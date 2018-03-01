₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 6:59pm
A man seriously injured his own brother during a bloody fight in a village in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state in a village in Magami, Sansani. According to reports, the brothers who were intoxicated by hard drugs engaged in a fight - with one of them hacking the other's neck with a machete.
Report has it that the man who cut his brother's neck - also killed himself before the arrival of police authorities while the wounded was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-high-drugs-kills-hacking-brothers-neck-graphic-photos.html
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:00pm
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Lataability(m): 7:36pm
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Sunkyphil(m): 7:43pm
him don go smoke gum and rubber
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by ajosegabriel(m): 7:43pm
It's well...
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Elslim: 7:43pm
fatality
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Gebbson007(m): 7:43pm
scientific experiment gone wrong. R.I.P SHA
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by visijo(m): 7:44pm
Too much Codeine
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by kelvinklein219(m): 7:44pm
Boy o boy
Don't do drugs
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by humblemikel(f): 7:44pm
Northerners and killing
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Tunks2017(m): 7:44pm
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by zicoraads(m): 7:44pm
Moderation is key in everything. Why take overdose?
They could have just done it minimally.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by inoki247: 7:44pm
North and drugs are 5&6....
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by tsmat(m): 7:44pm
Jesus is lord
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by talk2percy(m): 7:44pm
Ndi Hausa no dey fear blood at all.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by herdekunley9ja(m): 7:45pm
Drugs is not food ....Say no to drug abuse .....
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by adzer: 7:45pm
Somaila is now the new Somalia. Pele to the slaughtered brother.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:45pm
Pathetic.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by akinszz: 7:46pm
abokii kill abokii come kill himself. hmmm nawaoo .. no be ordinary
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Enemyofpeace: 7:48pm
Life means nothing to an average aboki
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by BlackPantherxXx: 7:49pm
Na this kin craze man you suppose shout:
"BIAFRA or death" infront...
Dan boroba! You would blink and wake up in Heaven/Hell
#SayNo2Drugs#
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by missbronze(f): 7:51pm
Sad.
Say NO to drugs..!!
I can imagine the pain their mother will go through.
The pain of losing a child.
May our parents never shed tears over us.
And..,
May we not shed tears over our children too.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by agadez007(m): 7:53pm
And the FG left Drugs that they are supposed to clamp on and are Trying to Increase the price of Alcohol
The only thing Nigerians use to Escape the country's Reality
Pls leave me Alone,lemme end it
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by BlackPantherxXx: 7:55pm
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Temidayo9(m): 7:55pm
Awon omo science students
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by dayleke(m): 7:56pm
E still dey alive so?
The news coming out of the North in the past coupla days no be here o.
Na soso killings, suicides and death.
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by Gangster1ms: 7:58pm
Ogbomoso weed
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by free2ryhme: 8:01pm
Re: Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos by vioment: 8:06pm
Sad news. May God comfort the parents, siblings, family, neighbors, and friends.
Another Nigeria Jailed In Uk For Raping 14-year-old Girl / Paul Ceglia Arrested On Fraud Charges For Facebook Lawsuit / Graphic Photo: A Foreigner's Child Attacked In South Africa
