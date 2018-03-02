Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Quinbeee Debbie Slams Tekno For Rejecting Her For Being Dark Skinned (11977 Views)

In her post on social media, she revealed that he rejected her from being the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot and rather opted for another model who had a lighter skin tone than her to do the closeup shots with him.



Read her post in the link below;



https://www.e4unaija.com/nigerian-actor-model-calls-tekno-rejecting-due-dark-skin-tone/



I had the worst experience today as a darkskin model, I woke up at 4am, got to Oregun on the mainland at 8am, and waited for the director @paul_gambit whom i respect a lot. Anyways to cut the story short, after all my stress, Tekno arrived on set, it was time to shoot with him. Tekno refused to use me as the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot cause i’m dark skin. Later he settled for me doing the full shots so a light skin model can do the closeup shots with him. But i walked out on him and his set. Dark skin women are beautiful and precious, we don’t settle for less and we don’t get to be an option, we are the option. Black girls please love your skin and never feel bad about rejection, If a Tekno rejects you, Look up to a Wizkid, Wizkid inspires me everyday to love my skin with his videos and how much he appreciates black women...



I need that ebony skin with caramel topping.





BTW, the attention whöre below me is calling somebody an attention seeker?! What will I not see?! Dark, pretty women are bae. I said the "fine ones" o.I need that ebony skin with caramel topping.BTW, the attention whöre below me is calling somebody an attention seeker?! What will I not see?! 19 Likes

You dey blast Tekno and at the same time dey praise Wizkid



Aren't you attention seeker ? 32 Likes 2 Shares

I see what she there...sharp geh. 3 Likes

Imagine

Babe he rejected you because you wowo and not because of your dark skin 22 Likes 1 Share

black is bae 3 Likes

Meanwhile....she should shut up. I am sure she has rejected some guys that have come to 'toast' her probably because the guys were not cute or rich enough for her 64 Likes 2 Shares

Madam make I tell you true, you ugly, even me no go fit use you for my video 6 Likes

Mtscheww...women & their never-ending insecurities.

If the issue /"problem" isn't their skintone,it is their weight,if it isn't the shape/size of their bum,it is the size/shape of their boobs,if it isn't their height,it is the texture/length of their hair & so on & so forth.

Then they will turn around & blame men for their insecurities & men always look at them like..."What?"

Wetin concern us? 19 Likes

Yen yen yen yen

All this rants is just for wizkid to notice you... 15 Likes

most of these black girls be lowkey looking like men in drag won't trust dem until I see them unclad,nice one tekno 13 Likes

Who is Quinbee?

Maybe her problem isn't skin toning...



Maybe it's education



Atleast, she gets to spell her name right with the latter

Na so

u sure say na about ur skin or about ur face 6 Likes

Don't worry about it you don't deserve to be in his useless video anyway don't bleach because of him he has no class. 2 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Babe he rejected you because you wowo and not because of your dark skin

But that girl is cute na come on! But that girl is cute na come on! 8 Likes

That's what happens when you rely on beauty than Intelligence. Besides its known that light skinned ladies in videos gain more attraction as it serves the beauty product industry, its all a game of creating a standard that generates profit, you can't sell makeup to someone comfortable in their own skin. :p 5 Likes

Black is beautiful. 1 Like

IamAirforce1:

You dey blast Tekno and at the same time dey praise Wizkid



Aren't you attention seeker ? na you dey call person attention seeker? na you dey call person attention seeker? 19 Likes 5 Shares

Come to my bedroom I won't reject you 7 Likes

IamAirforce1:

You dey blast Tekno and at the same time dey praise Wizkid



Aren't you attention seeker ? no sir, thats what we call 'balancing the equation' 1 Like

Goan bleach! Too black.. not everyone like black ladies yo! Each man got his specs.. like u don't reject guys too for one thing or the other. #PainedBitch 2 Likes

Foolish Girl tagging Instablog 2 Likes

If dem dey look for video vixen and models, this baboon too go come out.......mtcheeew 4 Likes

Contact Airforce1 he is about to shoot his video 2 Likes





Bet she is clearly hpt nau! Techno! With that your straight head, you sef dey discriminate. Ndi iranu. Bet she is clearly hpt nau! Techno! With that your straight head, you sef dey discriminate. Ndi iranu.

she has uneven skin coloration 4 Likes

baby your skin is bae....but thing is.. im not sure youre a girl. 1 Like

So she just had to bring up Wizkid in this issue that completely has nothing to do with him?

Sister go and tell the people that sent you, they need better PR to bring down Tekno.

Bloody Olaniyi. 3 Likes