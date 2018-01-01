₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by BloggersNG: 6:45am
A Video trending on the internet shows the shocking Moment Davido was grabbed by a female fan while he was performing on stage at the one Lagos fiesta, And she grabbed nothing but he's manhood, Instead of moving, the singer and father kept shaking and vibrating.. Watch the video below!
Video Credit: GoldmyneTV
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/see-moment-female-fan-grabbed-davidos.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j85bLkrO-cY
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by livinus009(m): 6:48am
He was in the Heat of the show... He probably might not know that someone even touched him.
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Tanktink: 6:50am
He get luck say no be Edo girl. He for don declare his manhood missing
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by medexico(m): 7:00am
If Davido were to be a woman and a man did this.......
The internet will explode
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Partnerbiz: 7:46am
this guy sef
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by chimebukar(m): 8:45am
Touch not my anointed
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Gkemz(m): 9:02am
Another slay queen wants to be transformed to a baby mama
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by emmabest2000(m): 9:02am
Is this news ?
OBO’S PeNnIs is public part and not private part
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by designVATExcel: 9:02am
Some people eh.
Well sha
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by XXLDICK(m): 9:03am
Davido is a guy, so it isn't sexual assault.
She heard Davido is well endowed just like me, so she decided to check it out
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:03am
medexico:What's your problem is he complaining....?
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by 9japrof(m): 9:03am
Hehehehehe make the idiot dey there dey smile, soon na so dey go use one marine hand knack that prick to go on hibernation mode, at least it would save some other ladies from not joining the baby mama confraternity
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by MirJay: 9:03am
he couldn't feel the touch \grabing cos his dick is dot like
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by 1shortblackboy: 9:03am
medexico:
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by fastloan: 9:04am
It's crazy though
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Aieboocaar(m): 9:04am
Medexico: If Davido were to be a woman and a man did this.......
Daughters Of Eve at it again!!
Believe it or not, WOMEN ARE JUST AS SEXUALLY PERVERTED AS THE MEN! But they always paint Men black for wanting sekx!
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Obiohai: 9:04am
Na davido carry the girl hand put for d mhood naa
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Fausty44: 9:04am
Na WA for some girls ooooo
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Osanebi007(m): 9:04am
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by gmoney12: 9:04am
and it's news?
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Stanleyafam(m): 9:04am
Lord why?
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by tommykiwi(m): 9:04am
So, what made dis a news?
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by tballeyy(m): 9:05am
I know davido will like it
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Smooth278(m): 9:05am
Feminists over to you!!!
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by firo08(m): 9:05am
Tanktink:imagine after praying to God this morning to forgive you of your sins and you are here pouring out trash. May God help you. Abeg leave Edo girls alone oooo.
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by sacluxisback(m): 9:05am
After these bitches will turn back and accuse him of harassment and if possible pin their pregnancies on him.
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Emerikoss: 9:05am
Some ladies sha
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by olayiwola4u(m): 9:05am
medexico:
Don't mind them...
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:05am
Hoe-losho sombori
But wait
Why Davido come open mouth like that, is he about cumming
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by Karlman: 9:05am
lol
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by olayiwola4u(m): 9:05am
medexico:
Don't mind them
|Re: Female Fan Grabs Davido's Manhood On Stage At One Lagos Fiesta by vincentiago1: 9:06am
I guess she needed proof to know the size of his banana
