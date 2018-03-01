₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by KNEO777: 8:36pm On Mar 03
A married Nigerian man who took his ''young girlfriend'' out on a movie date at Filmhouse got more than he bargained for after his wife showed up and created a scene.
According to an eye witness, the said wife trailed her husband and his alleged girlfriend to Filmhouse, Lekki, today, March 3rd 2018.
On getting there, she approached her husband's vehicle and told the girlfriend to wind down the window after which she gave her two heavy slaps, asking her to step out of the vehicle while shouting ''He is a married man''
Infuriated by his wife's actions, the husband pulled out his belt and began flogging his wife with it. The wife ran back to her vehicle for safety and tried to drive out but her husband blocked her, asking her to return the SUV as he bought it for her.
LASTMA officials had to intervene to stop the husband from beating his wife further.
https://www.mojidelano.com/2018/03/married-man-flogs-his-wife-with-belt-for-slapping-his-side-chic-at-filmhouse-cinemas-lekki/

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by NwaAmaikpe: 8:37pm On Mar 03

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by Samata104(f): 8:38pm On Mar 03
Can u imagine

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:39pm On Mar 03
The man is a fool
The wife for no attack the girl na there she f up
Truth no say make we no talk am

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by excess4luv: 8:40pm On Mar 03
stupidity at its peak.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by sexybbstar(f): 8:40pm On Mar 03
If that's the girlfriend in fisherman's shoe... Then I'm disappointed.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by lefulefu(m): 8:43pm On Mar 03
im no send im wife at at all.u think a man who loves his wife would do such to his wife? many marriages in nigeria of today na rubbish marriages.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by lefulefu(m): 8:44pm On Mar 03
sexybbstar:dats the eye witness

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by gudvibz(f): 8:45pm On Mar 03
God knows words cannot conven what I'll do with him and to him

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by roarik(f): 8:45pm On Mar 03
God i reget this type of man anytime i am about to get married..in Jesus name. amen

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by Fmartin(m): 8:47pm On Mar 03
Samata104:the man no get joy

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:49pm On Mar 03
sexybbstar:Probably the girl they give the man updated styles version.
Tight pvssy

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by Chikita66(f): 8:49pm On Mar 03
He should thank his stars he didn't pull this on someone like me, you will die before your time, ediot.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by xynerise(m): 8:51pm On Mar 03
The man was indirectly telling her to attack him instead

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by xynerise(m): 8:51pm On Mar 03
Chikita66:
Noise...

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by efesodje: 8:52pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
Bro no matter how the side chic's sex game is tight, no man should ever disgrace his wife the way that guy did.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by QueenSekxy(f): 8:53pm On Mar 03
oh dear,,marriage is an over rated old shiit..

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by PureWaterNylon(m): 8:53pm On Mar 03
Giving The Girl Two Heavy Slaps Was Wrong.. Attack Your Husband With The Slap

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:53pm On Mar 03
efesodje:The man na fool, how you go beat your wife cause of side chick

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by Chikita66(f): 8:53pm On Mar 03
xynerise:You don't know me, neither do you know what am capable of.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by efesodje: 8:56pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
Bro I tire o

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by lefulefu(m): 8:57pm On Mar 03
gudvibz:he could be one of these rich guys who bought their wife with money.if thats the case i dont think the wife would have any choice in this case anyway.its a sad incident.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by PureWaterNylon(m): 8:57pm On Mar 03
Chikita66:Mouth Maker spotted! Why The Matter Pain You Pass The Man Wife? Abeg sister Shift to The Left jor... Highest You Can Do Is Put Poison Inside Food Give am...

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by xynerise(m): 8:58pm On Mar 03
Chikita66:
The man that marries you already know what you are capable of, before he will cheat on you. He has your medicine if you go haywire

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by MhizzAJ(f): 8:58pm On Mar 03
What nonsense
I'm highly disappointed
Why should he behave that way
I won't take this from any man...Never

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by xynerise(m): 8:58pm On Mar 03
PureWaterNylon:
E no pass poison na

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by PureWaterNylon(m): 8:59pm On Mar 03
gudvibz:are You Related To King Kong? Why You De Beat Chest For Here

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by thesicilian: 8:59pm On Mar 03
gudvibz:It's people like you that are side chicks without knowing it.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by Chikita66(f): 9:00pm On Mar 03
PureWaterNylon:I will not poison him, that one will kill him fast, he will die a slow and painful death by the time am done making his life miserable.

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by roarik(f): 9:01pm On Mar 03
efesodje:God bless u jare

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by lefulefu(m): 9:02pm On Mar 03
efesodje:b/w a married man wey go use im life savings buy land for im side chic while he"s still living in a rented apartment and this married man wey beat im wife cos of sidechic i no know wich one mumu pass

|Re: Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI by QueenSekxy(f): 9:03pm On Mar 03
Chikita66:rora you abii..

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)
