Most amazing thing I have learned today.



MAGA - you know, like Make America Great Again - is in Nigerian parlance a word that means easily fooled idiot.



So, hey there all you MAGA folks - Nigeria knew what you were long before the rest of us did.



Nigeria this, Nigeria that







Abeg make una no go make Trump vex. I never collect my own 2 years visa yet.



Have Lai Mohammed heard this?





Maga don pay,

shout alleluia oohhh,

Any American who falls prey to my maga trap,i must suck him or her dry

na wa oooooo......who come be this maga wey dey yan

Lol, Dem just dey soji! Una never know anything

Boyz go still maga this wan, notin dey happen







Or he is trying to politicise the meaning of Maga





chai, naija all the way. All of dem Maga

So?







Poor nairaland



Softwork.





They thought it was Russia meddling with them elections



Na compliment

This is the most stupid white idiot I have ever see in my life



Make we exchange president



Let me see if America will not enter Recession in the next 24hrs under the leadership of Buhari



MAGA

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh wetin be dis one again

MAGA don pay.

Just like the MAGA we have for presido