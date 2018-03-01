Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI (26259 Views)

I Married A Stranger! I Caught My Wife With Her Boss At Ikeja Hotel! / Man Surprises Wife With A Car For Not Leaving Him When He Was Broke / Soldier Catches Wife With Another Man, Parades Them Both Unclad In Public. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to an eye witness, the said wife trailed her husband and his alleged girlfriend to Filmhouse, Lekki, today, March 3rd 2018.



On getting there, she approached her husband's vehicle and told the girlfriend to wind down the window after which she gave her two heavy slaps, asking her to step out of the vehicle while shouting ''He is a married man''





Infuriated by his wife's actions, the husband pulled out his belt and began flogging his wife with it. The wife ran back to her vehicle for safety and tried to drive out but her husband blocked her, asking her to return the SUV as he bought it for her.



LASTMA officials had to intervene to stop the husband from beating his wife further.



https://www.mojidelano.com/2018/03/married-man-flogs-his-wife-with-belt-for-slapping-his-side-chic-at-filmhouse-cinemas-lekki/ A married Nigerian man who took his ''young girlfriend'' out on a movie date at Filmhouse got more than he bargained for after his wife showed up and created a scene.According to an eye witness, the said wife trailed her husband and his alleged girlfriend to Filmhouse, Lekki, today, March 3rd 2018.On getting there, she approached her husband's vehicle and told the girlfriend to wind down the window after which she gave her two heavy slaps, asking her to step out of the vehicle while shouting ''He is a married man''Infuriated by his wife's actions, the husband pulled out his belt and began flogging his wife with it. The wife ran back to her vehicle for safety and tried to drive out but her husband blocked her, asking her to return the SUV as he bought it for her.LASTMA officials had to intervene to stop the husband from beating his wife further. 3 Likes

1 Like

Can u imagine 8 Likes







The wife for no attack the girl na there she f up



Truth no say make we no talk am The man is a foolThe wife for no attack the girl na there she f upTruth no say make we no talk am 71 Likes 3 Shares

stupidity at its peak. 4 Likes

If that's the girlfriend in fisherman's shoe... Then I'm disappointed. 102 Likes 4 Shares

im no send im wife at at all.u think a man who loves his wife would do such to his wife? many marriages in nigeria of today na rubbish marriages. 119 Likes 8 Shares

sexybbstar:

If that's the girlfriend in fisherman's shoe... Then I'm disappointed. dats the eye witness dats the eye witness 21 Likes

God knows words cannot conven what I'll do with him and to him 6 Likes

God i reget this type of man anytime i am about to get married..in Jesus name. amen 24 Likes 2 Shares

Samata104:

Can u imagine the man no get joy the man no get joy 3 Likes

sexybbstar:

If that's the girlfriend in fisherman's shoe... Then I'm disappointed. Probably the girl they give the man updated styles version.



Tight pvssy Probably the girl they give the man updated styles version.Tight pvssy 8 Likes

He should thank his stars he didn't pull this on someone like me, you will die before your time, ediot. 18 Likes 1 Share

The man was indirectly telling her to attack him instead 2 Likes

Chikita66:

He should thank his stars he didn't pull this on someone like me, you will die before your time, ediot.

Noise... Noise... 109 Likes 5 Shares

CROWNWEALTH019:



Probably the girl they give the man updated styles version.



Tight pvssy

Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did. Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did. 71 Likes 1 Share

oh dear,,marriage is an over rated old shiit.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Giving The Girl Two Heavy Slaps Was Wrong.. Attack Your Husband With The Slap 17 Likes

efesodje:





Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did. The man na fool, how you go beat your wife cause of side chick The man na fool, how you go beat your wife cause of side chick 18 Likes

xynerise:





Noise... You don't know me, neither do you know what am capable of. You don't know me, neither do you know what am capable of. 16 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



The man na fool, how you go beat your wife cause of side chick

Bro I tire o Bro I tire o 8 Likes

gudvibz:

God knows words cannot conven what I'll do with him and to him he could be one of these rich guys who bought their wife with money.if thats the case i dont think the wife would have any choice in this case anyway.its a sad incident. he could be one of these rich guys who bought their wife with money.if thats the case i dont think the wife would have any choice in this case anyway.its a sad incident. 7 Likes 1 Share

Chikita66:

He should thank his stars he didn't pull this on someone like me, you will die before your time, ediot. Mouth Maker spotted! Why The Matter Pain You Pass The Man Wife? Abeg sister Shift to The Left jor... Highest You Can Do Is Put Poison Inside Food Give am... Mouth Maker spotted! Why The Matter Pain You Pass The Man Wife? Abeg sister Shift to The Left jor... Highest You Can Do Is Put Poison Inside Food Give am... 35 Likes 2 Shares

Chikita66:

You don't know me, neither do you know what am capable of.

The man that marries you already know what you are capable of, before he will cheat on you. He has your medicine if you go haywire The man that marries you already know what you are capable of, before he will cheat on you. He has your medicine if you go haywire 37 Likes 4 Shares



I'm highly disappointed

Why should he behave that way

I won't take this from any man...Never What nonsenseI'm highly disappointedWhy should he behave that wayI won't take this from any man...Never 6 Likes 2 Shares

PureWaterNylon:

Mouth Maker spotted! Why The Matter Pain You Pass The Man Wife? Abeg sister Shift to The Left jor... Highest You Can Do Is Put Poison Inside Food Give am...

E no pass poison na E no pass poison na 6 Likes 2 Shares

gudvibz:

God knows words cannot conven what I'll do with him and to him are You Related To King Kong? Why You De Beat Chest For Here are You Related To King Kong? Why You De Beat Chest For Here 8 Likes

gudvibz:

God knows words cannot conven what I'll do with him and to him It's people like you that are side chicks without knowing it. It's people like you that are side chicks without knowing it. 13 Likes

PureWaterNylon:

Mouth Maker spotted! Why The Matter Pain You Pass The Man Wife? Abeg sister Shift to The Left jor... Highest You Can Do Is Put Poison Inside Food Give am... I will not poison him, that one will kill him fast, he will die a slow and painful death by the time am done making his life miserable. I will not poison him, that one will kill him fast, he will die a slow and painful death by the time am done making his life miserable. 7 Likes 1 Share

efesodje:





Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did. God bless u jare God bless u jare 4 Likes

efesodje:





Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did. b/w a married man wey go use im life savings buy land for im side chic while he"s still living in a rented apartment and this married man wey beat im wife cos of sidechic i no know wich one mumu pass b/w a married man wey go use im life savings buy land for im side chic while he"s still living in a rented apartment and this married man wey beat im wife cos of sidechic i no know wich one mumu pass 4 Likes