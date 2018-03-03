₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,755 members, 4,115,069 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) (24970 Views)
Temi Otedola And Boyfriend, Mr Eazi In Cozy Shot At Burnaboy's Party [PICS] / Photo Of DJ Cuppy At The Headies 2016 / Desmond Elliot In A Selfie With DJ Cuppy At The Launch Of ROK TV In UK (Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by holuwertobex(m): 7:24pm On Mar 03
Billionaire Otedola and daughter DJ cuppy in club, HitNg can not say precisely where the club hold in Dubai but according to her instagram page location Drai's DXB.
Her father Otedola also post on his instagram page said Saturday night out.
Check pictures below
https://hitng.com.ng/2018/03/03/dj-cuppy-and-dad-otedola-in-club/
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by holuwertobex(m): 7:27pm On Mar 03
check Comments below
https://hitng.com.ng/2018/03/03/dj-cuppy-and-dad-otedola-in-club/
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by mmclatino(m): 7:42pm On Mar 03
It's your time Ride on.��
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by purem(m): 7:49pm On Mar 03
Otedola yaff join the gang
Dangote will never flaunts
11 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Karlman: 8:03pm On Mar 03
Overhyped
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:45pm On Mar 03
Kase
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:45pm On Mar 03
Who won't love a dad like this!
www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D-100%-herbal
12 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by babasolo(m): 9:46pm On Mar 03
No be lie
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by lastmaster(m): 9:46pm On Mar 03
make we fry water
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by seenter84: 9:46pm On Mar 03
Hooe this man no day wassh him pikin
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 9:46pm On Mar 03
So as we type, they are still in the club. They are in a club, making fp on nairaland. Issokay
Otedola with the money oo...
When she refuses to give you number...
23 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by urchman23: 9:47pm On Mar 03
How rich is Otedola?
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by 007author(m): 9:47pm On Mar 03
SMH
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by lastempero: 9:47pm On Mar 03
Are u sure this gal is his daughter, iam beginning to suspect them.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Osanebi007(m): 9:47pm On Mar 03
MODS WHY Just why!? How did this sneak to FP
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 9:47pm On Mar 03
cool
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Bolajis1: 9:48pm On Mar 03
This girl wan spooil her papa, hope she remembers that he is getting old for this stuff.
i tell you
.
Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Saskatche, 2018
www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/02/study-in-canada-for-free-international.html
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Profkomolafe(m): 9:48pm On Mar 03
seenter84:
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by babasolo(m): 9:48pm On Mar 03
Yakubu
Pour me water, holy water
Quench this fire, ehehee
Pour me water, some holy water
Make e quench this fever..
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by astana1: 9:51pm On Mar 03
Nigerian Graduates employment survey 2000-2017(millennial survey)
Please fill The Survey from the link below
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNx6amJRGymGLqxqCbReMizOJhWcSQBGTHdrWXljIajvOuCQ/viewform
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by iammayorkay(m): 9:51pm On Mar 03
TGIS money speaking.
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:51pm On Mar 03
21st century dad. Nice one. Back in the days, my dad made us see such things as sin. We read 24/7 a day.
All work and mo play makes one a....
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by honestivo(m): 9:51pm On Mar 03
You can do any thing with adopted children
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Maxrate: 9:51pm On Mar 03
Dey enjoy man...
What are u waiting for!!! Chat me up if u wanna sell any type of *ecard* $, £, ¢, € & so on... Itunes, Amazon, waitrose & so on... Contact me on my WhatsApp address 0 9 0 8 5 6 3 0 1 6 or http://rebrand.ly/waitrose I'll be waiting 4 u!!!
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:51pm On Mar 03
SEE the makeup on the one on the left
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by timilehing(m): 9:51pm On Mar 03
Money speaking bullㅅhit keep quiet
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 9:52pm On Mar 03
I wanna have a threésome with cuppy and temi with otedola himself watching and jacking off holding a camera with dice ailes - otedola playing in the background.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by Platony(m): 9:53pm On Mar 03
Dice Ailes said:
Otedola wit d money...
Jim Iyke wit d luv...
Okocha wit d ballin'...
Maggi wit sauce...
Drake said:
I want d money.....
Money & d cars.....
The house & d clothes.....
The h**s, i suppose.....
I just wanna be,..i just wanna be successful.....
I just wanna be,..i just wanna be successful.....
Me I said:
Its all abt d benjamins....
**Money Sweet**
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by AFONJAboiy: 9:53pm On Mar 03
QuitNotice:
You're crazy
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by maberry(m): 9:53pm On Mar 03
And so?
What are we supposed to do about this Op?
|Re: Femi Otedola And DJ Cuppy At A Club (Photos) by maberry(m): 9:54pm On Mar 03
purem:This you English get as e be o
4 Likes
Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) / Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death / ~Super Diva Omotola Jolade Ekeinde At The Grammys 2011~
Viewing this topic: Donlittle(m), solomiles(m), Az1000, Sirdiq21, olysoccer, Skelel, pablo1759(m), Hungarriman, ziendointeriors and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 53