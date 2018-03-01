Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Cuts Man With Cutlass For Preventing Him From Beating His Brother's Wife (17682 Views)

What is this world turning into?See photos below



Human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye took to Facebook to share the story of a brother in-law who injured a man who tried to intervene while trying to injure his brother's wife.

Animals and some humans have exchanged brains. 6 Likes

To Interfere for people matter these days get as e be. D other day na so one man for my area go try stop father from beating him child next thing the father cut him head with d cutlass d man died instantly. D boy papa dey prison now him dey claim say he is mentally unstable 4 Likes

Hopefully that sh*t gets infected with tetanus and then it’s amputated. Next time, learn to mind your business!

Everybody is just frustrated, God please save mankind!

Send him back to Daura! Buhari 4 Likes

Nigerians are going crazy by the day 2 Likes

Maybe the man wants to test the sharpness of the cutlas

All those people saying he should have been minding his business, I hope you'll say the same thing when some miscreants are attacking you and you run to people to help you?





Sorry Man. 19 Likes

The cutlass users can mk a lot from wood felling than human cutting.



Terrible world we are living in

End time brother inlaw

Minding your business is good but atleast moving for public help could have been better.



Maybe her crime was really big to that extend.



She is the fault all the way

You don't meddle into matter wey dem no call you

Nonsense! Some people know where to display their madness. Definitely not around me. I go cut your arm and claim self defence.

Nonsense and buhari! 2 Likes

This is all Buhari handwork

the guy trying to help isn't a bad idea but sometimes u gat to learn to mind your own business.

Ishan Meji ti cut, ija sese bere

A lot of Nigerians are depressed

Nigeria has lost its savour. No peace in the land, everyone is boiling with an inner anger.

Please my fellow Nigerians avoid trouble and choose the battles to fight or defend.

Safety First.

I have said my own. 1 Like 1 Share

This is one of the major reasons i have Ond, Hnd, Bsc, Msc and Phd (All first class 'upper')in minding my business!! 3 Likes

what a country

Heartless fellow of our time

Man might have escaped this if man had "minded" man's business



But that guy savage oooo

OboOlora:

Hopefully that sh*t gets infected with tetanus and then it’s amputated. Next time, learn to mind your business! ahh, what makes u different from the man who cut someone with cutlass, people are indeed full with evil this days in their thoughts and actions. ahh, what makes u different from the man who cut someone with cutlass, people are indeed full with evil this days in their thoughts and actions. 2 Likes