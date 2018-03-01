Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man High On Drugs Kills Himself After Hacking His Brother's Neck. Graphic Photos (4917 Views)

Report has it that the man who cut his brother's neck - also killed himself before the arrival of police authorities while the wounded was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



A man seriously injured his own brother during a bloody fight in a village in Sumaila Local Government Area of ​​Kano state in a village in Magami, Sansani. According to reports, the brothers who were intoxicated by hard drugs engaged in a fight - with one of them hacking the other's neck with a machete.

Report has it that the man who cut his brother's neck - also killed himself before the arrival of police authorities while the wounded was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-high-drugs-kills-hacking-brothers-neck-graphic-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

him don go smoke gum and rubber 1 Like

It's well...

fatality

scientific experiment gone wrong. R.I.P SHA

Too much Codeine

Boy o boy

Don't do drugs 1 Like

Northerners and killing

1 Like

Moderation is key in everything. Why take overdose?



They could have just done it minimally.

North and drugs are 5&6....

Jesus is lord

Ndi Hausa no dey fear blood at all.

Drugs is not food ....Say no to drug abuse ..... 2 Likes 1 Share

Somaila is now the new Somalia. Pele to the slaughtered brother.

Pathetic. 1 Like

abokii kill abokii come kill himself. hmmm nawaoo .. no be ordinary 1 Like

Life means nothing to an average aboki

Na this kin craze man you suppose shout:



"BIAFRA or death" infront...



Dan boroba! You would blink and wake up in Heaven/Hell



#SayNo2Drugs#





Say NO to drugs..!!



I can imagine the pain their mother will go through.



The pain of losing a child.





May our parents never shed tears over us.

And..,

Say NO to drugs..!!

I can imagine the pain their mother will go through.

The pain of losing a child.

May our parents never shed tears over us.

And..,

May we not shed tears over our children too.





The only thing Nigerians use to Escape the country's Reality



Pls leave me Alone,lemme end it

And the FG left Drugs that they are supposed to clamp on and are Trying to Increase the price of Alcohol

The only thing Nigerians use to Escape the country's Reality

Pls leave me Alone,lemme end it

BlackPantherxXx:

Na this kin craze man you suppose shout:



"BIAFRA or death" infront...



Dan boroba! You would blink and wake up in Heaven/Hell



#SayNo2Drugs#

Awon omo science students

E still dey alive so?



The news coming out of the North in the past coupla days no be here o.

Na soso killings, suicides and death.

Ogbomoso weed

BoneBlogger:

