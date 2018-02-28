Hunter don turn bushmeat One Stop Shop for everything EVENT in the Southeast of Nigeria. With us handling your event, seamless success is assured. We take care of everything from A-Z. No matter your budget, we offer you the best of services. +2348165287276

Megatrix:

Those guys took serious risk. The policeman had a rifle with him, he could have shot them and claimed self defence

maasoap:



And they could have killed him after the shooting.

iliyande:



Stop it bro, it is a high risk... Don't encourage attacks on armed security personnel.

In this situation, the police man can shot in self defense. You meant that my post appeared to you like I was encouraging attacks on armed security personnel? No.

The person I quoted said that the policeman could have fired shots in self defence. I agreed with him. But do you actually know why that policeman didn't fire? He made the best choice by not firing because he was already left behind. There was no way he would kill some of the mobs and get out of that place alive.

Now, how did my post look like encouraging attacks on armed security personnel when it was simply my observation? You meant that my post appeared to you like I was encouraging attacks on armed security personnel? No.The person I quoted said that the policeman could have fired shots in self defence. I agreed with him. But do you actually know why that policeman didn't fire? He made the best choice by not firing because he was already left behind. There was no way he would kill some of the mobs and get out of that place alive.Now, how did my post look like encouraging attacks on armed security personnel when it was simply my observation?