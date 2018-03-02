₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,055 members, 4,112,569 topics. Date: Friday, 02 March 2018 at 02:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned (11977 Views)
Ezzy Of Planet TV Slams Tekno For Being Rude, Says "Wizkid's Manager Was Right" / Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video / Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by jiblotech2: 8:35am
A Nigerian model and video vixen has taken to social media to call out Nigerian musician Tekno for allegedly refusing to work with her because of her dark skin.
In her post on social media, she revealed that he rejected her from being the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot and rather opted for another model who had a lighter skin tone than her to do the closeup shots with him.
Read her post in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com/nigerian-actor-model-calls-tekno-rejecting-due-dark-skin-tone/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfyoA79hiou/?hl=en
11 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by NeeKlaus: 8:43am
Dark, pretty women are bae. I said the "fine ones" o.
I need that ebony skin with caramel topping.
BTW, the attention whöre below me is calling somebody an attention seeker?! What will I not see?!
19 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by IamAirforce1: 8:46am
You dey blast Tekno and at the same time dey praise Wizkid
Aren't you attention seeker ?
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by TaioSpencer: 9:01am
I see what she there...sharp geh.
3 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by ajokebelle(f): 9:16am
Imagine
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by LesbianBoy(m): 10:13am
Babe he rejected you because you wowo and not because of your dark skin
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by mosesjames: 10:20am
black is bae
3 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by LesbianBoy(m): 10:20am
Meanwhile....she should shut up. I am sure she has rejected some guys that have come to 'toast' her probably because the guys were not cute or rich enough for her
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Masama: 10:49am
Madam make I tell you true, you ugly, even me no go fit use you for my video
6 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by IHate9jerianss: 10:54am
Mtscheww...women & their never-ending insecurities.
If the issue /"problem" isn't their skintone,it is their weight,if it isn't the shape/size of their bum,it is the size/shape of their boobs,if it isn't their height,it is the texture/length of their hair & so on & so forth.
Then they will turn around & blame men for their insecurities & men always look at them like..."What?"
Wetin concern us?
19 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by GossipGirl1(f): 11:15am
Yen yen yen yen
All this rants is just for wizkid to notice you...
15 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Mandrake007(m): 11:28am
most of these black girls be lowkey looking like men in drag won't trust dem until I see them unclad,nice one tekno
13 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Ayodejioak(m): 1:07pm
Who is Quinbee?
Maybe her problem isn't skin toning...
Maybe it's education
Atleast, she gets to spell her name right with the latter
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by NaijaFutbol: 1:08pm
Na so
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Asowari(m): 1:09pm
u sure say na about ur skin or about ur face
6 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by slimfit1(m): 1:10pm
Don't worry about it you don't deserve to be in his useless video anyway don't bleach because of him he has no class.
2 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by MrMystrO(m): 1:10pm
LesbianBoy:
But that girl is cute na come on!
8 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by pcguru1(m): 1:11pm
That's what happens when you rely on beauty than Intelligence. Besides its known that light skinned ladies in videos gain more attraction as it serves the beauty product industry, its all a game of creating a standard that generates profit, you can't sell makeup to someone comfortable in their own skin. :p
5 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by sanchezJ(f): 1:12pm
Black is beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Ekiseme(m): 1:13pm
IamAirforce1:na you dey call person attention seeker?
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by DonPiiko: 1:13pm
Come to my bedroom I won't reject you
7 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Donopsiano(m): 1:13pm
no sir, thats what we call 'balancing the equation'
IamAirforce1:
1 Like
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Gangster1ms: 1:13pm
Goan bleach! Too black.. not everyone like black ladies yo! Each man got his specs.. like u don't reject guys too for one thing or the other. #PainedBitch
2 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by talk2saintify(m): 1:15pm
Foolish Girl tagging Instablog
2 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by Himmler: 1:15pm
If dem dey look for video vixen and models, this baboon too go come out.......mtcheeew
4 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by anayolity: 1:15pm
Contact Airforce1 he is about to shoot his video
2 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by sisisioge: 1:16pm
Bet she is clearly hpt nau! Techno! With that your straight head, you sef dey discriminate. Ndi iranu.
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 1:16pm
she has uneven skin coloration
4 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by stevecantrell: 1:16pm
baby your skin is bae....but thing is.. im not sure youre a girl.
1 Like
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by phreakabit(m): 1:17pm
So she just had to bring up Wizkid in this issue that completely has nothing to do with him?
Sister go and tell the people that sent you, they need better PR to bring down Tekno.
Bloody Olaniyi.
3 Likes
|Re: Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned by jaxxy(m): 1:17pm
IamAirforce1:
Tekno like fine gals Bt wizzy like wowo gal dats why. Tekno na bad guy.
2 Likes
Gues Who?celebrities In Their Childhood. / Revealed!: Why 9ice's Marriage Crashed / Dare Art-Alade Getting Married
Viewing this topic: priceaction, onyebu57(m), Domwiz4all(m), sucreblazing(m), Karmatyra(f), Chichilas, robonski15(m), MrHim(m), mekd, dammyteli45(m), nwanjilove(m), PissedOffWeed(m), Twista0(m), nemelu123(m), Mandrake007(m), omenpetrol, TIKAMBABA1(m), sotyuzono(m), mizzy2016(f), uzobiz, Mexky, lonngmann(m), ye2hundhey(f), Hadeyeancah(m), chiberry123(f), chidekings(m), lopeye(m), Finest6, IBOGIRL1, Inquisitor97(m), AwwalR(m), olamisamueloi, chaberry(m), femijunior4, SlickRob(m), VivyGift(f), ijobafargo69(m), dominique(f), mcfestgee, karlnyeno, walex08(m), MostRanking(m), JerryJude(m), Mubarak55, goodyvin02(m), bedane, Lorax(f) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8