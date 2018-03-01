₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Mandynews(f): 12:01pm On Mar 01
A basic school teacher whose heroics went viral after images of him teaching ICT on a board went viral has received the attention of Microsoft.
Owura Kwadwo shared images of himself on his Facebook page weeks ago teaching students how to identify basic elements on a computer monitor without actual resources.
He resorted to the drawing board to teach pupils in his class how to use a computer.
The ICT teacher sketched an average Microsoft Word document on the chalkboard with the parts of the window labelled, enabling the students to get a fair idea of the various parts of a typical Word document.
His commitment to teach and determination to make his pupils comprehend the subject gained attention of some people on social media who made pleas for him to get support.
An entrepreneur on Twitter Rebecca Enonchong @africatechie appealed to Microsoft Africa to assist the teacher with resources and build his capacity to motivate him keep on with his task.
This appeal was warmly welcomed by the Microsoft Africa team who responded to her tweet by emphasising that "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on"
This gesture has been lauded by many on social media.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/01/microsoft-to-support-man-who-drew-computer/
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by sexybbstar(f): 12:02pm On Mar 01
Wow.. That's impressive.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by olayinex(m): 12:09pm On Mar 01
Waooo, bless nd talented, may God bless ur hustle
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by femolacqua(m): 12:24pm On Mar 01
Well done.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 12:39pm On Mar 01
These are countries and people who have sense.That is why people like Bill gates prosper because they help others to succeed good one from Microsoft.If Na the billionaires when dey for naija they won't even care.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Flexherbal(m): 1:49pm On Mar 01
E day don break !
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by jerryunit48: 12:04am
Power of internet should never be underestimated
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by sholay2011(m): 12:04am
Wow
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by constance500: 12:04am
Congratulations
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by CharlesJok3r: 12:05am
Nice one from Microsoft.
But how come was he able to draw a that detailed msword on a blackboard without looking at a computer or a graphics diagram
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by mrkings84(m): 12:06am
Good job @ nl. Update us wen he is supported!
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Yankee101: 12:06am
Your gift will make a way for you....but you must use it first
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Ellabae(f): 12:07am
Nice drawing
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by GENT95(m): 12:07am
May,God bless ur hustle bro
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by massinola(m): 12:08am
This issue what Buhari the certificateless Herder wants to deny us in this country. Power of the social media. We die put. Bubu no fit
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Trustisaburden: 12:09am
Amazingly impressive!
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by zinaunreal(m): 12:09am
It seems he wants to cry
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by BafanaBafana: 12:10am
Oh Africa
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by BafanaBafana: 12:11am
massinola:
When did Buhari say you shouldn't use social media again?
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by OrestesDante(m): 12:15am
☣ ☠
∆ God buttered his bread. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by dust88: 12:17am
This is the best new I have seen in nairaland since 3years
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by Josephjnr(m): 12:19am
Hmmm! If God wan bless you u no need to do too much.. Some people don draw the one wen pass like this yet God no even see their missed call talk more of picking the call.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by FrenchWay: 12:20am
Such a shame!
Africans always been helped by dirty white supremacists
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by olatade(m): 12:30am
GOD has picked his call, thanks to social media
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by GreatOlu1: 12:31am
Great
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by TheSuperNerd(m): 12:32am
Kudos to this beautiful mind. 'Happy his selfless dedication to impacting actual IT bascis knowledge despite not having the actual resources is being rewarded.
Indeed when you make the best of the worst you have and persist all you can with it, there is the high likelihood of you emerging a champ.
Congrats Mr Owura Kwadwo.... You deserve this. Such sweat and beautiful passion to impact knowledge in the face of limited resources is truly inspirational..... He belongs to the class of awesome individuals with strong passion to pursue their dreams... He belongs to Team Awesome...
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by flyca: 12:36am
A foreign company is identifying with him, will support him and celebrate him. They even called him a hero already.
Yet, his government would not give a damn!
Dark continent.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by sweetilicious(f): 12:45am
I call it GRACE
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by skyme(m): 12:49am
It really good to be good.
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by nodoku: 12:49am
ok
|Re: Microsoft To Support Owura Kwadwo Who Drew Computer On Blackboard To Teach ICT by ogorwyne(f): 12:50am
Yessss! When I saw this on FP the other day I was too lazy to type. Here's a teacher that needs recognition. I'm glad.
