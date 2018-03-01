₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by zoba88: 8:49pm On Mar 02
Human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye took to Facebook to share the story of a brother in-law who injured a man who tried to intervene while trying to injure his brother's wife.
What is this world turning into?See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-how-man-brutalise-man-who-prevented.html?m=1
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by immortalcrown(m): 8:50pm On Mar 02
Animals and some humans have exchanged brains.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Ahmed0336(m): 8:55pm On Mar 02
To Interfere for people matter these days get as e be. D other day na so one man for my area go try stop father from beating him child next thing the father cut him head with d cutlass d man died instantly. D boy papa dey prison now him dey claim say he is mentally unstable
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by OboOlora(f): 9:34pm On Mar 02
Hopefully that sh*t gets infected with tetanus and then it’s amputated. Next time, learn to mind your business!
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by otabuko(m): 9:35pm On Mar 02
Everybody is just frustrated, God please save mankind!
Send him back to Daura! Buhari
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by pato51: 9:35pm On Mar 02
lol
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by visijo(m): 9:35pm On Mar 02
actor and boss
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Benz4pimp(m): 9:35pm On Mar 02
Nigerians are going crazy by the day
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by drey076(m): 9:36pm On Mar 02
Maybe the man wants to test the sharpness of the cutlas
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Phelix01(m): 9:37pm On Mar 02
Aiye mi temi bami.... sowie brother
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Pepsi101: 9:38pm On Mar 02
All those people saying he should have been minding his business, I hope you'll say the same thing when some miscreants are attacking you and you run to people to help you?
Sorry Man.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by 9jagobetta: 9:38pm On Mar 02
No be small thing oo
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by ElNero(m): 9:38pm On Mar 02
E b like this nyt is all about cutlass cutting news...
The cutlass users can mk a lot from wood felling than human cutting.
Lemme come and be going
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Activeman391(m): 9:38pm On Mar 02
Terrible world we are living in
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by dexterush(f): 9:38pm On Mar 02
End time brother inlaw
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by ekensi01(m): 9:38pm On Mar 02
Minding your business is good but atleast moving for public help could have been better.
Maybe her crime was really big to that extend.
She is the fault all the way
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:38pm On Mar 02
You don't meddle into matter wey dem no call you
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by affable4(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
Nonsense! Some people know where to display their madness. Definitely not around me. I go cut your arm and claim self defence.
Nonsense and buhari!
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by fatymore(f): 9:39pm On Mar 02
All these danfo drivers and conductors will not make heaven.. Any simple traffic.. Exorbitant price ni... Oshodi to Agege 500 naira.. Kilode....
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by ZombieBuster: 9:39pm On Mar 02
This is all Buhari handwork
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by elvischukie(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
the guy trying to help isn't a bad idea but sometimes u gat to learn to mind your own business.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by dickhead01(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by SirLakes: 9:39pm On Mar 02
2 ishan suppose Don cut lai that
Ishan Meji ti cut, ija sese bere
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by Thisis2raw(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
A lot of Nigerians are depressed
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by princeking2(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
Nigeria has lost its savour. No peace in the land, everyone is boiling with an inner anger.
Please my fellow Nigerians avoid trouble and choose the battles to fight or defend.
Safety First.
I have said my own.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by soberdrunk(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
This is one of the major reasons i have Ond, Hnd, Bsc, Msc and Phd (All first class 'upper')in minding my business!!
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by segzy17(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
what a country
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by asawanathegreat(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
Heartless fellow of our time
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by midolian(m): 9:39pm On Mar 02
Man might have escaped this if man had "minded" man's business
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by blesskewe(f): 9:39pm On Mar 02
Me I can mind my business ehhhhh
But that guy savage oooo
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by mostHandsome01: 9:40pm On Mar 02
OboOlora:ahh, what makes u different from the man who cut someone with cutlass, people are indeed full with evil this days in their thoughts and actions.
|Re: Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife by drey076(m): 9:41pm On Mar 02
OboOlora:
