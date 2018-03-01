



Owura Kwadwo shared images of himself on his Facebook page weeks ago teaching students how to identify basic elements on a computer monitor without actual resources.



He resorted to the drawing board to teach pupils in his class how to use a computer.



The ICT teacher sketched an average Microsoft Word document on the chalkboard with the parts of the window labelled, enabling the students to get a fair idea of the various parts of a typical Word document.



His commitment to teach and determination to make his pupils comprehend the subject gained attention of some people on social media who made pleas for him to get support.



An entrepreneur on Twitter Rebecca Enonchong @africatechie appealed to Microsoft Africa to assist the teacher with resources and build his capacity to motivate him keep on with his task.



This appeal was warmly welcomed by the Microsoft Africa team who responded to her tweet by emphasising that "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on"



This gesture has been lauded by many on social media.



