According to reports, the sack took place today and its believed to have been directed by its owner Raymond Dokpesi who allegedly signed the letters for the disengaged staff.







The exercise was said to have been done to allow a repositioning of the media organisation. AIT, which is part of the DAARS Communications Limited, owes backlog of staff salaries which some put at between five to 13 months.







This comes barely 24-hours after The Sun newspapers purged several of its staff, including senior editorial members.





Job opportunity loaded. 3 Likes

Buhari has finished Nigeria. No need to lie about any repositioning, economy is bad on AIT.



God please help the family of those disengaged staff. 58 Likes 4 Shares





In reality, the Nigerian economy is in shambles.





Propaganda and lies as characterized by APC government has only served to compound our problems. The Nigerian economy has bounced back from recession only on the lips of government appointees and APC stooges.In reality, the Nigerian economy is in shambles.Propaganda and lies as characterized by APC government has only served to compound our problems. 51 Likes 1 Share

the greatest mistake we ever made as a country was voting Apc 54 Likes 3 Shares

The noose has been tightened and many loopholes closed Bloody money from useless Nigerian politicians have disappeared.The noose has been tightened and many loopholes closed 43 Likes 4 Shares

afbstrategies:

Bloody money from useless Nigerian politicians have disappeared.

From your logic:



If Dokpesi had to rely on your supposedly blood money from your supposedly useless politicians to pay ordinary salaries to his staff, it shows how bad the economy has become that his business can no longer break even.





I know this is beyond your comprehension From your logic:If Dokpesi had to rely on your supposedly blood money from your supposedly useless politicians to pay ordinary salaries to his staff, it shows how bad the economy has become that his business can no longer break even.I know this is beyond your comprehension 27 Likes 1 Share

Which way Nigeria? 3 Likes

CaptainJeffry:

Buhari has finished Nigeria. No need to lie about any repositioning, economy is bad on AIT.



God please help the family of those disengaged staff. AIT enjoyed GEJ's goodwill when there was money to throw about, Buhari's goodwill doesn't extend beyond family members.

Both have good intentions but their intentions have proven not to be enough as their employees loot the treasury with reckless abandon. AIT enjoyed GEJ's goodwill when there was money to throw about, Buhari's goodwill doesn't extend beyond family members.Both have good intentions but their intentions have proven not to be enough as their employees loot the treasury with reckless abandon. 22 Likes 3 Shares



More jobless youths added to the millions of idle ones.





Zoo! Ewwwwwww.More jobless youths added to the millions of idle ones.Zoo! 4 Likes

Buhari's economy.... 4 Likes

Buhari why 3 Likes 1 Share

Sack this scan that.



Sack cloth Sack this scan that.Sack cloth

The change is real!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

When there is no more lies to sell, we will all begin to patronise the truth.. 13 Likes 1 Share

See wailing above and below from the usual mourning crew. Hired mourners. In Benin, they call them OBITO. 7 Likes 2 Shares

This is sad o, year never even start. Sai babaoooooooo, people are suffering ooooo! 1 Like

CaptainJeffry:

Buhari has finished Nigeria. No need to lie about any repositioning, economy is bad on AIT.



God please help the family of those disengaged staff. economy ke economy ke 1 Like

See what buhari has caused. Industries, organisations and companies are closing down. The only thing thriving in Nigeria now is the non-profitable suicide industry 2 Likes

Buhari Buhar Buhari...... Well dats d efficacy of recession. 1 Like

Thousands of people has lost their job in this administration because of buhari incompetency and inefficiency. 1 Like

I know someone in AIT Enugu branch. She said she and many others have not been paid for almost 3 years now.



You the tales of woe of job seekers. I keep telling people to crave for self employment but they won't listen. Now she has nothing to fall back on. All her suits and fine corporate attires don rotten 4 Likes 2 Shares

After owing the affected staff 13months salary.

If Ramond Dokpesi happens to win any political position, we will have to apologise to Yahya Bello of Kogi. 10 Likes