|AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by metronaija: 10:15pm On Mar 02
The management of the African Independent Television, AIT, has sacked at least 300 of its staff.
According to reports, the sack took place today and its believed to have been directed by its owner Raymond Dokpesi who allegedly signed the letters for the disengaged staff.
The exercise was said to have been done to allow a repositioning of the media organisation. AIT, which is part of the DAARS Communications Limited, owes backlog of staff salaries which some put at between five to 13 months.
This comes barely 24-hours after The Sun newspapers purged several of its staff, including senior editorial members.
http://www.metronaija.ng/ait-sacks-300-staff-nationwide/
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by immortalcrown(m): 10:17pm On Mar 02
Chai!
For some people,
Job opportunity loaded.
3 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by CaptainJeffry: 10:20pm On Mar 02
Buhari has finished Nigeria. No need to lie about any repositioning, economy is bad on AIT.
God please help the family of those disengaged staff.
58 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by NaijaMutant(f): 10:21pm On Mar 02
The Nigerian economy has bounced back from recession only on the lips of government appointees and APC stooges.
In reality, the Nigerian economy is in shambles.
Propaganda and lies as characterized by APC government has only served to compound our problems.
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by ct2(m): 10:24pm On Mar 02
the greatest mistake we ever made as a country was voting Apc
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Professor101(m): 10:25pm On Mar 02
How
2 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by afbstrategies: 10:25pm On Mar 02
Bloody money from useless Nigerian politicians have disappeared.
The noose has been tightened and many loopholes closed
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by NaijaMutant(f): 10:25pm On Mar 02
afbstrategies:
From your logic:
If Dokpesi had to rely on your supposedly blood money from your supposedly useless politicians to pay ordinary salaries to his staff, it shows how bad the economy has become that his business can no longer break even.
I know this is beyond your comprehension
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by mzangy: 10:26pm On Mar 02
Which way Nigeria?
3 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by teemanbastos(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
CaptainJeffry:AIT enjoyed GEJ's goodwill when there was money to throw about, Buhari's goodwill doesn't extend beyond family members.
Both have good intentions but their intentions have proven not to be enough as their employees loot the treasury with reckless abandon.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by nkwuocha: 10:26pm On Mar 02
Ewwwwwww.
More jobless youths added to the millions of idle ones.
Zoo!
4 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by omoadeleye(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
e dantei i see AIT self
3 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Jokerman(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Buhari's economy....
4 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by LesbianBoy(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Buhari why
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by stanluiz(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Nawaooooh
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Onisokuso1(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Sack this scan that.
Sack cloth
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Youngadvocate: 10:26pm On Mar 02
The change is real!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by deji17: 10:26pm On Mar 02
When there is no more lies to sell, we will all begin to patronise the truth..
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by RexTramadol1(m): 10:27pm On Mar 02
Make I use one odeku see front
Dis pipo go com join us Wey dey find good job bah?
Make this pipu face center o
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by deji17: 10:27pm On Mar 02
See wailing above and below from the usual mourning crew. Hired mourners. In Benin, they call them OBITO.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by biggy26: 10:28pm On Mar 02
This is sad o, year never even start. Sai babaoooooooo, people are suffering ooooo!
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Donald3d(m): 10:28pm On Mar 02
CaptainJeffry:economy ke
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by myproperty(m): 10:28pm On Mar 02
See what buhari has caused. Industries, organisations and companies are closing down. The only thing thriving in Nigeria now is the non-profitable suicide industry
2 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Nelchuksmandela(m): 10:28pm On Mar 02
Buhari Buhar Buhari...... Well dats d efficacy of recession.
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by chiderajoseph: 10:29pm On Mar 02
nice
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by ofiko123(m): 10:29pm On Mar 02
If you see them drive by holla at your wizkid..
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by stanluiz(m): 10:30pm On Mar 02
Thousands of people has lost their job in this administration because of buhari incompetency and inefficiency.
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Dottore: 10:30pm On Mar 02
I know someone in AIT Enugu branch. She said she and many others have not been paid for almost 3 years now.
You the tales of woe of job seekers. I keep telling people to crave for self employment but they won't listen. Now she has nothing to fall back on. All her suits and fine corporate attires don rotten
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by Gangster1ms: 10:30pm On Mar 02
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by CorleonOfSicily: 10:30pm On Mar 02
After owing the affected staff 13months salary.
If Ramond Dokpesi happens to win any political position, we will have to apologise to Yahya Bello of Kogi.
10 Likes
|Re: AIT Sacks 300 Staff Nationwide by engrjacuzzi: 10:31pm On Mar 02
rubbish station that aire stupid programme.
buhari govt has made Nigerians loose their jovs
2 Likes
