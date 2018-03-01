₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by CastedDude: 9:47pm On Mar 02
Tragedy struck yesterday as a woman was caught after gruesomely killing her neighbor's children. According to reports, the woman who was aided by some men, kidnapped her neighbor's four children. She allegedly lured them into an inn called "Auberge Ordinaire", where the children were strangled in a border village in Southern region of Cameroon called Kye-Ossi.
The children's corpses were deposited in a car as their killers waited for the customers that demanded them. These customers are said to be from Gabon.
When the mother of these children, who went to take a nap after they came back from school, started looking for her children, this woman that kidnapped them was involved in searching for them.
When their corpses were discovered in the car, one of them was still breathing. But the other three had died. As the residents heard of the evil and on seeing the corpses, they went on rampage and burned down the hotel.
They beat hell out of the woman before the the arrival of the police, who prevented them from killing her and her own three children. Under serious torture, the woman begged not to be killed, that she will name all the people involved in the business.
A lot of arrests was made yesterday, including the woman' husband.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/panic-woman-strangles-neighbours-children-kidnapping-photos.html
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by CastedDude: 9:48pm On Mar 02
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by adecz: 9:56pm On Mar 02
Not even just one.
4 children!!!
This woman is a heartless Satanist.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by OneCorner: 9:56pm On Mar 02
this op cam lie ehn
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Gossiplover: 9:59pm On Mar 02
tell us the truth since you and the kidnapper woman are relations. smh
OneCorner:
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Gossiplover: 9:59pm On Mar 02
things are happening oo. God help us
lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see a woman from hell
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 10:01pm On Mar 02
☣ ☠
∆ The Heart of man is desperately wicked.
Money money ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by ZombieBuster: 10:04pm On Mar 02
Africa is a shithole
God why did you drop me off here
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by BABANGBALI: 10:04pm On Mar 02
Chei these Fulani herdsmen will us in Nigeria o
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by namdyz(m): 10:05pm On Mar 02
Heartless woman, rip to d kids
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Phelix01(m): 10:05pm On Mar 02
Foolish woman
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by OboOlora(f): 10:05pm On Mar 02
Awesome! She’s the definition of the proverbial woman!
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by rawpadgin(m): 10:06pm On Mar 02
Fvck the law! In presence of the police i will chop off ur head
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Sunofgod(m): 10:06pm On Mar 02
Suspicious story....
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Suko110(m): 10:06pm On Mar 02
Wetin dey sup? And to think a mother who knws d pains of child birth can do dis...... hv seen too much.... later sm1 will say no jungle justice
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by free2ryhme: 10:07pm On Mar 02
CastedDude:
Wicked soul
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by ZombieBuster: 10:07pm On Mar 02
OneCorner:
How is your forehead today?
Is it still paining you
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:08pm On Mar 02
ZombieBuster:hahahaha. God knows why
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by princeade86(m): 10:08pm On Mar 02
but why did they burnt the hotel.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by AreaFada2: 10:09pm On Mar 02
In terms of wickedness, devil has only unverified school cert like Buhari. Humans have Ph.D already.
It is humans are even the devil. By doing evil.
RIP little angels.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by uuzba(m): 10:10pm On Mar 02
ZombieBuster:
Because He wants you to DO something.
Whining on social media is useless.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by busky101(m): 10:12pm On Mar 02
Na WA for wakanda
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:13pm On Mar 02
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by chuksjuve(m): 10:14pm On Mar 02
Wickedness knows no Gender, Race, culture and country..
Every human on the face of this earth has the tendency to act wickedly.
God save us from wicked tendencies and wicked people...
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by omoadeleye(m): 10:14pm On Mar 02
3 children? thank God one survive, 3 children, ah very heartless, what type of judgement this woman disserve again?
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by bonna4u(m): 10:16pm On Mar 02
This story get as e be.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by mejai(m): 10:16pm On Mar 02
adecz:Satan go deny d woman o.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by desmondokonkwo: 10:17pm On Mar 02
Evil is Evil.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) by passyhansome(m): 10:21pm On Mar 02
God help us
