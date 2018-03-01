Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cameroonian Woman Strangles Neighbour's Children After Kidnapping Them (Graphic) (13454 Views)

The children's corpses were deposited in a car as their killers waited for the customers that demanded them. These customers are said to be from Gabon.



When the mother of these children, who went to take a nap after they came back from school, started looking for her children, this woman that kidnapped them was involved in searching for them.



When their corpses were discovered in the car, one of them was still breathing. But the other three had died. As the residents heard of the evil and on seeing the corpses, they went on rampage and burned down the hotel.



They beat hell out of the woman before the the arrival of the police, who prevented them from killing her and her own three children. Under serious torture, the woman begged not to be killed, that she will name all the people involved in the business.



A lot of arrests was made yesterday, including the woman' husband.



Not even just one.



4 children!!!



This woman is a heartless Satanist. 6 Likes

things are happening oo. God help us



∆ The Heart of man is desperately wicked.



God why did you drop me off here Africa is a shitholeGod why did you drop me off here 1 Like

Heartless woman, rip to d kids

Fvck the law! In presence of the police i will chop off ur head 3 Likes

Wetin dey sup? And to think a mother who knws d pains of child birth can do dis...... hv seen too much.... later sm1 will say no jungle justice

Wicked soul Wicked soul 1 Like

Africa is a shithole



but why did they burnt the hotel.

In terms of wickedness, devil has only unverified school cert like Buhari. Humans have Ph.D already.



It is humans are even the devil. By doing evil.

RIP little angels.

Africa is a shithole





God why did you drop me off here

Because He wants you to DO something.

Whining on social media is useless. Because He wants you to DO something.Whining on social media is useless. 1 Like

Wickedness knows no Gender, Race, culture and country..



Every human on the face of this earth has the tendency to act wickedly.





God save us from wicked tendencies and wicked people... 3 Likes

3 children? thank God one survive, 3 children, ah very heartless, what type of judgement this woman disserve again?

This story get as e be.

Not even just one.

4 children!!!

Evil is Evil.