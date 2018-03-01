₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Muckross1122(m): 10:15am
A popular American author @Kurteichenwald has taken to his twitter page to blast the Americans who voted for the United state president "Donald Trump" after learning the meaning of what "Maga" (Make America Great Again) slogan the USA president uses to what it means in Nigeria.
He Wrote:
Most amazing thing I have learned today.
MAGA - you know, like Make America Great Again - is in Nigerian parlance a word that means easily fooled idiot.
So, hey there all you MAGA folks - Nigeria knew what you were long before the rest of us did.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/a-white-man-blast-americans-after.html
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by ABJDOT(m): 10:18am
lol
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by izzou(m): 10:21am
Nigeria this, Nigeria that
Abeg make una no go make Trump vex. I never collect my own 2 years visa yet.
Abeg
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by StarBukola(f): 10:21am
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by oloriooko(m): 10:23am
9ja making waves again as our vocab going international
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by AnodaIT(m): 10:24am
Have Lai Mohammed heard this?
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Evablizin(f): 10:31am
Maga don pay,
shout alleluia oohhh,
alleluia,alleluia,owo,too much money,singing
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by princechurchill(m): 10:47am
Inyanga dey sleep shakara dey wake am up,abeg tell that man MAGA means Make America Great Again in Nigeria dictionary i need my visa o
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by krissconnect(m): 10:54am
Any American who falls prey to my maga trap,i must suck him or her dry
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Mindfulness: 11:10am
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Olifiz(m): 11:43am
Make America Great Again don pay
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by nairalanduseles: 1:38pm
na wa oooooo......who come be this maga wey dey yan
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Spar7tan(m): 1:38pm
Lol, Dem just dey soji! Una never know anything
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by gabazin080(m): 1:38pm
n
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Hexilon: 1:38pm
Mtcheeeeew..
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Awumen1313: 1:38pm
Boyz go still maga this wan, notin dey happen
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by NaijaMutant(f): 1:39pm
He still doesn't completely understand the meaning of Maga.
Or he is trying to politicise the meaning of Maga
Nigerian version of Maga is strictly financial
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by obajoey(m): 1:39pm
chai, naija all the way. All of dem Maga
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by MrImole(m): 1:39pm
So?
Poor nairaland
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by buffalowings4: 1:39pm
It's our work o
Softwork.
They thought it was Russia meddling with them elections
Not knowing we Nigerians are on another astral plane- the upside down
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Franzinni: 1:39pm
Na compliment
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by amani63(m): 1:39pm
This is the most stupid white idiot I have ever see in my life
Make we exchange president
Let me see if America will not enter Recession in the next 24hrs under the leadership of Buhari
I am talking of only recession what of Cowboys killing or even ISIS kidnapping Florida high school student.
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by phayvoursky(m): 1:40pm
@ livebynite. THIS HASN'T REDUCED THE PRICE OF GARRI STILL
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Juani: 1:40pm
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by stefanweeks: 1:40pm
MAGA
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by tooth4tooth: 1:40pm
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Nukilia: 1:41pm
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh wetin be dis one again
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by MrImole(m): 1:41pm
APC go soon claim this as an achievement.
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by mizchoc(f): 1:41pm
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by KrystosCJ(m): 1:41pm
MAGA don pay.
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by awa(m): 1:41pm
Just like the MAGA we have for presido
|Re: A White Man Learns The Meaning Of "Maga" In Nigeria, Blasts Americans by Alphasoar(m): 1:43pm
APC through talku talku person weh now claim this one too as a feat for the Buhari govt.
SMH in advance
