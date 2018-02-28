₦airaland Forum

Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Skidoolina(m): 9:24pm On Mar 03
A Family in Oto Awori along Lagos-Badagry expressway in Oto Awori Local council development area has been thrown into sadness as their Only son, A boy identified as Enoch Adedotun Olugbogi is Missing since 24th of February 2018.

the three years old boy who is extremely popular in the neighborhood was last seen in the company of An Unknown Woman.

according to the Mother of the boy, At around 10:00am in the morning of 24th of February, Enoch left His grandmother Place where He always is and decided to go and Play at the Church where the Family worship (which is his normal day to day routine), and the church is not more than six Houses away from the Grandmother's house.

somehow, the boy got missing along the way and have not been seen since then.


The Person who saw the Boy with the Unknown woman thought the Woman was a Friend of the Boy Mother, that was why She raised no alarm.

various attempts was made to find little Enoch but all was futile.
the matter was reported to the Police but nothing was done.

Anyone with any useful information should please call the numbers on the pictures!!!

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Skidoolina(m): 9:31pm On Mar 03
someone should help me call the Mods to push this to front page!!!
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by xendra(f): 10:02pm On Mar 03
Skidoolina:
someone should help me call the Mods to push this to front page!!!
you can call them yourself, just say lalasticlala or mynd44 whichever of them you know.


hey, I just called them for you.
....I pray the baby is found safe and sound.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by MistadeRegal(m): 10:07pm On Mar 03
Why on earth would anyone want to hurt this little boy?
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by TarOrfeek: 10:09pm On Mar 03
Why would anyone not want to keep this little boy by there side all the time.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Young03(m): 10:19pm On Mar 03
which state again?
ritualists oo
God please bring him back

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Phatbutty: 10:26pm On Mar 03
I pray he is found
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by ipobarecriminals: 10:26pm On Mar 03
shocked same name with Pastor. Adeboye.As we celebrate the birthday of Adeboye,so shall we celebrate the reunion of Enoch Adedotun with his parents

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by ZombieBuster: 10:27pm On Mar 03
The boy is not missing




Only his head is...


Afonjas I dey greet oh undecided

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by JamaicanLove(f): 10:27pm On Mar 03
Since 24th February cry i hope he is found. And if he's not, Lord Jesus grant the family the heart to bear the loss.. amen.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Christane(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
those badagry local government area dat i knw every well nd z were i reside ..they must av use dz boy 4 rituals ...bt I pray he z found.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by kimbraa(f): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Carefree parenting. Why allow a three years old to go out by himself?

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by wizzakosh(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
May you be found little king.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Gungnir: 10:28pm On Mar 03
How did that happen? Wetin the mama dey look?
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by StarBukola(f): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Awww. Cute little boy... God will bring you bacl
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by adecz: 10:29pm On Mar 03
Such careless parents.

Allowing a three years old toddler
to plan his itinerary & movement as he wishes?

In this our Nigeria, where kidnappers &
baby traffickers are combing every nook &
cranny, looking for opportunity to 'hammer'?

Careless parents!!

For the sake of the innocent boy,
I pray he is found & safe.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Situation001(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
May he be found bi QudratiLLah

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by neonly: 10:29pm On Mar 03
First tym in nairaland dat am truly sad God pls take control

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by lonelydora(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
My prayers are with the family
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by PitexyBaba(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
How On Earth Will A Family Lost A Child When He's Not A Dog (mad People) I Pray They See Him Soonest.

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by PMWSpirit(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
Sounds sketchy to me, who leaves a 3 yr old to walk six houses without adult supervision

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by wizzakosh(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
ZombieBuster:
The boy is not missing




Only his head is...


Afonjas I dey greet oh undecided
O . D . E

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Tjohnnay: 10:31pm On Mar 03
Since 24th?


Na miracle una need oo
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by neonly: 10:31pm On Mar 03
[quote author=ZombieBuster post=65537508]The boy is not missing




Only his head is...


Afonjas I dey greet oh undecided[/

Receive waka

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by jerryunit48: 10:32pm On Mar 03
God
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by ZombieBuster: 10:34pm On Mar 03
[quote author=neonly post=65537630][/quote]

Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by Emekus92(m): 10:34pm On Mar 03
Election is around the corner. Missing children has started. God put this evil doers to shame
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by neonly: 10:40pm On Mar 03
[quote author=ZombieBuster post=65537690][/quote]
No bi lie ooo honestly am a father I can relate to those parent pain
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by madridguy(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
Insha Allah he will be found alive.
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by thedondada(m): 10:42pm On Mar 03
What is happening in this country.
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by TheOliveSeed(f): 10:44pm On Mar 03
May he be found safe and sound.
Re: Family In Sorrow As Only Son Is Missing!!! by HITTED(m): 10:46pm On Mar 03
madridguy:
Insha Allah he will be found alive.

What is Allah?

