pm On Feb 28
She kinda looks like Adesua.
|Re: Amarachi Uyanne: 6 Years After Winning Airtel-Sponsored Nigeria's Got Talent by TechPanda(m): 10:22pm On Feb 28
EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense / Ese Eriata Cautions Boys Who Try To Date Women They Cannot Afford / Tiwa Savage Stuns On The Cover Of Voodoo Magazine
Viewing this topic: martinnnaemeka9(m), ThatFairGuy(m), tribeD, nuland(m), Moso(m), bencarson007(m), knick(m), Miraculous16, paulrhoda6(f), germainediva(f), essentialB(f), etosly, james9932 and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 47