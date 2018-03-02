₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by AutoJoshNG: 2:50pm On Mar 01
For me, one city in which you’ll find the most weird names of places in Nigeria is Abeokuta. I am always puzzled anytime I visit that place. I couldn’t help it when I heard a bus stop called Iyana Mortuary (Road To Mortuary). Who would even get down at Iyana Mortuary especially at night..
Let’s quickly take a look at places with weird and funny names in Nigeria. These are the ones I know so don't forget to add yours.
1. Alalubosa (Ibadan): Someone that sells onions
2. Odongunyan (Ikorodu): Mortar is pounding yam
3. Adigbe (Abeokuta): Someone that blocks faeces
4. Tabon-Tabon (Agege): Shoot gun - Shoot gun
5. Oniparaga (Ondo): Alcoholic herbal mixture seller
6. Ogijo (Ogun State): Burnt pap
7. Killer (Ejigbo, Lagos): As the name implies
8. Kukuruku (Edo): You won’t even need an alarm clock to wake you up
9. Ogolonto (Ikorodu): What does that even mean?
10. Oshokoshoko (Kogi)
11. Ojuelegba (Lagos): The eye of the owner of the cane
12. Okokomaiko (Lagos)
13. Nyanya (Abuja Suburb in Nasarawa): Just imagine how people spoil their mouth when pronouncing the name.
If you want to look for trouble now, just propose a name change to any of these communities. They will take their time to school you about their heritage with vexation. Which of these names do you dread the most?
There are still many more names so don’t forget to add yours in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/x-places-funny-names-nigeria-add/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by emijo(m): 2:54pm On Mar 01
Not funny joor
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by mastar111(m): 2:56pm On Mar 01
oniparaga. very funny
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by sexybbstar(f): 2:57pm On Mar 01
(1) Alagbado... Owner of corns
(2) Onipaanu.. Owner of the roof
(3) Olomilagbala... One with water at his backyard
(4) Omieran atijo ... Old meat's water
(5) Oke omiru... The top of Locust beans water
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Loyalblak007(f): 2:58pm On Mar 01
"Burnt pap"
3 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by johnwizey: 3:08pm On Mar 01
-Oke yeke...tf dat means
-Iyana iba......malaria street
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Premiumwriter: 3:09pm On Mar 01
Underbridge
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by tayebest(m): 3:09pm On Mar 01
My concern is that, Every state (or at times local government) has a place called "Sabo" which are predominant by the Northerners!
4 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by martins911: 11:58pm On Mar 01
agbaje
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by XXLDICK(m): 11:58pm On Mar 01
otueke. Igbos will understand
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Bishopp007: 11:59pm On Mar 01
California U.s - Zzyzx road
Carbondale U.S - No Name Road
Pennsylvania - Cowsh1t Lane
Ontario Canada - Harry D1ck Road
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by drdrei09: 12:00am
Ojuelegba.... The eye of the owner of cane
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Mcfiltermouth: 12:01am
IGBOgene....that's the first town in bayelsa state
AZIKORO
SWALI
KPANSIA
OPOLO
All these r in BAYELSA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Ebaony(m): 12:02am
Igberigbe - ikorodu
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by tosinjay(m): 12:02am
Apongbon, Lagos Island
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by tosinjay(m): 12:03am
Ebaony:That's partly my area, got famz dere, it's called Gberigbe nt igberigbe.
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Esseite: 12:05am
Gbogije - lekki epe
Obiagu - Enugu
Gwagwalada - Abuja
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by timilehin95(m): 12:05am
DAURA
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Ttipsy(m): 12:08am
what's the essence of these
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by OrestesDante(m): 12:08am
sexybbstar:
☣ ☠
∆ Isokun, Isale General ati Idasa nko? ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Badirukehinde(m): 12:10am
Nwaniba, Uyo
Nsukara, Uyo (it's Ibibio but means shifting Akara In Yoruba)
Magbon, Badagry (Don't pour it)
Igbo Elerin, Lagos (Elephant Bush)
Maza Maza, Lagos
Asuntan, Uyo (meaning 'shift finish' in Yoruba)
Ika, Uyo (A village in Uyo, but means wickedness in yoruba)
Mowe, Ogun state (I wave it)
Moboluwaduro, Badagry (I stand with God)
I write, edit, design and proof read.
Get my book of poetry via
https://okadabooks.com/book/about/i_know_why_your_mother_cries/14808
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by orbij: 12:10am
Toto ( Nasarawa State)
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by konfused: 12:12am
Akwusialuwaogu ( stop there and start fighting)..........Aba just beside CPS St Micheal Road
5 Likes
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by gustav25: 12:12am
Not entertaining a thread this is
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by mediocre(m): 12:14am
Onikpan
Cement
Agindingbi sounds somehow in the mouth too
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by caslord(m): 12:15am
Okomalu (Ilorin) - Peniis of cow
Ijoka (Akure)- Church of the wicked
Adie owe ( Ogun) - Fowl did not bath
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by uglodoh(f): 12:18am
konfused:
Funny
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by darasimih104(m): 12:26am
bokunsoro-folo spirit tlk
iyana mortuary-abeokuta
ijagun-ijebu-ode
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Xinzu: 12:27am
I saw this one on FP few weeks ago: ONITOTO
1 Like
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Qaisar1: 12:28am
Jesus Christ street (Upper Sokponba, Benin City) - A den of thieves and dreaded cultists
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by Adesiji77: 12:30am
|Re: 13 Places With Funny Names In Nigeria. Add Yours by britiko: 12:30am
IYana mortuary- mortuary bustop. Most drivers will say "a ko yi gba be"-meaning not my route
Panseke- meaning cane
All in Abeokuta.
1 Like
