|Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Mandynews(f): 9:54pm On Feb 28
As shared by Twitter user, Cynthia "They came to pack up the bikes in the area by shooting up tear gas at the guys. Who got upset and decided to fight back"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMBy3oiDngg&feature=youtu.be
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/28/bike-riders-beat-policeman-who-fell/
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm On Feb 28
The policemen should have defended themselves.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by micfoley: 10:19pm On Feb 28
Hmmm
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:21pm On Feb 28
I WOULD RATHER SAVE A CRIMINAL FROM JUNGLE JUSTICE
THAN GIVING A THIRSTY NIGERIA POLICEMAN WATER
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by femolacqua(m): 10:26pm On Feb 28
See as they pick race.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by thesicilian: 10:27pm On Feb 28
Animals in uniform
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by akeentech(m): 10:28pm On Feb 28
thesicilian:Inside the Zoo abi?
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Megatrix: 10:28pm On Feb 28
Those guys took serious risk. The policeman had a rifle with him, he could have shot them and claimed self defence
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by xcolanto(m): 10:29pm On Feb 28
Very good! Anarchy has become the order of the day. When the head is rotten, the whole body smells.
Yeye goofment.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:29pm On Feb 28
chai...Buhari regime sef
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Manzip(m): 10:30pm On Feb 28
NPF are criminals on uniform
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Masama: 10:30pm On Feb 28
See as the cowardly policemen dey run like usain bolt
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by koolaid87: 10:30pm On Feb 28
Zoo
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by swagagolic01(m): 10:31pm On Feb 28
Nothing works anymore in this country
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by heendrix(m): 10:31pm On Feb 28
fake this video came out in a movie I watched last night
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by maasoap(m): 10:31pm On Feb 28
Megatrix:And they could have killed him after the shooting.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by diportivo: 10:33pm On Feb 28
Megatrix:
exactly
to make it more interesting,the Lagos traffic law is in full effect
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by iKnowevents(m): 10:35pm On Feb 28
Hunter don turn bushmeat
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by cardoctor(m): 10:39pm On Feb 28
Na wah o
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by youngsahito(m): 10:40pm On Feb 28
I won't blame the police rather, I will blame useless ambode for making the law that will clear food out of people mouth.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by iliyande(m): 10:40pm On Feb 28
maasoap:
Stop it bro, it is a high risk... Don't encourage attacks on armed security personnel.
In this situation, the police man can shot in self defense.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by jaxxy(m): 10:41pm On Feb 28
Dats an officer of the law
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by fSociety: 10:42pm On Feb 28
Nigeria is a game reserve
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Chrisbeks: 10:47pm On Feb 28
Shithole country
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by elgramz: 10:49pm On Feb 28
Zoogerians!! Spits
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by Vinstel: 10:50pm On Feb 28
Animal farm of a country
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by bobbyruffy(m): 10:51pm On Feb 28
Mandynews:view from Rossy Onion
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by davillian(m): 10:56pm On Feb 28
Give the Nigerian police chance and they will take chances.
LASG stopped bikes from using the xpress but anytime hunger wire this criminals in black they enter street and begin to steal bikes.
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by ELgordo(m): 11:05pm On Feb 28
Ovoko!
|Re: Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) by maasoap(m): 11:06pm On Feb 28
Megatrix:
maasoap:
iliyande:You meant that my post appeared to you like I was encouraging attacks on armed security personnel? No.
The person I quoted said that the policeman could have fired shots in self defence. I agreed with him. But do you actually know why that policeman didn't fire? He made the best choice by not firing because he was already left behind. There was no way he would kill some of the mobs and get out of that place alive.
Now, how did my post look like encouraging attacks on armed security personnel when it was simply my observation?
